The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are some of the best smartphones you can buy in 2023. However, it has been a while since their release, and rumors about the Pixel 8 series are starting to gain momentum. New leaks suggest that the Pixel 8 series will bring significant improvements to the camera and display, and here's all the information you need to know.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Display Upgrades

According to a sourced report from Android Authority, Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to receive major display upgrades over the previous generation. Firstly, the Google Pixel 8 is rumored to have a slightly smaller, more convenient 6.17-inch display with the same resolution, resulting in a higher pixel density. It will also feature double the corner radius, resulting in a less square and a little more rounded appearance.

One of the notable improvements in the Pixel 8's display will be the introduction of a 120Hz refresh rate. Until now, the base model flagship Pixel devices, such as Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, used 90Hz display. According to the report, the Pixel 8 will feature faster 120Hz refresh rate for an improved display experience. Moreover, the smartphone is expected to have a better peak brightness of 1,400 nits, surpassing the 1,000 nits on the Pixel 7, enabling improved HDR content.

As for the Pixel 8 Pro, Google is finally getting rid of the curved edges from the Pixel 7 Pro. Instead, the Pixel 8 Pro will feature a flat display, while maintaining the same 6.7-inch size. Similar to the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro will feature even higher peak brightness of 1,600 nits for HDR content. Finally, the Pixel 8 Pro will bring support for even broader range of refresh rates, allowing the screen refresh rate to precisely match different types of content.

Feature Pixel 7 Pixel 8 Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 8 Pro Screen Size 6.3-inch 6.17-inch 6.71-inch 6.7-inch Resolution 2,400 x 1,080 2,400 x 1,080 3,120 x 1,440 2,992 x 1,344 Brightness 1,000 nits 1,400 nits 1,000 nits 1,600 nits Refresh Rate 90Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz Supported Refresh Rates 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz 10Hz, 30Hz, 60Hz, 120Hz 30Hz, 60Hz, 120Hz 5Hz, 10Hz, 30Hz, 60Hz-120Hz

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Camera Upgrades

Besides the display upgrades, both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to receive major camera improvements. According to another sourced report from Android Authority, both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to receive upgraded Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 sensor for the primary camera. While the sensor is still 50MP, it captures about 35% more light and features faster shutter speeds for better quality images in both bright and low-light conditions.

The GN2 sensor will also bring support for 8K 30fps video recording — a feature that is not available in any previous Pixel models. Moreover, the GN2 sensor supports staggered HDR technology. To explain in simple terms, staggered HDR speeds up capturing pictures, making the Pixel's already excellent HDR even better.

Camera Pixel 7 Pixel 8 Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 8 Pro Primary (wide) Samsung GN1 (50MP) Samsung ISOCELL GN2 (50 MP) Samsung GN1 (50MP) Samsung ISOCELL GN2 (50 MP) Ultra-wide Sony IMX386 (12MP) Sony IMX386 (12MP) Sony IMX386 (12MP) Sony IMX787 (64 MP) Telephoto — — Samsung GM5 (48 MP, 5x optical zoom) Samsung GM5 (48 MP, 5x optical zoom) Front camera Samsung 3J1 (11MP) Samsung 3J1 (11MP) Samsung 3J1 (11MP) Samsung 3J1 (11MP) Additional sensors Previous gen time-of-flight (ToF) sensor Previous gen time-of-flight (ToF) sensor Previous gen time-of-flight (ToF) sensor Upgraded ToF sensor, Thermometer sensor

While the ultra-wide sensor on Pixel 8 will remain the same as the Pixel 7 (12MP), the Pixel 8 Pro will feature a new 64MP ultra-wide sensor. Interestingly, Kamila Wojciechowska notes that this sensor is the same as the one used for the camera on the Pixel 7a. The new sensor will not only help the Pixel 8 Pro capture higher-quality ultra-wide shots, but also provide a wider field-of-view.

While the telephoto sensor is expected to remain the same at 48MP and 5x optical zoo, the report details that Pixel 8 Pro will gain a new time-of-flight (ToF) sensor, allowing for better and faster autofocus. The report also mentions that the rumored thermometer sensor will not be used for camera or any camera-related functionality, and its purpose remains unknown at this time.

Finally, it states that many new software-based camera features are in the pipeline for the Pixel 8 series, including a feature called "Adaptive torch" that will dynamically adjust the intensity of the flash based on the scene, and much more.

What Else Pixel 8 Series Needs to Truly Compete in the Android Market

Google Pixel 7

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were among my favorite Android smartphones in 2023, but they were not easy to recommend. Even though both devices offered a stock Android experience, premium build, excellent displays, and undoubtedly one of the best cameras, what sets the newer Pixel phones apart is Google's custom Tensor chipset. This chip enables personalized on-device ML features like Magic Editor, offline translations, and offline dictation, among other software features.

However, this chip is also holding the devices back. It isn't as power-efficient as the other flagship chipsets, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, resulting in inferior battery life compared to smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or even the OnePlus 11. People often complain about bad battery life on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, particularly after recent Android updates, and it's high time for Google to address this issue.

With improvements in the works for the display and camera in the next generation, if Google can fix the battery efficiency problem of the Pixel devices, I believe we will have an absolute winner on our hands. Do you believe that upgrades to the battery, camera, and display will make the Pixel 8 series the "iPhone" of the Android world? What upgrades would you like to see? Let us know in the comments section below!

