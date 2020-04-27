Google Pixel Buds 2 true wireless earbuds went official late last year and were promised to hit the shelves in Spring 2020. Well, the search giant has finally made good on its promise and has put the Pixel Buds 2 on sale for $179 starting today from the Google Online store.

The Pixel Buds 2 bring a host of remarkable features such as real-time translations, single-tap pairing, and an IPX4 certified build. The Google wearable comes equipped with a custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker driver and offers passive noise reduction.

There is also fast charging capability onboard, and 10-minutes worth of charging can provide up to 2 hours of battery life. The Pixel Buds 2 come in four colors, but it will only be available in the Clearly White shade for now, while the Almost Black, Quite Mint, and Oh So Orange options will go on sale at a later date.

Source: Google Store