Google unveiled its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagship smartphones at the Made by Google event on October 4, 2023. The new flagship smartphones from Google bring a refined design, improved cameras, Android 14 OS, and a whole lot of new AI and ML features. The new smartphones from Google will compete with other top-of-the-line phones like the Galaxy S23, iPhone 15, and OnePlus 11.

However, Google increased the starting price of the Pixel 8 series, and the new smartphones start at $100 more compared to the same models of the Pixel 7 series. To sweeten the deal, Google is running an early offer program for the Pixel 8 series, bundling Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch 2 for free with the pre-orders, and is also offering a new trade-in program where customers can receive surprisingly high prices for their old smartphones. Below, you can find the rates offered for various devices from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and even Google's own older Pixel devices.

Kindly note that the following trade-in prices are current as of the time of writing. These prices are applicable for devices that are categorized as being in "Good Condition" with the highest available storage capacity.

Apple iPhone Trade-in Value for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Model Pixel 8 Trade-in Value (Maximum) Pixel 8 Pro Trade-in Value (Maximum) iPhone 14 Pro Max $750 $750 iPhone 14 Pro $620 $620 iPhone 14 Plus $560 $560 iPhone 14 $550 $550 iPhone 13 Pro Max $650 $650 iPhone 13 Pro $550 $550 iPhone 13 $500 $500 iPhone 13 mini $370 $370 iPhone 12 Pro Max $500 $500 iPhone 12 Pro $500 $500 iPhone 12 $450 $480 iPhone 11 Pro Max $410 $410 iPhone 11 Pro $400 $400 iPhone 11 $400 $440 iPhone XS $120 $120

When it comes to trade-in prices for the Pixel 8 series, it's not surprising that iPhones offer the best values— after all, Google wants you to switch to the other side. If you have an iPhone 14 Pro Max from last year, you could receive up to $750 for it. For iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14/13 models, you can get up to $560 off the Pixel 8 series.

It is, however, that Google is offering even more favorable trade-in values for the base iPhone 12 models (up to $450), which debuted in 2020, in comparison to the iPhone 13 mini ($270), released a year later. Even if you own an iPhone 11 from 2019, you can still get up to $400, which is a nice surprise. And, naturally, it's worth mentioning that the recently launched iPhone 15 series isn't yet eligible for the trade-in program.

Samsung Galaxy Trade-in Value for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Model Pixel 8 Trade-in Value (Maximum) Pixel 8 Pro Trade-in Value (Maximum) Galaxy S23 Ultra $650 $650 Galaxy S23+ $550 $550 Galaxy S23 $550 $550 Galaxy S22 Ultra $500 $520 Galaxy S22+ $330 $380 Galaxy S22 $400 $400 Galaxy S21 Ultra $410 $430 Galaxy S21+ $300 $300 Galaxy S21 $350 $350 Galaxy Z Fold 4 $364 $314 Galaxy Z Flip 4 $220 $180 Galaxy Z Fold 3 $240 $240 Galaxy Z Flip 3 $220 $220 Galaxy S21 FE $280 $280 Galaxy S20 FE $220 $220 Galaxy A72 $41 $41 Galaxy A53 $38 $38

Google is offering appealing trade-in deals for Samsung Galaxy smartphones, especially the S23 series from early 2023. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can get as much as $650 in trade-in value for the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro. Similarly, the S23+ and baseline S23 can net you a maximum trade-in value of $550.

Even the (almost) two-year-old Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, will get you up to $500 in trade-in value. However, similar to Apple iPhone 15 series, it is worth noting that Google is not accepting trade-ins for recently released Samsung Galaxy devices, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and even the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54.

Google Pixel Trade-in Value for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Model Pixel 8 Trade-in Value (Maximum) Pixel 8 Pro Trade-in Value (Maximum) Pixel 7 Pro $385 $420 Pixel 7 $325 $325 Pixel 6 $325 $325 Pixel 6 Pro $385 $400 Pixel 6a $300 $300 Pixel 4a $200 $200 Pixel 5 $300 $300 Pixel 5a $270 $270 Pixel 4 $250 $250 Pixel 4 XL $260 $260 Pixel 3 $200 $200

If you have a Google Pixel smartphone and want to switch to the Pixel 8 series, you can trade it in. But, it's essential to know that Google isn't offering high trade-in values for its own phones. The most you can get is up to $385 for the Pixel 7 Pro from last year. The Pixel 6 Pro also gets you the same amount. Additionally, it is worth noting that the Pixel 7a isn't part of the trade-in program yet.

OnePlus Trade-in Value for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Model Pixel 8 Trade-in Value (Maximum) Pixel 8 Pro Trade-in Value (Maximum) OnePlus 10 Pro $104 $104 OnePlus 9 Pro $200 $200 OnePlus 9 $72 $72 OnePlus 8T+ $37 $37 OnePlus 8T $84 $84 OnePlus 8 Pro $150 $150 OnePlus 8 $38 $38

Much like Google Pixel phones, trade-in values for OnePlus smartphones are on the lower side. However, what's intriguing is that the OnePlus 9 Pro can get you up to $200, while the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is only a year old, only provides a $104 discount. Likewise, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers up to $150 off, while the OnePlus 9 gives you just $72. What's more surprising is that the OnePlus 10T is missing from the eligible trade-in devices list. It's a bit unusual, isn't it?

Model Pixel 8 Trade-in Value (Maximum) Pixel 8 Pro Trade-in Value (Maximum) Razr 5G $32 $32 Moto Razr $32 $32 Moto G7 Plus $60 $60 Moto Edge+ 5G UW $66 $66 Edge+ $32 $32

So, there you have it! You can trade in your old smartphone to lower the cost of the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. Plus, it's worth mentioning that if you pre-order the Google Pixel 8, you'll get a complimentary pair of Pixel Buds Pro with your device, and opting for the Pixel 8 Pro pre-order will score you a free Pixel Watch 2, adding even more value to your purchase. So which smartphone are you planning to purchase? Let us know in the comments section below!