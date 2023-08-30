Apple announced that it would reveal its next-generation iPhones next month, on September 12, 2023. Google wanted to take the spotlight from the iPhones, and the company announced that its Google Pixel Fall event would happen on October 4. The company already sent out the invites to the media, asking selected people to attend the in-person Made by Google event.

In this post, we collected all the information we could find, detailing everything you could expect to see later in October. At the upcoming Made by Google event, the company is expected to unveil the next-generation Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, and the new Google Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch.

When is the Made by Google event in 2023?

The Google next Made by Google event will take place in the fall, on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 (via Android Police). The event will be held in New York and start at 10 AM ET. The invite itself states, “You’re invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we’ll introduce the latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices”, suggesting that we’ll see the Pixel 8 series of smartphones, and other devices, such as the Google Pixel Watch 2.

The event will accept attendees, and Google is already sending out in-person invites to select media outlets and journalists. In a typical fashion, we expect the event to be live-streamed on social media and YouTube, and we’ll also bring you the news as they become available.

Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro

Today’s invite comes just hours after Google was caught accidentally posting a live image of the Google Pixel 8 Pro (via Mishaal Rahman). The image was uploaded to the Google Store website. The image showed the new camera visor layout on the back of the Pixel 8 Pro, and the color of the upcoming smartphone.

On the outside, the only noticeable upgrade between the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 8 series are going to be to the camera bar. Additionally, there might be new colors, and new sensors. Early leaks suggested Google could equip the Pixel 8 Pro with a contactless thermometer that could monitor the skin’s temperature to help determine the health of a person.

When it comes to specifications, we expect both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to come with the new Google Tensor G3 chipset. The new SoC is rumored to be more powerful and efficient than its predecessor, and it’ll reportedly be based on the yet unannounced Samsung Exynos 2300 processor that’ll reportedly be based on the 3nm process.

The latest leaks indicate that Google isn’t expected to double the base storage on the upcoming models, and those are expected to come with the same default storage tiers as their previous successors. We expect to see 128/256GB base storage for the Pixel 8, and 128/256/512GB configuration options for the larger, Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Display-wise, the Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly come with a 6.7-inch panel with 1344 x 2992 resolution. The panel will support 120Hz refresh rate and have 1600 nits of peak brightness. The smaller Pixel 8 will house a 6.17-inch 1080 x 2400 screen with 1400 nits of peak brightness. The Pixel 8 will also be the first model in the series to come equipped with a 120Hz display, which will be a noticeable improvement over the Pixel 7’s 90Hz panel.

When it comes to the camera, we’re expecting a big improvement. The Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to have a 50MP primary, a 64MP ultrawide, and a 48MP periscope telephoto sensor. The standard Pixel 8 would come with the same 50MP primary and a different, 12MP ultrawide sensor. It’s worth noting that the sensors would receive various upgrades, improving the performance in low-light, and HDR media.

We also recently heard that Google would want to step up its game and offer the Pixel 8 series an iPhone-like support window. The news suggested that Google could offer as much as five years of OS and five years of security updates, starting with the Pixel 8 series. This would mark Google as the leader in the Android world, and the company would officially become one of the only brands to offer such long support for its smartphones, and potentially tablets and smartwatches.

We don’t have much information about the battery capacity or the charging technology. Still, if history is any indication, we should expect similar batteries in the Pixel 8 series, and a nearly identical 23W wired and wireless charging.

Regarding the price and availability, we heard sources claiming that Google could raise the price for its Pixel products this year by as much as $100, and it remains to be seen whether that’ll apply to all regions, or only the ones outside of the US.

Google Pixel 7 $499 $600 Save $101 The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors. $499 at Amazon $599 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 7 Pro $699 $899 Save $200 The Google Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the new Google Pixel Tensor sensor, provides great graphics performance and computing power to let you easily play all of your favorite games and multitask. The device also has a highly capable camera setup that's backed by a unique post-processing algorithm that helps achieve great results. $699 at Amazon $899 at Best Buy

Google Pixel Watch 2

The first generation Google Pixel Watch was a fantastic smartwatch, despite the watch having a less-than-stellar battery life and fairly large bezels – compared to the competition. Despite its flaws, the Pixel Watch was a clear fan favorite and one of our favorite smartwatches in 2022. The upcoming Google Pixel Watch 2 will reportedly pack a ton of improvements, and here’s everything you need to know in a nutshell.

The Pixel Watch 2 will reportedly be a major upgrade over the first-generation watch, and it’ll reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset. Google will reportedly switch from the old Samsung chip to the one-year-old Qualcomm chip to boost the efficiency and improve the performance to try and tackle the battery life concerns of users.

The battery will reportedly receive a modest upgrade, and it’s expected to by a 306 mAh cell, up from the 294 mAh that was in the first-gen Pixel Watch. In terms of looks and feel, the watch will be made out of aluminium instead of stainless steel, which means that the Pixel Watch 2 could be more prone to scratches and dents as it’ll be less durable than its successor. The display will be the same, and we could see the same fairly large bezels as last year.

Price-wise, the Pixel Watch is already pricey at $350, and we haven’t heard any rumors about the updated pricing information for the second-generation Pixel Watch. If there is a price increase – which is rumored for the Pixel 8 series – there’s a chance we could see a slightly higher price tag for the Pixel Watch 2 as well.

Google Pixel Watch $290 $350 Save $60 The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from the software giant, and it's been in the works for multiple years. The watch is powered by Wear OS 3 and has Google Assistant, Fitbit health tracking features, and more. $299 at Amazon $290 at Best Buy

Other products

At the time of writing this post, it remains unclear if we’ll see any other products at the October event. Last year, Google teased the now-released Pixel Tablet, which became available earlier this year. While it would be far too early to expect a successor of the Pixel Tablet, it’s not something we can easily rule out.

The most likely product to receive an update would be the Pixel Buds. I wouldn’t be too surprised if we saw a new version of the Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds, or the Pixel Buds A TWS earphones. I wouldn’t hold my breath for a new Pixel Buds earbuds, but if anything, it could potentially return in 2023, given that it could be sold at a more affordable price than the Pixel Buds Pro devices.

That said, we haven’t seen any rumors that would’ve indicated such devices, and as a result, we can’t be certain, and only speculate at this time. Based on Google’s previous practices, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a teaser of an upcoming product, such as another tablet, or foldable device.