Key Takeaways The Google Pixel 8 Pro is feature-packed with new AI features, a new camera, a larger battery, and 7 years of OS updates directly from Google.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max brings improvements such as a more powerful chipset, a 5x telephoto camera, improved connectivity, and a fast USB-C connection.

The Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999 with 128GB storage, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 with 256GB storage. Both offer excellent performance, but Google guarantees 7 years of updates.

The new Google Pixel 8 Pro brings brand-new AI features, a new camera hardware, a new display, and a larger battery. It’s feature-packed with the latest innovative AI features, and it’s the first smartphone in the Pixel lineup to receive seven years of OS and security updates, directly from Google.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also the latest smartphone in Apple’s lineup, and it brings various welcome improvements to the device, namely the more powerful and efficient Apple A17 Pro chipset, a new and more capable 5x telephoto camera, improved connectivity, and a fast USB-C connection.

Google Pixel 8 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max SoC Tensor G3, Titan security chip Apple A17 Pro Display 6.7-inch, QHD+, LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 1600 nits (HDR), 2400 nits (peak), Flat 6.7-inch, LTPO Super Retina XDR, OLED, 120Hz RAM 12GB (LPDDR5X) 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256/512GB & 1TB Battery 5,050 mAh 4422 mAh Ports USB-C 3.2 USB-C Operating System Android 14 iOS 17 Front camera 10.5 MP, 1.22 μm, ƒ/2.2 12MP, f/1.9 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm 6.30 x 3.02 x 0.33 in (159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm) Colors Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium Weight 213 grams 7.80 oz (221 g) Charge speed 27W wired, 23W wireless 30W wired, 15W MagSafe, 7.5W (Qi Wireless) IP Rating IP68 IP68 Material Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and back), polished aluminum frame Grade 5 Titanium Main Camera 50 MP wide, 1.2 μm, ƒ/1.68, 2x optical zoom 48MP, f/1.8, 24mm, sensor-shift OIS Wide-Angle Camera 48 MP, autofocus, ƒ/1.95, 125-degree FoV 12MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120-degree FOV Telephoto 48 MP, 5x optical zoom, ƒ/2.8 12MP, f/2.8, 120mm, PDAF

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price & Availability

The Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999 and comes with 128GB of base storage. The phone also comes with 256GB, and 512GB variants, retailing for $1,059 and $1,179, respectively. The Pixel 8 Pro comes in three colors, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain. The Pixel 8 Pro costs $100 more than its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro.

See the Pixel 8 and the iPhone 15 series in all available colors.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199. The base model comes with 256GB of storage, while the 512GB model costs $1,399, and the 1TB model $1,599. All models are available in four colors, including Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium. It’s worth noting that the iPhone 15 Pro Max retails for $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it has a more advanced telephoto camera that provides 5x zooming capabilities.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Design & Display

The iPhone 15 Pro Max measures 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm, while the Google Pixel 8 Pro measures 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm. Both phones are fairly large, although the Pixel is slightly taller and 0.5mm thicker than the iPhone. Weight-wise, the Pixel 8 Pro weighs 213 grams, while the iPhone is 221 grams, which means the Pixel is 8 grams lighter than Apple’s Titanium phone. Speaking of which, the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a new titanium unibody with a glass back panel, while the Pixel is made of alumiunium and a glass rear panel.

When it comes to design, the iPhone 15 Pro Max feels slightly more refined, and it now features slightly curvier edges that make it easier to hold. The Pixel 8 Pro is more rounded, and Google curved off all sides to make the phone easier to hold and use for extended periods, making the device feel slightly smaller and more compact than its predecessor.

The Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with up to 2400 nits of peak brightness and 1344 x 2992 resolution. It has 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout on the top that houses the front-facing camera. The iPhone 15 Pro Max sports a 6.7-inch LTPO, Super Retina XDR, OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits of peak brightness. It has 1290 x 2796 resolution, and both devices support HDR10, making movies and video more vibrant and brighter.

Both phones have AoD (Always-on Display) functionality and are accurate, colorful and bright in all lighting conditions. Whether you’re after a phone that you can use to browse social media, watch videos, or play games, both the iPhone and the Pixel will get the job done without any setbacks.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Camera

The camera plays a massive role on modern smartphones, and both Google and Apple are pioneers when it comes to camera quality. While the iPhone remains the go-to video smartphone camera, both devices capture beautiful photos and videos day or night.

The Pixel 8 Pro features a 50MP primary, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom. The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 48MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. The iPhone also features a TOF 3D LiDAR sensor, ideal for scanning real-world objects and taking better images.

If you want to take photography to the next level and you want an easy-to-use point-and-shoot smartphone with an excellent camera, both smartphones will offer the exact same features. We recommend you take a look at samples from both smartphones and decide which color profile you prefer the most, but for most people, both devices will provide an excellent experience with beautiful photos and videos.

We recommend the iPhone 15 Pro Max for those who want to take videography to the next level, since Apple offers better quality for recordings. If you want to vlog, get started creating content, the iPhone will do a slightly better job. However, photos that require even less effort might be better on the Pixel, thanks to Google’s latest push towards more AI features that enhance the user experience.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which should you buy?

So, which smartphone should you buy, the Google Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max? The answer might be complicated, especially if you’re already invested in one or the other ecosystem. If you like Android and Google’s version and features, the easiest bet is to pick the Pixel 8 Pro. It comes with a beautiful smartphone, powerful performance, long battery life, excellent display, and superb camera setup with lots of features.

However, if you care about the blue and green bubbles and are already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, you might find it hard to buy an Android phone. If you don’t want to switch, or you prefer something you’re already familiar with, the iPhone 15 Pro Max might be a safer bet.

Both smartphones offer excellent performance, features, and overall build quality, however only Google guarantees seven years of OS and security updates for its latest smartphones, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Apple is known to offer superior support for its devices, but even Apple often only updates its devices for five to six years, making Google an overall better option for those who want to futureproof themselves.