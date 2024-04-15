While the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro might not top the charts as the fastest Android smartphones of 2024, the Pixel phones significantly influence the Android market. With loads of AI features, a camera system that excels in any lighting condition, and a clean Android experience, the Pixel 8 series delivers a top-notch Android experience in 2024.

Even though the Pixel 8 series arrived a few months ago, rumors and leaks about the upcoming Pixel 9 series are already circulating. Here's a roundup of what we know about the anticipated 2024 Google Pixel 9 lineup:

Models

Pixel 9 Pro XL Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Close

Before we move forward, let's take a look at the upcoming Pixel 9 series phones we're expecting this fall. As per a leaked roadmap from late 2022, Google was slated to unveil three Pixel flagship phones this year, which has proven to be accurate. According to the leaks, the Pixel 9 lineup will consist of three models: a standard version, a Pro version, and, for the first time in years, an "XL" variant. Here's a breakdown:

Google Pixel 9: The standard entry-level flagship model for 2024

Google Pixel 9 Pro: The premium flagship model with all the top-tier features, albeit with a slightly smaller and compact display

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: The premium flagship model with all the top-end features and a large display

While nothing is set in stone right now, as the Pixel 9 series is still about five to six months away, it seems likely that Google will unveil three models later this year. While this may make your buying decision a bit difficult, we're finally getting a premium Pixel device equipped with all the top-notch features, including the beloved telephoto lens, in a size that's pocket-friendly.

Design and Display

Render: Pixel 9 Pro XL

Ever since the debut of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google's smartphones have established a distinctive design identity. When you buy a Pixel device, you can expect a clean design featuring a camera visor spanning the back with a "G" logo at the bottom. The Pixel 9 series is expected to keep this design language, but in a form factor that is a lot different compared to the Pixel 8 series.

With the Pixel 8 series, Google moved to rounded and curved edges for a comfortable grip. However, with the Pixel 9 series, Google is moving to a flat back. The camera visor still remains here, but this time, it doesn't connect directly with the frame of the phone — instead, it lies on top of the flat back and makes the phone look slightly bulkier. The bar increases the phone's thickness by 3.5mm.

Render: Pixel 9 Pro

As seen in the renders, the Pixel 9 sticks with two rear cameras like the vanilla Pixel 8. Taking a look at the measurements, 91Mobiles reports the Pixel 9 will come with a 6.03-inch display with dimensions of 152.8mm x 71.9mm x 8.5mm. A new phone this time around (well, not technically) will be the Pixel 9 Pro, which will now feature dimensions similar to the vanilla Pixel 9 but will come with a larger 6.2-inch display and an added telephoto lens compared to the standard model.

Render: Pixel 9

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will be the successor to Pixel 8 Pro. Interestingly, Google is going back to its "XL" branding, which was last seen with the Pixel 4 XL back in 2019. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is rumored to have dimensions of 162.7mm x 76.6mm x 8.5mm and a 6.7-inch display. Other than that, things remain the same here with a unique camera bar design, triple-lens camera module, and similar thickness found in both the Pixel 9 Pro and the standard Pixel 9.

Processor and Internal Hardware

While the design of all the models may be different, one aspect that will likely remain the same across the board is the internal hardware. Starting with the chipset, the Pixel 9 series is expected to be powered by Google's own fourth-generation Tensor G4 processor. This chipset is again rumored to be based on a Samsung Exynos chipset design. While we're hoping for Google to transition to TSMC's 3nm node for the Tensor G4, it seems unlikely — perhaps something for the next year.

Google is expected to stick with Samsung's foundry for the Tensor G4, with the chipset likely featuring only incremental upgrades over the Tensor G3. However, it's not all gloom and doom, as a report from Financial News claims that Samsung and Google are working together to address the heat management and power efficiency issues that have plagued Tensor chipsets since their debut. The report suggests that G4 will be using a new FOWLP (Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging) method to overcome these issues.

Another significant issue for Pixel chipsets has been their cellular reception. This time, Google appears to be addressing this issue as well. According to a leaked report from Android Authority, Google is planning to incorporate a new Exynos Modem 5400 for the Pixel 9 series, which is expected to improve cellular connectivity significantly compared to the previous generations.

In addition to better cellular reception, the Pixel 9 series will also have satellite-based text service, thanks to the support for 3GPP Release 17 in the new Exynos Modem 5400. Google is building native support for satellite-based text service in Android 15, and it looks like the Pixel 9 will be the first smartphone series to support it. The report even goes onto claim that the service will be offered by T-Mobile initially and that there will be a special "Satellite Gateway" app for Emergency SOS via satellite.

There's little-to-no detail about the RAM on the Pixel 9 series, However, considering that the Pixel 8a is rumored to come with at least 8GB of RAM, we can expect that the Pixel 9 series will at least start with a similar amount. Information about the battery and storage sizes is also unavailable at this time, but these details are expected to surface closer to the launch date. However, what's expected to launch with the Pixel 9 series is the new Qi2 wireless charging technology, according to recent leaks.

Software and AI

Just like the Pixel 8 series debuted with Android 14, the Pixel 9 series is set to come with Android 15 straight out of the box. While it's still early to know the exact features of the new software version, Google has already begun public testing of Android 15 with the Beta version launching earlier this month. However, we expect Google to reserve the best features for the launch.

The Pixel 8 Pro introduced a number of helpful AI features, utilizing Google's Gemini Nano for various tasks, and the Pixel 9 series might take this a step further. There's even talk of a brand new voice assistant called Pixie — a Gemini-powered assistant operating on-device — to debut alongside the Pixel 9 series. Although it's too soon to confirm, you can expect a plethora of industry-first software features to accompany the new Pixel smartphone series.

Camera

Once again, there's little-to-no info regarding the camera upgrades we can expect in the Pixel 9 series. It is, however, likely that the Pixel 9 series will retain the same camera hardware as its predecessor, the Pixel 8 series. The standard Pixel 9 will be the only device missing the telephoto lens, with the sensor available on both Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Additionally, there's speculation that the Pixel 9 Pro XL may come with additional camera features compared to the Pixel 9 Pro, though details are currently unavailable.

For the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, the camera setup will likely consist of a 50 MP primary camera, a 48 MP telephoto lens, and a 48 MP ultra-wide lens. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 may offer a 50 MP primary camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens. But, it isn't about hardware upgrades when it comes to Google Pixel phones — what truly sets them apart is the software and processing. Expect a plethora of new AI-based and software camera features to debut with the Pixel 9 series.

Should you wait for the Google Pixel 9 series?

So, that's all the information we have about the Pixel 9 series for now. Should you hold out for it? Well, it really depends on your situation. The Pixel 9 series is still at least six months away, so if you already have a relatively new smartphone, you might consider waiting for the new Pixel 9 series — especially the Pixel 9 Pro, which is expected to pack all the top-notch features in a slightly more compact form.

However, if you need a new smartphone right now, grabbing the Pixel 8 Pro might not be a bad idea, especially since it's currently $200 off on Amazon. It comes with of the best camera setups of all Android smartphones, Gemini Nano for AI features, and assured long-term software support from Google — it's definitely worth considering.

