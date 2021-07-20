samsung galaxy fold
Rumors about new foldable phones have started to appear ever more often, as it seems that more Android OEMs are getting ready to launch their new foldable devices in the following months. Google, Xiaomi, and Vivo are expected to launch their new phones before 2021 comes to an end, while OPPO may have us waiting until 2022 to see its first foldable phone. Still, all these devices are expected to get their displays from Samsung, which means that the new Google Pixel Fold and the other devices may share an important feature.

According to the latest rumors provided by a couple of well-known leakers at Twitter, the new Google Pixel Fold could arrive with a 120Hz refresh rate display. Furthermore, display analyst Ross Young may have confirmed that Samsung Display will provide foldable displays for up to six new foldable phones in 2021. Now, this information includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the upcoming foldable phones from Google, Vivo, Xiaomi, and OPPO, which means that every single one of these devices would feature the same refresh rate capabilities.

Further, he mentions what could be the display sizes of all of the upcoming foldables. This leaves the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 6.7, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 7.57, the Google Pixel Fold with 7.11, Vivo and Xiaomi with 8.2 and 8.1, respectively. And finally, the OPPO foldable phone could arrive with a 7.11-inch display.

Unfortunately, we also have some bad news for those waiting for the next Samsung foldables, as Ice Universe believes that the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 may feature the same camera as the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The reason for this seems to be that Samsung decided to focus on giving its users a better foldable display, maybe the strongest fondling screen technology, capable of delivering stylus support. But as always, take rumors with some salt.

