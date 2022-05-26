Google Pixel Notepad foldable is delayed again, will it ever see the light of day?

During the Google I/O Developer Conference event this year, the company announced several new products that will launch this year, including the Google Pixel 6a, the Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch. The company also revealed that it would get back in the tablet space with a new contender coming sometime next year. Unfortunately, Google didn’t mention anything about its much anticipated Google Pixel Fold, also known as the Google Pixel Notepad foldable device that was rumored to launch sometime this year.

According to a new report from The Elec, and popular leaker Ross Young, the Google Pixel foldable may be delayed until next Spring. The report states that Google has been working on the foldable smartphone since last year, and it was supposed to debut this year officially. People familiar with the matter said the new postponement happened due to the product not being ready and likely not meeting Google’s standards. The report doesn’t mention anything about the current lockdowns in China and the shortage situation, which may have also played a role in getting the foldable device delayed.

A previous rumor suggested that Google could start mass production in the third quarter of 2022, which meant the foldable could launch alongside the Pixel 7 series in the fall, sometime in October. With the current delays in mind, it may be delayed by a quarter or more.

The Google Pixel Notepad was previously rumored to launch for around $1,400, which would’ve undercut the Galaxy Z Fold 3 by $400. The price would have been out of reach for a lot of users, but it would have been more affordable compared to Samsung’s offerings and a few other devices on the market.

The Google Pixel Notepad is expected to use display panels provided by Samsung. It will reportedly have a large 7.57-inch internal display, and a 5.78-inch external display, both protected by Samsung’s UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) protective panel. The form factor is rumored to be similar to the OPPO Find N, which provides a much larger external display that’s easier to be used than the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s narrow and tall screen.

Aside from the display, we’re also expecting to see the device powered by a Google Tensor chip, likely a second-generation SoC that will also be available in the new Pixel 7 series. The Pixel Notepad is unlikely to have a headphone jack, and previous rumors suggested that it may only come with a Pixel 6A camera setup on the back. The Pixel 6A packs a dual shooter on the back, including a 12.2 MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide.

We would’ve welcomed a more recent sensor on the device, one from the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. It’s worth noting that the limited space may have been complex for Google to squeeze more components inside the already feature-packed device. Assuming Google can work its magic, the Pixel Notepad will likely take breathtaking photos in all lighting conditions, making up for the lack of new sensors.

As a Galaxy Z Fold 3 user, I’m excited to get my hands on the upcoming foldable device from Google, but by the time it arrives, I’ll likely have higher expectations than I currently have. Manufacturers are constantly working on new technology, and the longer it takes for Google to unveil a foldable device, the higher those expectations will be. And Google being Google, will have to ensure that its future foldable is flawless and doesn’t have any major issues affecting the display, hinge, performance, and other essential features.

Sadly though, Google never publicly acknowledged the existence of the Google Pixel Notepad, and given its history of rumors, it’s not surprising that Google decided to keep the device under wraps for a while longer, until it figures out how to make it a solid contender. We certainly don’t mind waiting, assuming we’ll receive a better product when the device is finally released, which is now expected to happen sometime in the first half of 2023.