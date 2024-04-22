The Google Pixel 7a might not be the most popular smartphone out there, but it surely is one of the best mid-range smartphones you can buy today. But with Google I/O 2024 just around the corner, it means it's time for the next-generation mid-range Pixel smartphone. Ahead of its official debut, leaks and rumors have unveiled almost everything about the Pixel 8a, including its specs, features, design, and expected price. Here's a rundown of everything you should know about the Pixel 8a before its launch next month.

Design and Display

It didn't take long for us to get our first glimpse of the Pixel 8a. In fact, the first renders of the device, which have proven to be accurate over the past few weeks, leaked even before the official launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. So, what can you expect? As expected with the A-series, the Pixel 8a offers a similar look to the Pixel 8 series devices, albeit with the typical compromises.

While the overall size remains similar to the Pixel 8, leaked renders (via Smartprix) suggest that the Pixel 8a will feature more rounded edges and a curved back. The Pixel 8a, based on the renders, seems like a more curvier, chunkier Pixel 8. Thankfully, the aluminum camera visor is still here, but there are noticeable chunky bezels on the front. More on this is down below.

Leaked hands-on images (via Abhishek Yadav) reveal the Pixel 8a in a light blue color, similar to that of the Pixel 7a from last year. According to a leak by WinFuture, the Pixel 8a may come in four colors: "Obsidian" (black), "Porcelain" (beige), "Bay" (light blue), and "Mint" (light green). A recent leak on X by Arsène Lupin showcased the device from various angles in all these colors (shown below).

While the bezels on the front are somewhat chunkier than expected, the Google Pixel 8a's display is in for a major upgrade. Leaks suggest that the Pixel 8a will boast a 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel, a step up from the 90Hz panel of the Pixel 7a. This upgraded panel is also expected to be brighter, reaching a peak brightness of 1400 nits compared to the Pixel 7a's 1000 nits. Additionally, there are rumors that Google will opt for a more durable glass protection with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for the Pixel 8a.

Specs

Moving onto the specs, the Pixel 8a is rumored to sport the Tensor G3 chipset, the same one found in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, some reports suggest the Tensor G3 on the Pixel 8a might be slightly underclocked compared to its pricier counterparts.

In terms of AI capabilities, the Pixel 8a is expected to offer the same features as the Pixel 8 series, including new additions like Best Take in photos, Magic Audio Eraser, and Smart Replies in Gboard. However, it's unlikely to support Gemini Nano on-device. The only Pixel 8 model that supports Gemini Nano for now is the top-end Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8a is also certain to run Android 14 out of the box, with Android 15 currently under beta testing. While the Pixel 8 series introduced extended software update support, offering up to 7 years of major OS updates, and even though the Pixel 8a will run on the same chipset — Tensor G3 — the Pixel 8a is expected to receive a more modest three Android upgrades and five years of security patches.

Other rumored specifications include 8GB of RAM and a base storage of 128GB, with reports suggesting a new 256GB storage option may be available, a first for the Pixel A-series. The battery is expected to be slightly larger at 4500 mAh compared to the Pixel 7a's 4385 mAh, which could help a bit with battery life. However, in terms of wired charging, a big upgrade is in tow, with the Pixel 8a offering 27W wired charging, a major improvement over the Pixel 7a's 18W charging.

Camera

The Google Pixel 7a brought a major camera upgrade over the Pixel 6a. Google switched from a 12.2MP primary camera sensor to a 64MP camera lens, and the ultra-wide camera also saw an upgrade from 12MP to a new 13MP sensor. However, given Google upgraded the camera system just last year, no major upgrades are expected for the Pixel 8a.

This means the Pixel 8a will likely retain a dual-camera configuration consisting of a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera — and no telephoto optical zoom lens. The front-facing selfie camera is also expected to remain unchanged at 13MP. This means the Pixel 8a won't likely be a huge camera upgrade over the Pixel 7a.

However, you can still expect improvements over the previous generation thanks to the new Image Signal Processor (ISP) of the Tensor G3, and the new AI software features that the Pixel 8 series brought.

Google increased the price of the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro compared to their respective predecessors in 2023. Now, it seems another price hike is on the horizon. Leaked information from WinFuture suggests that the Pixel 8a might see a $50 increase in the US and a €60 increase in Europe. This would set the starting price at $549 and €570 for the base 128GB model, while the 256GB variant could be priced at $599 and €630.

As for the release date, you can expect the Pixel 8a to arrive in the summer. Google is likely to unveil the device officially at I/O 2024 next month, and it should be available shortly after the announcement. Last year, the Pixel 7a arrived shortly after the I/O event. Additionally, there are reports suggesting that Google will expand its product availability in Europe this year, with the Pixel 8a set to launch in countries like the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

And that's a wrap! That's all the information we have about the Pixel 8a for now. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too long for official details and to get our hands on the device, as the launch is just a few weeks away. In the meantime, tell us about what you're hoping to see in the next-generation A-series Google phone. Let us know in the comments section below!

