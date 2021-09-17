google pixel fold foldable
Foldables seem to be the ‘next big thing.’ Samsung already has three generations of foldable now, and others like Microsoft are also set to announce their new foldables soon. And now, it seems Google is likely to join the party. David Naranjo, senior director at Display Supply Chain Consultants, claims Google is said to announce its foldable phone, Google Pixel Fold, in Q4 2021. The foldable will supposedly use an LTPO OLED display.

In a tweet that contains all the smartphones with LTPO OLED panel — launched and rumored to launch — Naranjo listed Google Pixel Fold with a launch date of Q4 2021. Earlier this year, display analyst Ross Young also claimed the Pixel foldable will come with a 7.57-inch folding display. A report by The Elec published later claimed Google will use ultra-thin glass in its Pixel Fold. The highly-anticipated smartphone has also made an appearance in the Android 12 beta.

Google is set to announce its non-foldable smartphone, the Pixel 6 series, later this fall. With Naranjo suggesting a Pixel Fold coming later this year, do you think Google will introduce a foldable smartphone alongside Pixel 6? What are your expectations from the device? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

