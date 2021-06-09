One of the best parts of owning a Pixel phone is that it will keep receiving new features with Feature Drop updates now and then. Google has released the June 2021 update for its Pixel devices. The update comes with a slew of features, fixes, and changes. The company is also releasing new Pride-themed wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds to celebrate June Pride month. As part of the Feature Drop, the Pixel phones are getting astrophotography in Google Camera, new locked folder in Google Photos, the ability to take or reject calls using Assistant, and more.

The June 2021 update for Pixel phones brings a lot of features for the devices. One of the notable changes is the addition of astrophotography in Night Sight. It will help you take better photos of the night sky. However, this feature is only available for Google Pixel 4 and above.

The company recently previewed Locked Folder in Google Photos at its I/O 2021 keynote. Now, it is rolling out the feature to Pixel users. This new Locked Folder feature enables you to save specific photos in this folder for more privacy. “They’re saved on your device and won’t show up in shared albums, Memories, or any other apps on your device, and can only be accessed using your device passcode or fingerprint,” says Google.

The Google Pixel phone users are also getting Pride-themed wallpapers created by London-based artist Ashton Attzs. Additionally, they are receiving new Pride-themed ringtones and notifications created by LGBTQ+ artists and YouTube creators to celebrate the June month of Pride.

Furthermore, Google Assistant can now answer or reject a call with voice command. To use this feature, you need to say, “Hey Google, answer the call” or “Hey Google, reject call.” Moreover, GBoard will now offer copied text suggestions to quickly paste them in apps like Messages and Google Maps. The car crash detection feature in the Personal Safety app is also being rolled out for users in Ireland, Singapore, and Spain.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
Galaxy s21 FE onleaks voice angled
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price leak hints at an affordable flagship
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. It could support a 120Hz refresh rate.
Samsung galaxy Z fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 under display camera will be better than anything you’ve seen
Check out the latest rumors concerning the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that may arrive with the best under-display camera available to date
OnePlus Stadia offer
OnePlus is offering Stadia Premiere with new purchases in the EU
OnePlus 8T, Nord, and OnePlus 9/9 Pro customers will get Google Stadia Premiere subscription for free in some parts of Europe.