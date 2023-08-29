Gone are the days of infrequent and slow updates for premium smartphones. Samsung surpassed most manufacturers by promising four years of OS and five years of security updates for its best Galaxy smartphones. Google noticed that it had to do better, and the company has been offering three OS and five years of security updates for its Pixel smartphones for several years. An argument could be made that this could be better, especially since Google is responsible for the development of the Android platform, and it seems like that might change with the introduction of the next-generation Pixel 8 series.

According to a source close to 9to5Google, the Google Pixel 8 series could match the current industry leader when it comes to software support, Apple. The source claims that Google could match Apple’s commitment, which could result in a minimum of five years of OS and security support for the upcoming generation. The source claims that Google could surpass Samsung’s current policy on flagships and offer to match Apple’s iPhones.

The move would give Google an edge, and the results would be beneficial for the entire Pixel lineup and consumers who plan on holding on to their devices for even longer. It’s possible that the resale value of the phones would also remain higher, since the devices could remain relevant for an extended period.

As it stands, Apple is still the best OEM out there, offering the longest support for its smartphones. Apple typically provides five to six years of OS updates for its iPhones, and they often receive security updates even after they’re discounted to ensure they’re secure and safe to use. For instance, the iPhone 6S was released back in 2015, and it’s still receiving security releases, which means that it’s been updated for over eight years.

It seems like this has been a conversation starter and a hot topic for over a decade, but the fact is that the more updates a device receives, the more secure it remains. Security has been a prominent headline in the past few years, and it’s clearer than ever that consumers want smartphones that can last for more than two or three years. Companies like Apple, Samsung, and OPPO are on the right track and already provide competitive and long security support for their devices.

Still, security is one thing, additional features, and longevity are another. Having the ability to hold on to a device for more than three years is beneficial for the wallet, and the environment, and we want to see companies extend their commitment to five years to reduce e-waste and protect the environment. There are several benefits of having longer support coverage.

E-waste is becoming a massive issue globally, and to combat that, manufacturers must provide lengthier support to help prevent capable devices from filling up landfills. And now, with the prices going through the roof, it’s even more likely that consumers will hold on to their devices for even longer to lower their spendings, especially as smartphones remain mostly fully functional after two to three years.

Five years of OS and five years of security support should be the new standard, and it’s likely the sweet spot. Sure, manufacturers could do more, but despite the advancements slowing down, we’re still seeing massive improvements year over year, and the upgrades for anyone upgrading from a two to a three-year-old device to the latest flagship could offer a night-and-day difference in terms of performance and new features.

