Google unveiled its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, at its I/O developer conference last month. The foldable smartphone is tipped to hit the market soon, with Google aiming for availability by the end of June 2023. However, some customers have reported delays with their Pixel Fold pre-order with shipping dates pushing to early July. This new foldable device will compete directly with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is also scheduled to launch in July.

The Pixel Fold is a high-end foldable device that starts at a price of $1,799 in the US. In order to make the purchase more enticing, Google is running a trade-in program where customers can receive surprisingly high prices for their old smartphones. Below, you can find the rates offered for various devices from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and even Google's own older Pixel devices.

Kindly note that the following trade-in prices are current as of the time of writing. These prices are applicable for devices that are categorized as being in "Good condition".

Apple iPhone Trade-in Value for Pixel Fold

Model

Trade-in Value (Maximum)

iPhoen 14 Pro Max

$950

iPhone 14 Pro

$900

iPhone 14 Plus

$750

iPhone 14

$500

iPhone 13 Pro Max

$900

iPhone 13 Pro

$850

iPhone 13

$280

iPhone 13 mini

$240

iPhone 12 Pro Max

$800

iPhone 12 Pro

$240

iPhone 12

$186

iPhone 12 mini

$126

iPhone 11 Pro Max

$188

iPhone 11 Pro

$160

iPhone 11

$280

iPhone SE (2022)

$100

When it comes to trade-in value for the Pixel Fold, it's no surprise that iPhones offer the highest returns. If you happen to own a newer iPhone model like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can receive up to $950 for your device. However, it's quite surprising that Google is offering significantly lower trade-in values for some of the most popular iPhone models, such as the iPhone 13 ($280) and iPhone 11 Pro ($160). What's more interesting is that the non-Pro four-year-old iPhone 11 can fetch you nearly $300.

Samsung Galaxy Trade-in Value for Pixel Fold

Model

Trade-in Value (Maximum)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

$900

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$800

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

$725

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

$700

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

$600

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

$750

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

$650

Samsung Galaxy S22

$172

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$650

Samsung Galaxy S21

$104

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

$104

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

$500

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

$99

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

$104

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

$650

Samsung Galaxy A72

$40.80

Samsung Galaxy A53

$46

Google is also providing attractive trade-in offers for Samsung Galaxy smartphones, especially the Z Fold and Z Flip foldables. If you have a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, you can receive a trade-in value of up to $900 towards the Pixel Fold. Likewise, the Flip 4 can fetch you a maximum trade-in value of $700.

However, it's important to keep in mind that the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series devices are currently not eligible for trade-in. Google is only accepting trade-ins for Galaxy S series phones from the S22 series or earlier. Additionally, the Galaxy A54 is also not currently eligible for trade-in.

Google Pixel Trade-in Value for Pixel Fold

Model

Trade-in Value (Maximum)

Pixel 7 Pro

$420

Pixel 7

$315

Pixel 6 Pro

$220

Pixel 6

$155

Pixel 6a

$136.50

Pixel 5

$128

Pixel 5a

$110

Pixel 4 XL

$58

Pixel 4

$42

Pixel 4a 5G

$47

Pixel 4a

$47

Pixel 3

$35

If you already own a Google Pixel smartphone and want to upgrade to the Pixel Fold, you have the option to trade it in. However, it's important to note that Google isn't providing high trade-in values for its own smartphones. The highest amount you can receive is up to $420 for last year's Pixel 7 Pro. Even the Pixel 6 Pro from 2021 only goes for $220.

OnePlus Trade-in Value for Pixel Fold

Model

Trade-in Value (Maximum)

OnePlus 10 Pro

$107

OnePlus 9 Pro

$81

OnePlus 9

$76

OnePlus 9R

$65

OnePlus 8T+

$39

OnePlus 8T

$84

OnePlus 8 Pro

$41.60

OnePlus 8 / 5G

$36.40 / $40

OnePlus 7T Pro

$28

OnePlus 7T

$28

OnePlus 7 Pro

$28

OnePlus 7

$36

Just like Google Pixel devices, trade-in values for OnePlus smartphones are also relatively low. The highest amount you can receive is up to $107 for last year's OnePlus 10 Pro. Even the beloved OnePlus 7 only fetches $36 in trade-in value.

Motorola Trade-in Value for Pixel Fold

Model

Trade-in Value (Maximum)

Razr 5G

$40

Razr

$40

Moto G100

$25

Moto edge+ 5G UW

$72

Moto G 5G Plus

$28

Moto Edge +

$32.80

Moto Edge

$35

So, there you have it! You have the option to trade in your old smartphone to reduce the price of the Pixel Fold. Additionally, it's important to note that customers who pre-order the Google Pixel Fold will also receive a free Pixel Watch along with their device, making the purchase even more appealing. And while you're at it, make sure to explore the best cases for Pixel Fold to keep your device protected from scratches and bumps starting from the very first day you receive it.

