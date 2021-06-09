We are still waiting for more Android OEMs to jump on the foldable phone trend, as there are very few options to choose from in the market. Yes, maybe because of their insane price tags, but innovation has an elevated cost. Now, we have been getting tons of new rumors about upcoming devices. First, the Google Pixel 6 is said to come with Google’s alleged new Whitechapel chip and a bold new design that will definitely get some attention, but now we will focus on another device, a foldable Google Pixel phone.

The first time we heard rumors about Google working on a new foldable device was back in May 2019, which means that more than two years have passed, and we could finally see this happen. Some leaked documents from Google also suggest that the foldable Google Pixel could arrive in 2021, and it seems that Google could indeed deliver a new foldable device before the year comes to an end.

The latest information from The Elec claims that Samsung Display will start mass-producing foldable OLED displays for Google, Vivo, and Xiaomi as soon as October. Now, this isn’t the first time that we get rumors suggesting that Samsung was going to be providing foldable panels for Google and other Android OEMs, but this time it gets more interesting, as we also get a possible date, as The Elec also goes on to suggest that all three OEMs could announce their new foldable devices in the last quarter of 2021.

Pixel Fold will come first at end of 2021… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 7, 2021

To make things even better, Ross Young has also used his Twitter account to claim that we will get a new Google Pixel Fold before 2021 is over. Now, the only detail that we have about this possible foldable Pixel is that it may arrive with a similar design to the one found in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which could also suggest we may get a 7.6-inch internal folding display.

Source The Elec

Via 9to5Google