It's no secret that Google seems to have found its stride once again in the smartphone market since the launch of the Pixel 6 series. While the devices haven't been without faults, they have been heavily praised for their value and software experience.

And it's no secret that many are looking forward to the next generation Google Pixel 8, which will make its way to the market soon. With the nearing launch date, the number of details we know about the smartphone also continues to increase, and here's a compilation of everything we know about the Google Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 8: Availability and Price

Google has announced that its "Made by Google" event will happen on October 4, 2023. We expect the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will debut here alongside other products from the Pixel family, particularly the second-generation Pixel Watch.

In addition, if we take hints from previous launch timelines, The announcement of the Google Pixel 8 at the event means you can expect general availability to start from October 11, 2023, i.e., a week after.

There's even a chance that Google will increase the global availability of its revamped smartphone, as it added quite a few countries to its list last year. The rumored additions for 2023 include Austria, Belgium, Portugal, and Switzerland.

As for pricing, an increment might be on the cards. Multiple tips, one from TheTechOutlook and another from Yogesh Brar indicate higher prices in Europe and the United States, and it wouldn't be a shock if this stretches across the globe.

It's hinted that the Google Pixel 8 will set back users by $649 or $699, a $50-100 increase. While the claim does impact the high-value impression of the Pixel 8, it is bound to be expected.

We've already started to see the line blur between the standard Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a. A price difference will not only help justify the existence of the latter, but it will definitely help Google position its smartphone and even bolster profits.

Google Pixel 8: Design & Display

For 2023, brand identity plays a key role again, as the Pixel 8 will arrive with a familiar design language that we've seen since the overhaul of the Google Pixel phone lineup in 2021.

The official teaser, which Google uploaded to its various social media accounts, shows off the new modified design that keeps the combination of the camera lenses in a phone-width metallic bar and glass on the back but introduces significantly curved corners.

Google's accidental leak of the Pixel 8 Pro via the Pixel simulator also seemingly confirmed this upcoming change, as the standard and pro models have always been hand-in-hand when it comes to design.

As someone who didn't really enjoy the boxy look of the Pixel 7 series, it's a welcome change, one that has me considering the Pixel 8 or even the Pixel 8 Pro as a replacement for my aging deputy, the iPhone 12.

There were other reports, too, which supported the claim of a more compact form factor, particularly those from Ross Young, which confirmed the display size. He states the Pixel 8 will feature a 6.16-inch panel, which is smaller when compared to the 6.32-inch one on the Pixel 7.

If you factor in the reduced volume and the phone's design choices, the Pixel 8 might be a great contender for the "Compact Phone of the Year" award. Now, other aspects of the display are obviously up in the air. Still, we can expect Google to double down on OLED technology and deliver higher brightness levels along with the latest version of Gorilla Glass Victus, perhaps even support for a 120Hz refresh rate panel.

Google Pixel 8: Performance & Battery

Moving on to the conversation on the performance and battery endurance of the Pixel 8. The upgrades brought by the Tensor G3 will include boosted processing power and increased efficiency — due to a new 3nm fabrication process — but there isn't much information about the battery and its capacity.

Diving into the details of the Tensor G3 for a brief moment, details from Android Authority tell us the processor will be upgraded to the ARMv9 cores from 2022, meaning rather than using hardware that's more than a generation old, Google will use newer cores. This definitely shows more promise, and we can't wait to see what type of performance is delivered and how cool it will run over sustained periods. As for the GPU, a switch to the Mali-G715 is on the cards for the Google Pixel 8.

As for the battery, seeing that the Pixel 8 will be more compact, a reduction in capacity wouldn't be hard to speculate, but the device will be moving in the opposite direction. The Pixel 7 shipped with a 4,355 mAh cell, and according to Android Authority, this number will be increasing to the 4,400 mAh range.

Coming to charging tech, despite the introduction of the Qi2 standard, the Pixel 8 will feature the same 12W Qi wireless charging we've seen on Pixel phones since 2021. But wired charging might see an upgrade to a 24W max.

Google Pixel 8: Camera

Before we end this piece, it's only fair that we talk about camera hardware, which has always been the premier selling point for Google Pixel phones, and for the Pixel 8 series, it seems there is some new hardware on the way.

The standard Google Pixel 8 will see its 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor upgraded to the newer GN2 version, with the biggest improvement being in terms of brightness captured, 35% more, according to reports. There's also mention of Staggered HDR and 8K video recording.

The ultrawide camera and front camera are said to remain unchanged on the Pixel 8, but the former will see a wider field of view, adding to the dynamism of the camera system.

On the back of the upcoming camera hardware, Google is also rumored to redesign its camera application, revamping it to present options in a more direct manner rather than hide them behind menus.

Google Pixel 8: A top choice for compact phone lovers!

As it stands, the Google Pixel 8 and its leaked hardware information tell us one thing. Suppose you're looking for a compact Android smartphone offering a fantastic combination of design, long-term software support, and impeccable cameras; a worthy contender is coming, and the wait isn't bound to be too long.