Author
Tags

Google promised that the Pixel Buds 2 true wireless earbuds will be released in Spring 2020, but that is yet to happen. However, the Pixel Buds 2 have again been listed for pre-order by a third-party retailer, and this time, it is a relatively unknown name called Abt.

The Abt pre-order listing of the Pixel Buds 2 looks like the real deal, as it mentions all the features and hardware details of the wearable device. The pre-order listing also has high-quality images of Google’s offering from various angles and in all four colours.

The price remains the same at $179, but there is no word when shipments will begin. So, if you were planning to buy the Pixel Buds 2, you might want to wait until Abt reveals a shipment date before you splurge on the pre-order.

Source: Abt

You May Also Like

New MacBook Air, iPad Pro and more are on sale today

Today’s deals include the, yet to be released, 13-inch MacBook Air and the iPad Pro, along with other great devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S10+

New Apple Watch Series 6 could arrive with Touch ID

We get new information concerning the next Apple Watch Series 6 that may finally arrive with Touch ID and watchOS 7 could drop support for the Series 2

You will have more time to return unwanted products from Amazon and more online stores due to coronavirus

Amazon and other online retailers are extending their return policy times to help their customers return any unwanted products due to the coronavirus