The Google Pixel 6a was a huge success when it launched in 2022. Despite some minor flaws, the Pixel 6a offered excellent value for money and was one of the best mid-range smartphones in the US. Now, at I/O 2023, Google announced the Pixel 7a, the successor to the Pixel 6a, which fixes some of the quirks of the last year's smartphone.

It has a 90Hz refresh rate, a new processor, more RAM, and support for wireless charging. This begs the question: should you upgrade to the new Pixel 7a? In this article, we will compare the Google Pixel 7a and the Pixel 6a in detail and help you decide which smartphone is the best for you, whether you're upgrading from the previous generation or buying a new one.

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a: Specs Comparison



Google Pixel 7a Google Pixel 6a Brand Google Google SoC Google Tensor G2, Titan M2 security chip Google Tensor G1 Display 6.1-inch, OLED, 90Hz, FHD+, Gorilla Glass 3 6.1-inch, OLED, 60Hz, FHD+, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 RAM 8 GB (LPDDR5) 6 GB (LPDDR5) Storage 128GB (UFS 3.1) 128 GB (UFS 3.1) Battery 4,385 mAh 4,410 mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-C 3.1 Operating System Android 13 Android 13 Front camera 13MP, f/2.2, 95-degree FoV 8MP, f/2.0 Rear cameras Primary: 64MP, f/1.9, 80-degree FoV, 1/1.72-inch, Ultrawide: 13MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV Primary: 12.2MP, f/1.7, 1.4 μm; Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 1.25 μm, 114-degree FoV Connectivity 5G (Sub-6Ghz/mmWave), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 6.0 x 2.87 x 0.40 in (152 x 72.9 x 9.0 mm) 71.8 x 152.16 x 8.85 mm Colors Charcoal (Black), Coral (Red), Snow (White), Sea (Blue), Google Store Exclusive: Coral Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage Weight 6.8oz (193.5 grams) 178 grams Charging 18W wired charging, 7.5W Wireless charging 18W, No wireless charging IP Rating IP67 IP67 Price From $499 $350 Security In-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password In-display fingerprint sensor, PIN, Pattern, Password Material Gorilla Glass 3 front, aluminum frame, plastic back Gorilla Glass 3 front, aluminum frame, plastic back

Price & availability

The sub-6GHz variant of the Google Pixel 7a has been priced at $499 in the US, while the mmWave 5G variant costs $549. The smartphone is already on sale and can be bought from almost all major carriers and sellers. At the time of writing this, Best Buy is offering a $50 discount on the Pixel 7a, bringing down its price to $449.

The Pixel 6a has seen a discount since the release of the Pixel 7a, and the smartphone is now available at around $349 across all the major retail outlets, including Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store itself. It is, however, worth noting that the unlocked Pixel 6a only offers sub-6GHz 5G, while the mmWave version is available at carrier stores for a slightly higher price.

Design and build

The Pixel 7a and the Pixel 6a both have a modern Pixel design with a camera visor running horizontally across the back and the Google logo in the middle. However, there are some key differences between the two phones.

The Pixel 7a adopts a design language similar to the Pixel 7 series, while the Pixel 6a follows the design of the Pixel 6 series. This means the Pixel 7a sports an aluminum-finished camera bar, while the Pixel 6a offers a black-colored frame that doesn’t blend into the aluminum frame. The Pixel 7a also has a single-tone back, meaning you get the same colors above and below the camera bar. On the other hand, the Pixel 6a has a dual-tone back with contrasting colors above and below the camera bar.

The Pixel 7a also boasts a wider range of color options, including the standard Charcoal (black), Snow (white), and the more vibrant Sea (blue) and Coral (red). The Pixel 6a, however, is available in three subdued colors. Then there's also a slight weight difference: the Pixel 7a is slightly heavier at 193.5 grams compared to the Pixel 6a's 178 grams. This isn't a huge difference, but it could impact your experience when using the device for longer periods of time.

However, from the build material and durability perspective, the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 6a are on-par with each other. Both phones use Gorilla Glass 3 for display protection, a plastic back, and an aluminum frame. Additionally, both devices feature IP67 dust and water resistance, so both devices are built to last. But we would still recommend you to protect your device with the best Pixel 7a cases or the best Pixel 6a cases available.

On the whole, the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 7a feature a very similar design language and even build materials. But, the Pixel 7a feels more like a polished product with a better-looking aluminum frame and eye-catching color options.

Display

Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7a feature a 6.1-inch OLED panel that supports HDR playback and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. However, there is one key difference between the two displays: the Pixel 7a supports up to 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6a has a 60Hz refresh rate. This should make a significant difference in day-to-day usage, and if you are looking for a smartphone with a better display, the Pixel 7a is the clear choice.

Features & performance

Powering the Pixel 7a is Google's second-gen Tensor G2 chipset, while the Pixel 6a runs on the company's first-generation Tensor chipset. While you won't notice much difference in day-to-day tasks, the Pixel 7a is bound to perform better under heavy workloads thanks to the newer and more powerful chipset.

This difference is also partly due to more RAM on the Pixel 7a — the Pixel 7a features 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, while the Pixel 6a a comes with only 6GB LPDDR5 memory. However, in terms of storage, both phones feature only 128GB of onboard storage and have no microSD card support.

On the whole, there isn't a lot of difference when it comes to software features on the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 6a. Both phones have (most) Pixel-exclusive features, such as offline voice typing, clear calling, etc. However, the Pixel 7a, being newer, comes with some add-ons that make it a much better buy. For example, the Pixel 7a features Face Unlock, something that the 6a does not.

The Pixel 7a also comes with several features that are exclusive to the Pixel 7 series, such as snore detection and photo unblur. Moreover, the Pixel 7a runs on Android 13 out of the box, meaning it will be supported for one more major Android update compared to the Pixel 6a.

All things considered, the Pixel 7a is a better buy if you're looking for a more powerful phone with more features. However, the Pixel 6a is still a great phone and offers (more or less) the same features on a budget.

Camera

The Pixel 7a has received major upgrades over the Pixel 6a in the camera department. The new smartphone packs a 64MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, while the Pixel 6a featured a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter.

Yes, megapixels don't always tell the whole story, but the differences between the camera quality of the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 6a could be huge. The Pixel 7a has a 72% larger primary camera sensor, which should result in more light reaching the sensor and, in turn, better images. Tensor G2 should also help with better low-light photos. While we have yet to fully test the Pixel 7a's camera, the initial results are quite promising.

The front-facing camera has also received an upgrade. The Pixel 7a features a newer 13MP sensor instead of the 8MP unit that was found on the Pixel 6a. There's a small difference in video recording capabilities of the front-facing camera as well, as the Pixel 7a can go up to 4K 60fps, while the Pixel 6a maxes out at 1080p.

Battery

There isn't much difference between the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 6a when it comes to battery life and wired charging, as both the phones feature ~4,400 mAh cells and support for 18W wired USB-C charging. If you are a fan of wireless charging, the Pixel 7a is the clear choice, as it is the only smartphone out of these two to support this feature. It also comes with reverse wireless charging to charge your accessories on the go.

Google Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a: Which smartphone is the better choice for you?

The Pixel 7a is clearly the better smartphone out of these two. It comes with key improvements in many areas, such as a 90Hz display, better cameras, and more RAM, while also adding small but significant upgrades in other areas, such as support for wireless charging and Face Unlock. So, if you're looking for a solid smartphone under $500 this summer, the Pixel 7a is a great option.

If, however, budget is a constraint and you don't want to spend a lot on a smartphone, the Pixel 6a offers even more value now that its price has been lowered. A nearly $150 lower than the Pixel 7a, it delivers a comparable Android experience, an excellent set of cameras and will continue receiving updates for at least two additional years.