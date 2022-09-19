We've been focusing on Apple for the past few weeks — with the launch of its iPhone 14 series and new Apple Watch models — but now we're turning our attention to Google. The search engine giant is set to host its 'Made by Google' launch event next month, i.e., October, to introduce new Pixel devices.

While Google has already spilled the beans on what we can expect it to launch this fall, we still expect to see some unannounced hardware at the event. Here's everything we know about next month's 'Made by Google' event.

When is the 'Made by Google' Pixel event?

Last year, Google introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at an event in October, and this year's no exception. Google has announced that it will be hosting its in-person Pixel launch event on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 10 AM ET. While the launch event is in-person, Google will be live streaming the event for all of us, watching it from the comfort of our homes. Make sure you stay tuned to Pocketnow on the launch day to find out how you can stream the event.

In the meantime, you can visit the event site and set up a calendar reminder, so you don’t miss out. You can also check out the kick-off times for some regions down below:

West Coast: 7 AM Pacific

East Coast: 10 AM Eastern

UK: 3 PM British Standard Time

India: 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time

China: 10 PM China Standard Time

Australia: 12 AM (October 7, 2022) AEST

Which devices will Google launch at the Pixel event?

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

First previewed at the I/O developer conference, Google will officially launch the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro at its October 6 event. While the company didn't reveal many details about the new smartphone series during its May keynote — just that it will come with a similar design as the Pixel 6 series — a flurry of leaks over the past few weeks/months have revealed a lot about the Pixel 7.

Popular YouTuber Unbox Therapy went hands-on with the new Google devices, revealing that the screen size of the Pixel 7 is coming down to 6.2-inch (from 6.4-inch). On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro's screen size will increase to 6.8-inch. Google's doing away with the two tone-design this time. It is the camera bar, however, that will make the Pixel 7/7 Pro distinctive by adding a little splash of color.

The company has since also revealed that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chipset (codenamed gs201). Although Google didn't reveal much officially, popular leaker Kuba Wojciechowski has since revealed that the Tensor G2 SoC will use the same CPU as the first-generation chipset.

This means the Tensor G2 will likely feature two Core X1 (2.85GHz), two Cortex A76 (2.35GHz), and four Cortex A55 cores as last year. In addition, the leaker has revealed that the new chipset will offer 10% better CPU performance, 20% higher graphics performance, and 35% higher ML and AI capabilities — resulting in a significantly improved Google Camera.

Lastly, the leaker adds that Google is adding a much more efficient thermal process to the new chip, enabling it to run at higher frequencies for longer. The Pixel 7 series is expected to come with a similar set of cameras as the Pixel 6 series and run Android 13 out of the box. Unfortunately, there's no word on the Pixel 7 series pricing yet. The wait isn't going to be too long, though.

Pixel Watch

First showcased alongside the Pixel 7 series at I/O 2022, Google will officially launch its first-ever smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, at its October 6 event. Considering it will be Google's first-party smartwatch, the Pixel Watch will likely run Wear OS 3 out of the box and go against the likes of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

We know that the Pixel Watch will come with a circular domed design, where the glass on the front curves over the sides, meshing with the glossy recycled stainless steel frame. There will be a Digital Crown-like knob on the side with an array of sensors on the back. While there aren't any concrete details about the display, we know there will be an OLED panel with support for an always-on mode.​​​​​​​

Source: Google

Google says that the Pixel Watch will become an extension of your phone and other devices by providing tappable, glanceable, and voice-enabled elements and abilities. You can also expect class-leading fitness tracking from the smartwatch, thanks to Fitbit integration.

While there's no official word on the Pixel Watch price, a recent leak from 9to5Google hinted that the smartwatch will cost $399 for the LTE model. Thankfully, we only have to wait a couple of weeks for the official pricing and other details. In the meantime, you can read more about the Pixel Watch using the link given below:

New Nest hardware

Google's press release also hints that the company might announce some 'additions to the Nest smart home portfolio' at the event. While it's unclear what we'll actually see, unannounced Nest Wi-Fi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E support has been spotted at FCC and popular online retailer B&H.

The listing also reveals that the Nest Wi-Fi Pro will support peak speeds of 9.6Gbps and come in various colors. The cost of a single router is likely to be $200, whereas a 2-pack will cost $300, and a 3-pack will cost $400. The company could also introduce a new Nest Doorbell alongside the Nest Wi-Fi Pro router, but nothing is confirmed as of now.

What we probably won't see

Pixel tablet

Although Google previewed its Pixel Tablet alongside the Pixel 7 series at the I/O event, it's slated for a 2023 release date. Recent rumors suggest that Google sees the Pixel Tablet as a dockable display for its upcoming Nest smart hub, which could mean this device falls under the Nest branch at Made by Google. Although the rumors and leaks are making us excited, we shouldn't get too hyped about the product since Google said it wouldn't be available until next year.

Pixel Foldable

Source: Google Pixel Fold

Another thing that's unlikely to launch at the October 6 event is the Google Pixel foldable smartphone. Google has not yet confirmed any folding Pixel phone exists, and it seems that launching one alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro would likely drive users away from its latest flagship phones. Moreover, no rumors of the device entering the final stages before its official launch have been heard yet.

Recently, reputed display analyst Ross Young tweeted that display suppliers for the Pixel foldable will start panel production in about four months. "I am assuming it will launch in March," he added. So, it's possible that Google will give us a sneak peek of its foldable smartphone on October 6th, but we wouldn't count on it just yet.

