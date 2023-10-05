When it comes to picking the right smartphone for you, you've got plenty of choices. There's the latest iPhone 15 series and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you prefer a unique design, there's a variety of foldable options available in 2023. And now, Google has entered the game with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Google has put a lot of effort into these new smartphones, packing them with new features and innovations. While we've got all the info on the Pixel 8 Pro right here, you might be curious: what's new with the Pixel 8 Pro, and how does it compare to last year's Pixel 7 Pro? Here are all the details you need to know.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Technical Specifications



Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 7 Pro SoC Tensor G3, Titan security chip Google Tensor G2 Display 6.7-inch, QHD+, LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 1600 nits (HDR), 2400 nits (peak), Flat 6.7-inch, QHD+, OLED LTPO, 120Hz, 1500 nits (peak) RAM 12GB (LPDDR5X) 12GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 5,050 mAh 5,000 mAh Ports USB-C 3.2 USB-C Operating System Android 14 Android 13 (upgradable to Android 14) Front camera 10.5 MP, 1.22 μm, ƒ/2.2 10.8 MP, ƒ/2.2 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Dimensions 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm Colors Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Weight 213 grams 212 grams Charge speed 27W wired, 23W wireless 30W IP Rating IP68 IP68 Security Under-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Material Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and back), polished aluminum frame Gorilla Glass Victus (front and back), aluminum frame Main Camera 50 MP wide, 1.2 μm, ƒ/1.68, 2x optical zoom 50 MP wide, ƒ/1.9, 1.2µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS Wide-Angle Camera 48 MP, autofocus, ƒ/1.95, 125-degree FoV 12 MP ultra-wide, ƒ/2.2, 126-degree FoV Telephoto 48 MP, 5x optical zoom, ƒ/2.8 48 MP, OIS, 5x optical zoom

What's different?

The Pixel 8 Pro has some noticeable changes compared to the Pixel 7 Pro. First off, the design is a bit different. It still has a glass and metal build with a camera visor on the back, but now it has more rounded corners for a more comfortable grip. The back glass has a matte finish for a better feel in the hand, and it's made from Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability. For comparison, the Pixel 7 Pro featured the first generation Gorilla Glass Victors protection. It should, however, be noted that both phones are dust and water-resistant (IP68).

Then there is the difference in the color options. The Pixel 8 Pro comes in Bay (blue), Porcelain (warm white), and Obsidian (dark gray), while the Pixel 7 Pro had Obsidian (dark gray), Snow (white), and Hazel (greenish) color options. The Pixel 7 Pro also featured a 50 megapixel camera, but it's aperture was f/1.9. The aperture on the pixel eight pro should help with images in low light conditions.

Now, let's talk cameras. The Pixel 8 Pro has a new 50MP main camera with a wider aperture (f/1.7). The Pixel 7 Pro also featured a 50 megapixel camera, but it's aperture was f/1.9. The aperture on the pixel eight pro should help with images in low light conditions. Google also says that the Pixel 8 Pro comes with the best zoom and video quality in the Pixel lineup. Moreover, the ultra-wide lens is upgraded to 48MP from 12MP in the Pixel 7 Pro. Finally, there is a new thermometer sensor next to the flash in the camera array. Google says currently, you can take the measurement of the temperature of objects like your drink, but the company is working on FDA approval to measure human body temperature.

In terms of internal hardware, the Pixel 8 Pro runs on the Tensor G3 chipset, a step up from the Pixel 7 Pro's Tensor G2 chipset. It handles AI and ML tasks much better, enabling more innovative features like better Clear Calling, Call Screen, and Audio Magic Eraser for video noise removal, but there is no information on the CPU and GPU upgrades it brings. Another notable change here is that the Pixel 8 Pro has 12GB of RAM across all models, while the Pixel 7 Pro only offered it in certain storage configurations.

Now, the price: The Pixel 8 Pro costs $999 in the US, which is $100 more than the Pixel 7 Pro's launch price. But, if you pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro, you get a Pixel Watch 2 for free. The Pixel 7 Pro is still available in the US, and it's $200 cheaper than the Pixel 8 Pro, at least for now.

What's the same?

Device shown: Pixel 7 Pro

Well, quite a few things. The size and dimensions of the Pixel 8 Pro are pretty much identical to the Pixel 7 Pro, but that doesn't mean Pixel 8 Pro will fit the cases of the Pixel 7 Pro. Now, the display is a bit different since tit's flat but still measures 6.7 inches. It also features the same technologies like QHD+ resolution, support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR playback. However, there's a significant improvement in brightness here, with the Pixel 8 Pro hitting a whopping 2,400 nits, a big jump from the Pixel 7 Pro's 1,500 nits.

Looking back at the cameras, the telephoto lens remains mostly the same this year. It's still a 48MP sensor offering 5x optical zoom and 30x Super Res digital zoom. The aperture has been upgraded to f/2.8, though, which indicates Google is using a different sensor, but it should result in better low-light photography. Lastly, the battery remains unchanged at around 5,000 mAh for both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro's battery life left something to be desired, but we're hoping for improved performance this time around.

Should you upgrade?

Considering an upgrade from the Pixel 7 Pro to the Pixel 8 Pro? Here's our take. If you're perfectly happy with how your phone is performing, content with its camera, and don't mind giving it a fresh look with a new case, then sticking with the Pixel 7 Pro makes sense. Plus, you can now enjoy the new Android 14, which is available for older Pixel models.

On the other hand, if you're find the subtle changes in the Pixel 8 Pro's design better, such as the matte finish and flat display, and you want even better cameras, improved performance, faster charging, a brighter screen, and much longer software support, then upgrading to the Pixel 8 Pro could be a smart move. Especially now, since you can snag a free Pixel Watch 2 with your purchase.