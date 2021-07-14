Foldable phones are starting to become more and more popular. However, they’re not as mainstream as we had hoped for. The first foldable device to hit the market was the Royole Flexpai which was announced back in October 2018, only to be followed by Samsung showing off its Infinity Flex Display in November.

Samsung didn’t wait long to take its next step into the foldable phone segment, as it quickly launched the Samsung Galaxy Fold during its February 2019 Unpacked event. Time has passed, and we have received a handful of new foldable devices, but now it seems that things are about to pick up, as Google and other companies could start announcing their new devices before 2021 comes to an end.

According to The Elec, Samsung’s ultra-thin glass will finally be available to be widely used in the second half of 2021, which means that we could soon start receiving more information about future foldables that will feature this technology. Previous rumors suggest that at least five new foldables are on the way from various OEMs, but the one that interests us the most is ‘Passport,’ Google’s upcoming foldable device.

The report doesn’t give further information, but it reveals that the Google Pixel Fold could arrive with a 7.6-inch internal display, matching previous reports. Thus, it helps us believe that Google may deliver this phone in 2021. However, the Pixel Fold may not be the only phone getting ready for an official announcement.

We expect to receive new foldable devices from Vivo and Xiaomi that may also make their debut in the last quarter of 2021 with an 8-inch foldable display. Honor is also gearing up to deliver a foldable phone with an 8-inch display with a similar design language to the one we saw in the Huawei Mate X series. Still, this new foldable phone would use a panel from BOE instead of Samsung’s solution. And Finally, OPPO is also said to be working on a new foldable phone with Samsung’s UTG, even though this would arrive in 2022 with a smaller 7.1-inch inner display.

Source The Elec

Via 9to5Google