Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The Google Pixel Fold is one of the best foldables you can buy in 2023, but it does come with a hefty price tag of $1,800. While Google is offering great trade-in prices for the Pixel Fold, not everyone has a smartphone that qualifies for a significant trade-in value. But thanks to a deal from AT&T, you can grab a Pixel Fold for just $900, which is a straight 50% discount with no strings attached!

PBI Pixel Fold
Google Pixel Fold
Flat 50% off on Google's First Foldable!
$900 $1800 Save $900

The Pixel Fold is Google's first foldable smartphone offering some of the finest hardware and software on the market. The device features a 5.8-inch cover display and a big 7.6-inch foldable display. It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and is backed by a 4,821 mAh battery.

$900 at AT&T

AT&T has announced some exciting deals on the latest Pixel devices, with the standout offer being on the Pixel Fold. The US carrier is offering the Google foldable for just $25 per month, which adds up to around $900 in total, effectively giving you a 50% discount on the device. What's even better is that you don't need to trade in any devices, and the deal is available for both new and existing AT&T customers.

The Pixel Fold is Google's very first foldable smartphone. It boasts a large 5.8-inch 120Hz cover display and an impressive 7.6-inch 120Hz inner foldable display. It runs on Google's own Tensor G2 chipset, which enables a handful on-device ML features such as offline voice typing and Magic Editor. It offers a triple-camera setup on the back, ample amount of RAM and storage, and is surely set to leave a strong impression on many users.

In addition to the Pixel Fold, AT&T is offering massive discounts on other Pixel devices as well. You can get the Pixel 7a for just $2 per month, the Pixel 7 for $5 per month, and the company's flagship Pixel 7 Pro smartphone for a mere $10 per month. Similar to the Pixel Fold deal, you don't need to trade in any devices to avail of these deals. And, in case you prefer not to commit to a contract, you can always purchase the foldable directly from Google or Amazon.

PBI Pixel Fold
Google Pixel Fold
Get Google's First Foldable for 50% off!
$900 $1800 Save $900

AT&T is offering a great deal on the Pixel Fold. You can get 50% off the retail price when you preorder the foldable right now!

$900 at AT&T