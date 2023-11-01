We start today’s deals with an excellent pair of headphones, as the Google Pixel Buds Pro are available for just $119, thanks to Amazon’s latest offers.

This is a great moment to upgrade your headphones, as there are tons of offers on sale at Amazon.com. First up, we have the Google Pixel Buds Pro, which are currently receiving a 40 percent discount. These wireless earbuds with noise cancellation normally sell for $200, meaning that you will be scoring more than $80 in instant savings. They will deliver impressive audio thanks to Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal, which adapts to your ear to keep all external noise away from your favorite tunes.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro arrive with a custom 11mm speaker driver and Volume EQ for excellent performance at any volume, and one of the most impressive features is that these earbuds will reach up to 11 hours of listening time when used alone or have your charging case around and enjoy up to 31 hours of music.

Suppose you want more options to choose from. In that case, you can consider picking up a new pair of Beats Studio Buds, which are now available for $100, thanks to a $50 discount. Or go for the higher-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds, now going for $230 thanks to an 18 percent discount.

If you’re more into over-ear headphones, you can also consider picking up a new pair of Beats Studio Pro, which now sell for just $200 thanks to a massive 43 percent discount. You can complete your combo with the original Pixel Watch, as it now sells for just $200, and take advantage of the latest $150 price cut.