The Google Pixel 6a was a fantastic device with an excellent camera setup powered by a powerful Google Tensor G1 chipset and great battery life. It was one of the best camera smartphones in its price range, and it blew other midrangers out of the water with its excellent capabilities.

However, despite the praises, there’s a lot that could be improved about the device, and if the rumors are true, the next generation Google Pixel 7a could patch most things we had on our wishlist. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Google Pixel 7a, including the price, availability, specifications, colors, design, and more.

Pixel 7a: Price & Availability

We’re yet to hear any official pricing and information about the upcoming Google Pixel 7a. Still, we can at least try to speculate and take some educated guesses about the price and availability. Based on the fact that Google kept the price the same for the Pixel 7 series, we don’t expect the company to raise the price for its most affordable device this year. We hope to see the Pixel 7a arrive for the same $449 price tag as last year’s model.

As for availability, Google often releases its A-series devices between July and August, and we expect to see a similar timeline in 2023. Google announced that it’d hold its Google I/O 2023 event on May 10, and there’s also a chance that we could see the next Pixel 7a at the event.

Colors

The Google Pixel 6a launched in three colors, Sage (Green), Chalk (Silver/White), and Charcoal (Black). The Pixel 7a is rumored to come in the same Silver/White and Black colors and an additional Light Blue option, likely marking it as the promotional and special color for this year’s device.

A recent rumor also suggested that we could see the Pixel 7a arrive in five colors, including Dinuguan Black, Crispy Kale, Mayo Cream, Tide Orange, Vibrant Ube. It’s odd to see Google go with such a naming scheme, but there’s a chance it may be market and region dependent.

Pixel 7a: Rumored Specifications

Some unconfirmed specifications are based on the Google Pixel 6a and the Pixel 6. Please note that none of these are official and may be inaccurate.

Category Pixel 7a Dimensions 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm Weight 178 grams IP Rating IP67 (Water and Dust resistant) Display 6.1-inch, OLED, 90Hz, FHD+ Processor Google Tensor G2 Memory 8 GB Storage 128/256GB Rear Cameras Primary : 50MP

: 50MP Ultra-wide: 12MP Front Camera 8MP Security Pin, Pattern, Password, Under-display fingerprint sensor Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 Battery 4,410 mAh 18W wired charging Wireless charging 5W Reverse wireless charging

Operating System Android 13 (Upgradable to Android 14 when available) Colors Black, Silver/White, Blue, and possibly other variants

Design

In a typical Google fashion, we expect the Google Pixel 7a to have a nearly identical design to the Google Pixel 7 series of flagships. We expect the Pixel 7a to retain the same large bezels, and the same camera bar on the back, giving it an iconic Pixel look. The device will likely be made out of plastic to help keep the costs down.

As for the layout and features, we’re expecting to have the Pixel 7a a lot in common with the Pixel 6a. The power button and volume rocker would be placed on the right side, and the bottom would house the speaker, a microphone, and a USB-C port. The left side would only contain the SIM card slot.

It’s worth noting that the Pixel 7a has already been photographed in real-live images, showcasing the design and confirming the CAD render images we showcased in this post.

Display

One of the biggest complaints about the Pixel 6a was the display. It wasn’t because it wasn’t bright enough, or because of the panel it used, but because it was stuck at a 60Hz refresh rate. Luckily, it seems like Google is listening to feedback, and early rumors claim that we might see a 1080p display with 90Hz refresh rate on the upcoming Pixel 7a. It’d make the Pixel 7a the first in the A-series of devices to see a higher refresh rate display panel, and we can only hope this turns out to be true.

As for the display size and technology, we’re expecting the same compact 6.1-inch OLED panel with 1080 x 2400 resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The bezels are likely to stick around for a while longer, and we expect to see the same punch-hole center cutout at the top for the front-facing camera.

Camera

According to a report from 9to5Google, the Pixel 7a could sport the same camera sensors as the Google Pixel 6. The report claims the new A-series device could sport a 50MP sensor, and a Sony IMX712 with 13MP lens for ultrawide. This same sensor was previously used on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro series, and if it’s true, Pixel-A users could be due for a welcome upgrade.

Suppose the rumors are true and the Pixel 7a comes with the new sensors from the Pixel 6 series, the camera, and the image quality could receive a significant upgrade compared to the already amazing Pixel 6a from 2022. It’s worth noting that the 9to5Google report also claimed the phone received an additional telephoto lens. Still, based on the real live images and the renders we’ve seen earlier, we’d recommend taking this information with a heavy grain of salt.

Battery

The battery is still unknown for the Pixel 7a, but we’d expect a cell that’s roughly the same size as the one found in the Pixel 6a. Some rumors claim that we could see wireless charging arrive, marking the first time an A-series device would receive this feature. Some reports also claim the Pixel 7a could receive a 5W reverse wireless charging feature, enabling users to charge their Google Pixel Buds on the go wirelessly.

Sadly, we don’t know whether we’ll see faster charging technology this year. Still, we’re hoping to see the speed improvements, as the Pixel 6a only supported 18W at launch, which is rather old and slow at this point, when compared to the competition. Even the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G supports 25W wired charging, and while that’s also considered slow, 18W is no longer relevant in the world where 33-65W fast charging is becoming the norm.

What we want to see

A display with 90Hz refresh rate

The Pixel 6a was an excellent device with a beautiful display, but one of our biggest complaints was the lack of a high refresh rate display that supported at least 90Hz. 60Hz is still the standard in budget devices, and while the Pixel 7a will be priced in a similar range, we hope to see Google finally include a display that’s competitive with devices in the same category.

Faster charging & wireless charging

Google was never known for its rapid charging technology, and the company never included wireless charging in its affordable Pixel A-series devices. Still, there’s a high chance that we’ll see at least wireless charging arrive in 2023. The new addition would make the Pixel 7a the first in the A-series to feature the technology, and it could make it easier for users to charge their devices without having to fight with cables.

The same price

The Google Pixel 6a was an excellent device. Despite a few shortcomings, it was an easy recommendation for most people looking for an affordable device with a great battery life, excellent camera setup, and superb performance. That, however, is only possible if the Pixel 7a remains at a competitive price tag, and we hope to see the same $449 starting price. While we’d love to see an even lower and more affordable price, we don’t have high hopes due to the current market and economic situation.