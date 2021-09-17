google pixel fold foldable
Image Credits: MacRumors

Foldables seem to be the ‘next big thing.’ Samsung already has three generations of foldable now, and others like Microsoft are also set to announce their new foldables soon. And now, it seems Google is likely to join the party. David Naranjo, senior director at Display Supply Chain Consultants, claims Google is said to announce its foldable phone, Google Pixel Fold, in Q4 2021. The foldable will supposedly use an LTPO OLED display.

In a tweet that contains all the smartphones with LTPO OLED panel — launched and rumored to launch — Naranjo listed Google Pixel Fold with a launch date of Q4 2021. Earlier this year, display analyst Ross Young also claimed the Pixel foldable will come with a 7.57-inch folding display. A report by The Elec published later claimed Google will use ultra-thin glass in its Pixel Fold. The highly-anticipated smartphone has also made an appearance in the Android 12 beta.

Google is set to announce its non-foldable smartphone, the Pixel 6 series, later this fall. With Naranjo suggesting a Pixel Fold coming later this year, do you think Google will introduce a foldable smartphone alongside Pixel 6? What are your expectations from the device? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Image Credits: MacRumors

Via: GSMArena




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
Spigen iPhone 13 case leak
Rumored iPhone 13 camera layout confirmed by Spigen case tease
Spigen has accidentally confirmed the iPhone 13 camera layout of the upcoming flagship device in a recent post, showcasing the case maker’s inventory.
iphone 13 mini hero featured
iPhone 13 Mini: info, specifications, pricing, release date, FAQ, and more
Here’s everything you need to know about iPhone 13 mini: info, specifications, pricing, release date, FAQ, and more.
iPhone 12 camera
Apple: iPhones and motorcycles don’t play well together
Apple says engine vibrations can damage your iPhone’s camera.