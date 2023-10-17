Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which should you buy?

The Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are two devices that are at the pinnacle of the Android smartphones released in 2023. They pack some of the best camera hardware and displays that we've experienced to date. Here, we compare the two devices on the merits of their hardware to see which one might be the better choice for your daily use.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Pricing and Availability

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Source: Pocketnow / Adam Z. Lein

The Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999, offering 128GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1199 and comes with 256GB of storage onboard. If you were hoping to have more onboard storage, both devices come in larger storage capacity models, although availability may vary based on region.

As for colors, if you're looking for something fun, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in many different options and might be more up your alley. You can choose between the standard Cream, Lavender, Green, and Phantom Black, or head to Samsung.com for exclusive options like Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red.

In contrast, the Pixel 8 Pro is available in only three colors: Obsidian (Black), Porcelain (Off-white), and Bay (Sky Blue). If you're thinking of which color Pixel 8 Pro you should buy, the last option packs the most vibrant punch.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Technical Specifications

Google Pixel 8 Pro SoC Tensor G3, Titan security chip Display 6.7-inch, QHD+, LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 1600 nits (HDR), 2400 nits (peak), Flat RAM 12GB (LPDDR5X) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,050 mAh Operating System Android 14 Front camera 10.5 MP, 1.22 μm, ƒ/2.2 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm Charge speed 27W wired, 23W wireless IP Rating IP68 Main Camera 50 MP wide, 1.2 μm, ƒ/1.68, 2x optical zoom Wide-Angle Camera 48 MP, autofocus, ƒ/1.95, 125-degree FoV Telephoto 48 MP, 5x optical zoom, ƒ/2.8

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz RAM Up to 12GB Storage Up to 1TB Battery 5,000 mAh Operating System One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 Connectivity 5G, LTE Dimensions 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm Charge speed 45W wired (0-65% in 30 mins) IP Rating IP68 Main Camera 200MP primary f/1.7 Wide-Angle Camera 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide Telephoto 10MP periscope 10x optical zoom, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Design

The design of the Google Pixel 8 Pro remains quite similar to its predecessor, but some choice changes make it look and feel further polished and premium. The most notable of these on the Pixel 8 Pro is its prominently curved edges, flat display — more on this later — and unified camera cutout. If you were hoping for an improved in-hand feel with the Pixel 8 Pro, this device will surely deliver.

As for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, this device has an altogether different look: its edges are a mix-and-match between the boxy design that Apple has preferred and the curvy nature of the Pixel 8 Pro. It's a lot more industrial, and you will feel the weight of its presence when you're holding it in your hand.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are two of the largest smartphones available on the market, but the latter is larger than the Pixel too! Whether it's a positive or not is up to you, the user. But you will likely feel the Pixel 8 Pro is more comfortable to hold owing to its curved edges and slightly smaller dimensions. The Pixel is also 10% lighter than the S23 Ultra, weighing 213 grams (compared to the 234 grams).

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Display

Coming to the displays, the Google Pixel 8 Pro features a flat 6.7-inch OLED panel with 1344 x 2992 resolution (489ppi), LTPO technology, a peak brightness of 2,400 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. While the flat design of the glass panel may take away from the device's aesthetic, it does improve usability by reducing unintentional touches. All in all, we feel the Pixel 8 Pro takes a significant step in improving the user experience compared to the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the device features a 6.8-inch OLED display with 1440x3088 resolution (~500ppi), LTPO technology, a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, curved edges, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. In addition, the panel supports using the S Pen stylus, which opens up workflows for productivity users.

But overall, the experience on either device should remain largely similar, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra boasting its advantage of stylus support while the Pixel 8 Pro flaunts its advantage of higher outdoor peak brightness.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Performance

Since its introduction with the Google Pixel 6 series, the Google Tensor processor has shown that its focus on AI integration and machine learning capabilities is greater than its push for raw processing prowess.

While it allows the Pixel phones to stand out with unique features and allow for AI-powered image processing, voice recognition & translation, and natural language processing, this has left the Tensor-powered phones lagging behind the competition. And with the Tensor G3, this ideology remains consistent for another year.

Testing from Android Authority has shown that the Tensor G3 on the Pixel 8 Pro falls behind the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro series. But if you're looking at year-on-year improvements within the Pixel lineup itself, the Pixel 8 Pro supports better battery efficiency and does feature processing improvements in 2023.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, this device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This chip is known for its toe-to-toe comparison with Apple's in-house processors and massively improved efficiency. If you're looking for a no-holds performant smartphone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra won't disappoint.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Source: Pocketnow / Adam Z. Lein

Both the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra feature 5,000 mAh cells, and based on previous experiences, both devices will easily last you through a day of use consistently before you need to look around for a charger. But if you're looking for a device that provides that extra bit of use, the S23 Ultra is likely to come out on top due to its more efficient processor.

As for charging speeds, the Google Pixel 8 Pro features some upgrades over its predecessor and now supports 30W wired charging. Wireless charging support is also present, with the 2nd-gen Pixel Stand providing 23W of wireless power and standard Qi-certified hardware providing 12W.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra outdoes the Pixel 8 Pro with 45W wired charging. But when it comes to the wireless spec, it does fall behind a little with support for 15W input.

Both devices support 5W reverse wireless charging if you ever need to power up your earphones or a secondary smartphone.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Camera

Lastly, focusing on the cameras, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has a triple sensor setup featuring a 50MP wide, a 48MP ultrawide (with autofocus), and a 48MP telephoto. The front camera is slightly different this year, featuring a 10.5MP sensor.

Overall, in terms of outward-facing numbers, this setup remains largely similar to the camera hardware on the Pixel 7 Pro. Still, we expect you will notice the improvement in image quality that's brought by the new processing pipelines on the Tensor G3.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the camera system here has been dissected for the better part of the year, and if you're looking for a system that provides versatility, it's a hard device to defeat. The primary camera uses a 200MP wide sensor, and in support is a 10MP telephoto (with 10x optical zoom), another 10MP telephoto (with 3x optical zoom), and a 12MP ultrawide. The front camera here also uses a 12MP sensor.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which should you buy?

The Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra go toe-to-toe in many hardware aspects. Still, if you're looking for a versatile device, be it performance, battery endurance, or camera capability, the Samsung does come out on top, in our opinion.

There isn't much to fault with Samsung's flagship, barring the high entry barrier posed by its pricing — which you can often bypass with trade-in or carrier deals.

But if you're not a fan of Samsung's software skin or overall design, the Pixel 8 Pro will be an adequate alternate. Plus, its AI-based features will excite your user experience, especially as Call Screening and Magic Editor improve with each update.