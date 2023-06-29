The long-awaited Google Pixel Fold has finally become a reality. After showcasing it at the I/O 2023 last month, the Google Pixel Fold officially launched this week. However, the launch hasn't been as smooth as Google had hoped. Even though Google is using some of the most durable material available for the Pixel Fold, some users are reporting issues with their devices shortly after receiving them.

Many users have reported that the interior folding screen of their Fold got broken only a few hours after taking it out of the box, while some are reporting issues with the pre-applied screen protector. Things got so bad for Ars Technica's Ron Amadeo that the inner screen of his Pixel Fold review unit became unresponsive just four days after he received it. He suspects that it is likely due to debris that got trapped between the bezel and the screen protector, causing damage to the OLED screen when closed.

This isn't all — a lot of users have been reporting similar issues on Reddit. One user noticed a pink line stretching across the interior panel of their Pixel Fold shortly after purchasing the phone. Another user reported that the screen protector on their device started peeling off, revealing what appears to be significant scratches on the inside. All things considered, people are worried about the durability of the Google Pixel Fold. However, it's worth noting that such issues are not exclusive to the Pixel Fold and can be found in other foldable as well.

Google Pixel smartphones have a history of problems at launch

But this isn't new, right? Recent Google Pixel smartphones have consistently faced issues during their initial launch phase. For example, the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro faced numerous problems at launch (check this and this), some of which were only resolved six months later. Similarly, the Pixel 6a experienced a significant issue with its fingerprint scanner, allowing users to unlock the device with unregistered fingerprints.

More recently, the Pixel 7 Pro also encountered display problems shortly after its release last year. It's safe to say that Google Pixel devices often experience some initial issues. However, it has been a consistent pattern for Google to address and resolve these issues as quickly as possible. So, if you've ordered or already received your Pixel Fold, what can you do? Well, here's what we think.

What can you do?

If you haven't placed your order for the Pixel Fold yet, we suggest waiting a little longer to see how things unfold. Not a lot of videos on the Pixel Fold are out yet, including our own review that is currently in the works. It's worth waiting to gauge the Pixel Fold's durability — we're sure JerryRigEverything would be interested in testing the Pixel Fold. Additionally, we recommend checking out the Pixel Fold in-person at a physical Google or nearby carrier store before making a final decision on whether to purchase the device.

However, if you have already received your Pixel Fold, the first step is to ensure there are no issues with the device right out of the box. If any problems arise, Google advises reaching out to their support team. You have the option to either mail in your device or opt for in-store service. Currently, the company appears to be handling issues well. Alternatively, you can explore the self-repair option, though we won't recommend you to do it, since it's mostly for out-of-warranty repairs.

If you still remain concerned about the Pixel Fold, it might be worth checking out a traditional flagship smartphone instead. Alternatively, if you do proceed with the Pixel Fold, it's recommended to use a protective case that offers all around protection.