The rumors of a Google Pixel Fold smartphone have been circulating for some time, and it seems that the tech giant is finally ready to enter the foldable market. This new device is expected to give fierce competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, which has been dominating the foldable smartphone scene for the past few years.

The Google Pixel Fold is expected to offer a unique blend of style and functionality with a pure Android experience and Pixel-exclusive features. Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel Fold, including its price, release date, specs, and features, and what we can expect from this highly anticipated foldable device.

Note: This article will be regularly updated as more information about the Google Pixel Fold becomes available.

The Pixel Fold, Google's rumored foldable smartphone, has been a topic of speculation for some time now. While there has been no official confirmation from Google about the existence or release date of the Pixel Fold, various sources have provided conflicting information about when we might see the device.

At Google I/O 2022, the company revealed a range of hardware products set to launch in late 2022 and early 2023, including the Pixel 7, the Pixel Watch, and even the yet-to-be-released Pixel Tablet, but there was no mention of a foldable phone. Previous rumors had suggested that the Pixel Fold would be released in the fourth quarter of 2022, but this did not come to pass.

However, display analyst Ross Young has claimed that panel production for the Pixel Fold is set to begin soon and that the device will debut in spring 2023. Young stated that he is "assuming it will launch in March." In contrast, popular leaker Jon Prosser claims that the Pixel Fold will be released in May 2023, which would coincide with the annual Google I/O conference where the company often announces new phone releases.

As for the price of the Pixel Fold, it is expected to be on the higher end of the spectrum. Jon Prosser has claimed that the device will cost $1,799, which is the same price as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This should come as no surprise, as foldable phones are known for their premium prices. It is, nonetheless, worth noting that the Pixel Fold is not expected to be more expensive than Samsung's offering.

Design & Display

According to the rumors and leaked renders, the Pixel Fold will feature a design that is similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the OPPO Find N. This means the Pixel Fold will feature a big phone-sized cover display on the exterior and a larger inner display that unfolds to transform the phone into a tablet-sized device. This inner display will be able to fold around the vertical hinge, allowing for a compact and portable design. The phone will reportedly measure 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm when unfolded, making it one of the thinnest foldables on the market yet.

Prominent leaker OnLeaks claims that the Pixel Fold will feature a 5.79-inch cover display and a 7.69-inch inner display. Both the inner and the outer display will have high resolution and support for a high refresh rate. Moreover, as we can see in the renders, the inner display of the Pixel Fold will have noticeable top and bottom bezels compared to other foldables we've seen. This is because the front camera of the inner display will sit within the top frame of the phone, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (which has an under-display camera) and OPPO Find N2 (which has a punch-hole camera).

Leaker Jon Prosser reports that the Pixel Fold will be available in two colors, namely Chalk (black) and Obsidian (white). While he didn't disclose the weight of the foldable, a source close to Prosser claims that the Pixel Fold will be quite heavy. There have also been rumors that the Pixel Fold will have a side fingerprint sensor — and not an under-display fingerprint scanner — and a triple-rear camera module (more on this down below).

Technical Specifications (Rumored)

According to the rumors, the Google Pixel Fold will be powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset as the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Coupled with this high-performance chip will be 12GB of RAM, according to a leaked benchmark. There are also rumors that the Pixel Fold will feature 128GB of storage, though we're hoping Google ships it with at least 256GB of onboard storage.

We expect the Pixel Fold to run on Android 13 out of the box. This not only means that the Pixel Fold will feature Material You theme support and Tensor-powered AI capabilities, such as the Magic Eraser tool and Clear Calling, but we can also expect some foldable-specific software features that Google has been adding to Android since the release of Android 12L.

The battery capacity of the Pixel Fold is still unknown. Google Pixels have not traditionally been known for their exceptional battery performance, and it is uncertain whether the Pixel Fold will be an exception to this trend. We will update this page as and when more information about the Pixel Fold's battery is available.

Category Google Pixel Fold Operating System Android 13 Main Display 7.69-inch, OLED, 120Hz Cover Display 5.8-inch Chipset Google Tensor G2 Rear Primary Camera 64MP Rear Ultra-Wide Camera 12MP Rear Telephoto 10MP Front Camera 9.5MP Security Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C Folded Dimensions 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm Price NA

Camera

Finally, onto the camera system of the Pixel Fold — after all, what's a Pixel without a standout camera, right? According to Jon Prosser's sources, the Pixel Fold will have a "Pixel flagship camera." Popular leaker and researcher Kuba Wojciechowski claims that the Pixel Fold will feature a triple-camera setup consisting of a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the other hand, Prosser says that the Pixel Fold will have two 9.5MP selfie cameras — one on the cover display and one on the top edge of the inner display.

More recently, Kuba Wojciechowski reported that the 2023 'flagship Pixels' — notice how he doesn't use the words 'Pixel 8 series' — will have support for staggered HDR. Unlike HDR shots, in which shots are taken in quick succession, staggered HDR involves capturing both long and short exposures simultaneously. The shots are then stitched for the best results. It is supposed to reduce the capture time even further than the method currently used by Google.

What would we like to see?

Invisible Crease : One of the main concerns with foldable smartphones is the visible crease that appears on the foldable display after it has been folded and unfolded multiple times. We want to see the Pixel Fold equipped with an invisible crease technology that allows the fold to blend seamlessly into the display.

: One of the main concerns with foldable smartphones is the visible crease that appears on the foldable display after it has been folded and unfolded multiple times. We want to see the Pixel Fold equipped with an invisible crease technology that allows the fold to blend seamlessly into the display. Durable Design : Along with a durable display, we want the overall design of the Pixel Fold to be robust and able to withstand everyday wear and tear.

: Along with a durable display, we want the overall design of the Pixel Fold to be robust and able to withstand everyday wear and tear. Powerful Performance : With the foldable design comes the expectation of top-of-the-line performance. We want to see the Pixel Fold equipped with the latest and greatest Tensor SoC, plenty of RAM, and lightning-fast storage options.

: With the foldable design comes the expectation of top-of-the-line performance. We want to see the Pixel Fold equipped with the latest and greatest Tensor SoC, plenty of RAM, and lightning-fast storage options. Advanced Camera System : The Google Pixel line is known for its excellent camera capabilities, and we expect nothing less from the Pixel Fold. We want to see multiple lenses and advanced features like low-light performance and optical zoom.

: The Google Pixel line is known for its excellent camera capabilities, and we expect nothing less from the Pixel Fold. We want to see multiple lenses and advanced features like low-light performance and optical zoom. A true Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Competitor: As the first foldable smartphone from Google, the Pixel Fold will inevitably be compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. We want to see the Pixel Fold stand out in terms of features and performance, offering a unique and compelling alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

