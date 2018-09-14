Google pisses off Pixel owners by changing battery settings for them
Android Pie users were sent fuming yesterday after people found that their phones had turned on the power saver mode at an arbitrary stage without the user’s input.
The /r/Android, /r/Essential and /r/GooglePixel subreddits have been buzzing about their devices, the most likely ones to have Android 9 loaded at the moment, had the mode turned out at above 76 percent. Many complaints were lodged about what was happening, but none so furious as the reaction after the Google Pixel team posted its statement on the /r/Android thread.
“Some of you may have noticed that battery saver turned on automatically today,” the statement read from /u/PixelCommunity. “This was an internal experiment to test battery saving features that was mistakenly rolled out to more users than intended. We have now rolled battery saver settings back to default. Please configure to your liking. Sorry for the confusion.”
XDA-Developers points out that system apps like Google Play Services and Device Health Services can be updated with new directions at any time, so regardless of whether you’ve enrolled in a developer preview or another beta program, the potential for server-fed changes to core settings is there.
Still, it doesn’t help when such an experimental change to a performance-throttling option goes out “mistakenly” that Google is only “sorry for the confusion.” Perhaps some internal policies should be changed in reporting faults to its constitutents.
