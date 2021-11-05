Rumors about the possible Google Pixel Fold come every once in a while. Some of these rumors suggest that the new device may launch in 2021, and some claimed it would arrive alongside the recently launched Google Pixel 6 series and a new Google Pixel Watch. However, the latest information indicates that we may have to wait until 2022 to see this device, and it also shines some light on what the phone’s camera setup could be.

The guys over at 9to5Google believe that the new Google Pixel Fold will arrive until next year, with a camera that won’t be as impressive as the one packed in the latest Google Pixel 6 series. This comes as a major bummer, especially after considering that Google finally decided to upgrade its camera hardware on its recently launched Pixel devices. Indeed, better camera hardware also forced Google to adopt an interesting and rather large camera bump on the back. Still, I don’t see many users complaining, as the phones pack a killer camera setup.

Still, 9to5Google’s APK insight team discovered that “Pipit” Google’s upcoming foldable phone would come equipped with the same camera setup as last year’s Google Pixel 5. This information was would in the Google Camera App, and it would imply that the new Google Pixel Fold would pack the same 12.2MP IMX363 camera sensor that has been used in Pixel devices since 2018 when it first launched in the Pixel 3.

“To summarize, from what we can piece together so far, the Pixel foldable will likely be equipped with four camera sensors:

12.2-megapixel IMX363 main camera

12-megapixel IMX386 ultrawide camera

Two 8-megapixel IMX355 front-facing cameras One for the outer display One for the inner display”



Further, they believe that the main 12MP IMX363 sensor would, together with a 12MP IMX386 ultrawide camera. In addition, it would pack two 8MP IMX355 front-facing cameras. One of these cameras would be used in the outer display, while the second 8MP sensor would be located on the inner display. However, it is still unknown whether Google will include any of these cameras under the display of its foldable phone.

Source 9to5Google