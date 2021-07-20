Rumors about new foldable phones have started to appear ever more often, as it seems that more Android OEMs are getting ready to launch their new foldable devices in the following months. Google, Xiaomi, and Vivo are expected to launch their new phones before 2021 comes to an end, while OPPO may have us waiting until 2022 to see its first foldable phone. Still, all these devices are expected to get their displays from Samsung, which means that the new Google Pixel Fold and the other devices may share an important feature.

According to the latest rumors provided by a couple of well-known leakers at Twitter, the new Google Pixel Fold could arrive with a 120Hz refresh rate display. Furthermore, display analyst Ross Young may have confirmed that Samsung Display will provide foldable displays for up to six new foldable phones in 2021. Now, this information includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the upcoming foldable phones from Google, Vivo, Xiaomi, and OPPO, which means that every single one of these devices would feature the same refresh rate capabilities.

Today's leak – All 2021 foldables using panels from Samsung Display will be 120Hz and LTPO. This of course covers the 6.70" Z Flip 3, 7.55" Z Fold 3 as well as the 7.57" foldable from Google, 7.11" from Oppo, 8.2" from Vivo and 8.1" from Xiaomi. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 19, 2021

Further, he mentions what could be the display sizes of all of the upcoming foldables. This leaves the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 6.7, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 7.57, the Google Pixel Fold with 7.11, Vivo and Xiaomi with 8.2 and 8.1, respectively. And finally, the OPPO foldable phone could arrive with a 7.11-inch display.

In the second half of 2021, Samsung Fold3/Flip3 will have the strongest folding screen technology (UTG2.0/UPC) and the worst spec camera (same as Fold2), because Samsung killed Note21U itself — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 19, 2021

Unfortunately, we also have some bad news for those waiting for the next Samsung foldables, as Ice Universe believes that the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 may feature the same camera as the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The reason for this seems to be that Samsung decided to focus on giving its users a better foldable display, maybe the strongest fondling screen technology, capable of delivering stylus support. But as always, take rumors with some salt.

via 9to5Google