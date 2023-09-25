Key Takeaways The upcoming Google Pixel 8 series may see a price increase, with the standard Pixel 8 starting at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro remaining at $899 in the US.

In the UK, the Pixel 8 could have a £100 price increase and the Pixel 8 Pro could see a £150 price bump.

Despite the higher price, the Pixel 8 series still offers competitive pricing compared to other flagship phones and could undercut the iPhone 15 by $100 in the US.

Google will announce the Pixel 8 series on October 4, and we’ve already seen many leaks and even official teasers, revealing the design of the upcoming devices. While we’ve also heard about some of the specifications, we also knew we could be expecting a price bump for the next generation of smartphones. Today, we have some news confirming the allegedly official prices for the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2.

According to a new leak from @Za-Raczke, shared on X (Formerly Twitter), the bad news is that the upcoming Pixel 8 might start at $699, up from $599 for the Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 Pro could remain at $899, the same price as its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro. While the news might be disappointing for some, the higher price for the standard Pixel 8 might not be fully unjustified as it seems like it’s getting a few small upgrades.

In a separate leak, Roland Quandt (via X) shared even worse news for those living in the UK. Quandt revealed that the Pixel 8 could receive a £100 price increase, while the Pixel 8 Pro could see a £150 bump in price in the United Kingdom. The Pixel Watch 2 could also receive a small £10 bump in price, costing £349.

Most notably, the phone will jump from a 90Hz display to a panel that finally supports 60-120Hz refresh rates, providing a smoother and more responsive experience. Judging by the numbers, the phone will keep the same camera sensors as the Pixel 7, but it could feature a new Macro Focus feature, and a slightly improved front-facing camera. It’s worth noting that the device could also feature a new sensor, but that remains a speculation as the leaked data sheet doesn’t reveal such information.

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are going to be powered by the new Google Tensor G3 chips, and the standard phone will retain the 8GB memory configuration, while the larger Pro model will have 12GB. The camera setup for the Pro model is also getting an upgrade, and Google is upgrading the ultrawide camera from a 12MP sensor to 48MP.

The specification sheet also suggests that nearly all of the new camera software features will work on all the recent Pixel flagships, including the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. The features include the Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Face Unblur, Night Sight, Real Tone, and more.

We’ve also seen that Audio Eraser, a new feature, will enable Pixel 8 users to remove unwanted background noise from media content. It’s unclear whether the Audio Eraser feature will be limited to the Pixel 8 series, or whether the previous generation will receive it too in the coming weeks and months.

The Pixel 8 could still undercut the iPhone

Assuming the rumors and leaks are true, the news might be great for users who are looking to upgrade to the Pixel 8 Pro in the US as it might cost the same price as the Pixel 7 Pro last year. However, for those who were interested in upgrading to the non-Pro model, it might be disappointing as the upgrades seem negligible and minimal at best for a quite steep increase.

The increased price for the Pixel 8 might mean that we, the reviewers, may have a harder time recommending the phone due to its less competitive price. However, it’s worth noting that the smaller Pixel has always been offered at a very competitive price.

For $100 more, it seems like it will offer a lot of value for the money. It could still deliver amazing photos if it has the same primary sensor as the Pixel 8 Pro and the same features (except the physical periscope telephoto zooming capability).

Model Starting Price Google Pixel 8 From $699 (Rumored) iPhone 15 From $799 Samsung Galaxy S23 From $799 Google Pixel 8 Pro From $899 (Rumored) iPhone 15 Plus From $899 iPhone 15 Pro From $999 Samsung Galaxy S23+ From $999 iPhone 15 Pro Max From $1,199 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra From $1,199

It’s not all lost. The Pixel 8 could cost $100 less than the Galaxy S23, and many other flagships from different manufacturers, making it an appealing alternative for less. We also have to account for the current economic situation, and considering the phone’s bump in price, it might still be an excellent smartphone, albeit for slightly more.

It’s also well known that Google wants to appeal to Apple iPhone users, and the price means that it could undercut the latest iPhone 15 by $100 in the US, making it a great value with the added software and hardware support. The Pixel 8 Pro could offer Pro features for $100 less than the iPhone 15 Pro, once again, marking Google’s device the more appealing choice.

What do you think? Will the Pixel 8 series be competitive in the US, given the slightly higher price tag for the standard Google Pixel 8? Let us know in the comments!