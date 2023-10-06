Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Quick Links

Google unveiled its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagship smartphones at the Made by Google event on October 4, 2023. The new flagship smartphones from Google bring a refined design, improved cameras, Android 14 OS, and a whole lot of new AI and ML features. The new smartphones from Google will compete with other top-of-the-line phones like the Galaxy S23, iPhone 15, and OnePlus 11.

Related: Google Pixel 8 colors: Which one should you get?

However, Google increased the starting price of the Pixel 8 series, and the new smartphones start at $100 more compared to the same models of the Pixel 7 series. To sweeten the deal, Google is running an early offer program for the Pixel 8 series, bundling Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch 2 for free with the pre-orders, and is also offering a new trade-in program where customers can receive surprisingly high prices for their old smartphones. Below, you can find the rates offered for various devices from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and even Google's own older Pixel devices.

Kindly note that the following trade-in prices are current as of the time of writing. These prices are applicable for devices that are categorized as being in "Good Condition" with the highest available storage capacity.

Apple iPhone Trade-in Value for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Model

Pixel 8 Trade-in Value (Maximum)

Pixel 8 Pro Trade-in Value (Maximum)

iPhone 14 Pro Max

$750

$750

iPhone 14 Pro

$620

$620

iPhone 14 Plus

$560

$560

iPhone 14

$550

$550

iPhone 13 Pro Max

$650

$650

iPhone 13 Pro

$550

$550

iPhone 13

$500

$500

iPhone 13 mini

$370

$370

iPhone 12 Pro Max

$500

$500

iPhone 12 Pro

$500

$500

iPhone 12

$450

$480

iPhone 11 Pro Max

$410

$410

iPhone 11 Pro

$400

$400

iPhone 11

$400

$440

iPhone XS

$120

$120

When it comes to trade-in prices for the Pixel 8 series, it's not surprising that iPhones offer the best values— after all, Google wants you to switch to the other side. If you have an iPhone 14 Pro Max from last year, you could receive up to $750 for it. For iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14/13 models, you can get up to $560 off the Pixel 8 series.

It is, however, that Google is offering even more favorable trade-in values for the base iPhone 12 models (up to $450), which debuted in 2020, in comparison to the iPhone 13 mini ($270), released a year later. Even if you own an iPhone 11 from 2019, you can still get up to $400, which is a nice surprise. And, naturally, it's worth mentioning that the recently launched iPhone 15 series isn't yet eligible for the trade-in program.

Samsung Galaxy Trade-in Value for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Model

Pixel 8 Trade-in Value (Maximum)

Pixel 8 Pro Trade-in Value (Maximum)

Galaxy S23 Ultra

$650

$650

Galaxy S23+

$550

$550

Galaxy S23

$550

$550

Galaxy S22 Ultra

$500

$520

Galaxy S22+

$330

$380

Galaxy S22

$400

$400

Galaxy S21 Ultra

$410

$430

Galaxy S21+

$300

$300

Galaxy S21

$350

$350

Galaxy Z Fold 4

$364

$314

Galaxy Z Flip 4

$220

$180

Galaxy Z Fold 3

$240

$240

Galaxy Z Flip 3

$220

$220

Galaxy S21 FE

$280

$280

Galaxy S20 FE

$220

$220

Galaxy A72

$41

$41

Galaxy A53

$38

$38

Google is offering appealing trade-in deals for Samsung Galaxy smartphones, especially the S23 series from early 2023. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can get as much as $650 in trade-in value for the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro. Similarly, the S23+ and baseline S23 can net you a maximum trade-in value of $550.

Even the (almost) two-year-old Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, will get you up to $500 in trade-in value. However, similar to Apple iPhone 15 series, it is worth noting that Google is not accepting trade-ins for recently released Samsung Galaxy devices, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and even the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54.

Google Pixel Trade-in Value for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Model

Pixel 8 Trade-in Value (Maximum)

Pixel 8 Pro Trade-in Value (Maximum)

Pixel 7 Pro

$385

$420

Pixel 7

$325

$325

Pixel 6

$325

$325

Pixel 6 Pro

$385

$400

Pixel 6a

$300

$300

Pixel 4a

$200

$200

Pixel 5

$300

$300

Pixel 5a

$270

$270

Pixel 4

$250

$250

Pixel 4 XL

$260

$260

Pixel 3

$200

$200

If you have a Google Pixel smartphone and want to switch to the Pixel 8 series, you can trade it in. But, it's essential to know that Google isn't offering high trade-in values for its own phones. The most you can get is up to $385 for the Pixel 7 Pro from last year. The Pixel 6 Pro also gets you the same amount. Additionally, it is worth noting that the Pixel 7a isn't part of the trade-in program yet.

OnePlus Trade-in Value for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Model

Pixel 8 Trade-in Value (Maximum)

Pixel 8 Pro Trade-in Value (Maximum)

OnePlus 10 Pro

$104

$104

OnePlus 9 Pro

$200

$200

OnePlus 9

$72

$72

OnePlus 8T+

$37

$37

OnePlus 8T

$84

$84

OnePlus 8 Pro

$150

$150

OnePlus 8

$38

$38

Much like Google Pixel phones, trade-in values for OnePlus smartphones are on the lower side. However, what's intriguing is that the OnePlus 9 Pro can get you up to $200, while the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is only a year old, only provides a $104 discount. Likewise, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers up to $150 off, while the OnePlus 9 gives you just $72. What's more surprising is that the OnePlus 10T is missing from the eligible trade-in devices list. It's a bit unusual, isn't it?

Model

Pixel 8 Trade-in Value (Maximum)

Pixel 8 Pro Trade-in Value (Maximum)

Razr 5G

$32

$32

Moto Razr

$32

$32

Moto G7 Plus

$60

$60

Moto Edge+ 5G UW

$66

$66

Edge+

$32

$32

So, there you have it! You can trade in your old smartphone to lower the cost of the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. Plus, it's worth mentioning that if you pre-order the Google Pixel 8, you'll get a complimentary pair of Pixel Buds Pro with your device, and opting for the Pixel 8 Pro pre-order will score you a free Pixel Watch 2, adding even more value to your purchase. So which smartphone are you planning to purchase? Let us know in the comments section below!

  • Pixel 8 Pro pbi alt
    Google Pixel 8 Pro

    The Google Pixel 8 Pro, featuring the third-generation Tensor G3, is Google's flagship phone for 2023. It introduces some small improvements overall, a brand-new processor to set it apart, a thermometer sensor, and promises an outstanding smartphone camera experience.

    $999 at Amazon $999 at Best Buy $1040 at AT&T $1040 at T-Mobile $1040 at Verizon
  • Google Pixel 8 pbi
    Google Pixel 8

    The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display with adaptive refresh rate (up to 120Hz). It also ships with the improved Google Tensor G3 and a 4,575 mAh cell that will allow for all-day use. And if you enjoy capturing images on your smartphone, its cameras, enhanced by AI will help capture the best moment in your life.

    $699 at Amazon $699 at Best Buy $840 at AT&T $800 at Verizon $800 at T-Mobile