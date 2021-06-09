One of the best parts of owning a Pixel phone is that it will keep receiving new features with Feature Drop updates now and then. Google has released the June 2021 update for its Pixel devices. The update comes with a slew of features, fixes, and changes. The company is also releasing new Pride-themed wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds to celebrate June Pride month. As part of the Feature Drop, the Pixel phones are getting astrophotography in Google Camera, new locked folder in Google Photos, the ability to take or reject calls using Assistant, and more.

The June 2021 update for Pixel phones brings a lot of features for the devices. One of the notable changes is the addition of astrophotography in Night Sight. It will help you take better photos of the night sky. However, this feature is only available for Google Pixel 4 and above.

The company recently previewed Locked Folder in Google Photos at its I/O 2021 keynote. Now, it is rolling out the feature to Pixel users. This new Locked Folder feature enables you to save specific photos in this folder for more privacy. “They’re saved on your device and won’t show up in shared albums, Memories, or any other apps on your device, and can only be accessed using your device passcode or fingerprint,” says Google.

The Google Pixel phone users are also getting Pride-themed wallpapers created by London-based artist Ashton Attzs. Additionally, they are receiving new Pride-themed ringtones and notifications created by LGBTQ+ artists and YouTube creators to celebrate the June month of Pride.

Furthermore, Google Assistant can now answer or reject a call with voice command. To use this feature, you need to say, “Hey Google, answer the call” or “Hey Google, reject call.” Moreover, GBoard will now offer copied text suggestions to quickly paste them in apps like Messages and Google Maps. The car crash detection feature in the Personal Safety app is also being rolled out for users in Ireland, Singapore, and Spain.