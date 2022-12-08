The Google Pixel Fold foldable flagship has been in the rumor mill for over a year, and it seems like we’re inching closer to the day when it’ll finally be unwrapped and shown off to the public. That day isn’t here just yet, but a new leak reveals some more important tidbits about the upcoming Google Pixel foldable smartphone, which has the potential to become one of the best foldable smartphones.

According to Onleaks and Howtoisolve, the upcoming Google Pixel Fold will sport a 5.79-inch cover display, and a 7.69-inch inner display. The device is rumored to have 15837 x 139.7 x 5.7mm dimensions, and 8.3mm when unfolded, making it one of the thinnest foldables on the market yet. Sadly, it looks like Google won’t be able to slim down the camera bump, which will be very prominent on the Pixel Fold, assuming the renders are indeed accurate.

To put that into perspective, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 measures 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm when unfolded, and 155.1 x 67.1 x 14.2-15.8 mm when folded. This means the Pixel Fold could be slightly taller and wider, compared to the Fold 4. The Pixel Fold would be closest to the OPPO Find N, unveiled in December 2021.

When it comes to the rest of the specifications, the leak reveals that the Pixel Fold could be powered by the new Google Tensor G2 chip, and feature an octa-core ARM processor, with two cores clocked at 2.35GHz, another two high-performance cores at 2.85GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.8GHz.

Looking at the renders, the Pixel Fold will reportedly sport a similar layout to current foldable smartphones. The device will allegedly have a microphone and a speaker cutout on the top and bottom. The bottom will also house a SIM tray, and a USB-C port. At this time, it’s impossible to tell whether the middle display crease will be noticeable by the user, and we’ll have to wait for real-life images to appear and reveal the design and hinge mechanism.

The leak also reveals that the Google Pixel Fold will be available in two color options; Silver and Black. Additionally, the device is rumored to pack three camera sensors on the back, which could have a similar setup to the one found on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The camera visor on the back will also contain the LED flash, and an additional microphone for recording video.

Rumor has it the Pixel Fold could be announced by Google as early as May, in 2023. The price tag is currently unknown, but the leak claims it could cost $1,799, but we’ll have to wait a few more months to know for sure. With the OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip around the corner, Google will have more challenges, as there will be more players on the market with more experience than Google. We’ve also recently had a hands-on with the newly unveiled HONOR Magic Vs, which surprised us with how great the hardware felt, compared to other reputable foldables on the market.

What are your thoughts about the new renders and information about the upcoming Google Pixel Fold? Are you interested in a foldable made by Google? Let us know in the comments!

