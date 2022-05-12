Google Pixel Buds Pro is coming, and here's everything we know so far

The leaks turned out to be true, and Google finally unveiled the Google Pixel Buds Pro at Google I/O 2022. Google announced several new features that are coming to Google services, including Google Maps, Google Meet, Google Suite, and many other products.

At the end of the event, Google also teased a number of future products, including the Google Pixel 7 series, and the much anticipated Google Pixel Watch. The software giant also finally unveiled the previously leaked Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds, and the new Google Pixel 6A smartphone.

The Pixel Buds Pro is still under wraps, but the company shared a lot of key information about the upcoming wireless earbuds. In this article, we combined everything that we know so far, so you can learn more before the device becomes available.

Price & Availability

The second generation of Google Pixel Buds launched back in 2019, and it cost $179. It was a competitive price, and it went head to head with the Galaxy Buds and the Apple AirPods. A lot has changed since 2019, and Google also announced the more affordable Google Pixel Buds A series, which is currently the only available device that retails for $99. It lacks key features, and it’s a cheaper alternative for those on a budget.

It turns out that the leaks were spot on, and Google yesterday announced the Pixel Buds Pro. It comes with the flagship wireless earbuds features that users have been asking for for a long time. The Pixel Buds Pro will retail for $199.99, and it directly competes and undercuts the Apple AirPods Pro by $50.

Google isn’t taking pre-orders for the Google Pixel Buds Pro, but it announced that it would be available on July 21 in the United States and other regions.

Device United States (USD) United Kingdom (GBP) Germany (EUR) Google Pixel Buds Pro $199.99 £179 €219.99

Google Pixel Buds Pro The Google Pixel Buds Pro is the flagship wireless earbuds from the software giant. It packs Volume EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, wireless charging and all of the Google Assistant features you need.

Colors

Google confirmed that the Google Pixel Buds Pro will be available in four color options, including Coral (Red), Fog (Light Blue), Charcoal (Black), and Lemongrass (Light yellow). The carrying case is colored white in all four color configurations, and only the outside of the buds will have a different color. The inner part of the earbuds will be black for all four models, and they seem to match up with the current generation of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

Design

The design of the Google Pixel Buds Pro stays true to the second generation of Google Pixel Buds and the Google Pixel Buds A series of wireless earbuds. The charging case looks slightly larger and bulkier than the previous cradle, but it’s undeniably still a true Pixel product.

The earbuds themselves have a somewhat different design, although they look nearly identical to the previous generation. The shape changed ever so slightly to accommodate even more ear sizes and different ear canals. The new design should be significantly more comfortable to wear for long periods. If anything, it looks much better than the last generation, although this is subjective.

Google will include three separate ear tips, small, medium, and large. Each earbud weighs just 6.2 grams (0.22 oz) with a medium eartip, while the charging case weighs 62.4 grams (2.2 oz) with earbuds inside. The earbuds have IPX4 certificate against some water and sweat, and the case can also survive a few splashes thanks to the IPX2 certification.

Audio & Features

When it comes to audio, the Pixel Buds Pro finally features a lot of features that users have been asking for. The Pixel Buds Pro is equipped with 11m dynamic speaker drivers, and it each earbud packs three microphones. It has Bluetooth 5.0, and it supports Bluetooth 4.0+ devices, including Android, iOS, tablets and laptops.

The website mentions that “full access to features requires,” which implies that the earbuds can be used, but the user will have to sign in to their Google account to take advantage of all of the features. This is likely needed to access and use Google Assistant.

Google also made sure to include a few so-called “Pro” features, such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, Transparency mode (also known as Ambient mode) – that lets you hear the outside world while earring the earbuds – a Volume EQ, and Active in-ear pressure relief that helps equalize the pressure between the ear and the outside.

The Pixel Buds Pro comes with a wide variety of sensors. Each earbud has a capacitive touch sensor that allows users to tap and swipe to pause music, skip, manage calls, trigger Google Assistant, and likely to change the volume. The IR proximity sensor stops playback when it detects that the earbud has been removed. There’s also a motion-detecting accelerometer and gyroscope.

Battery

Google didn’t share too much information about the Pixel Buds Pro, but it confirmed that the Buds will be able to provide up to 11 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned off. The earbuds provide up to 31 hours of total listening time with the charging case, which is one of the best on the market.

With ANC turned on, the earbuds will provide up to 7 hours of listening time, and up to 20 hours of total listening time with the charging case, which is impressive. The charging case has a USB-C port, and it also supports Qi wireless charging, but Google didn’t say how long it will take to juice up either the earbuds or the charging case.

What’s in the box?

The Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds come with the charging case, the earbuds themselves, and three different-sized eartips. It includes a small, medium, and large pair of eartips. The box will also include a Quick Start Guide and warranty information.

The packaging will not include any USB-C charging cables or wall adapters.

