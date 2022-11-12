Google introduced the Pixel 6a mid-range Android smartphone only a few months ago. The rumor cycle, however, has no mercy, and leaks about the Google Pixel 7a have already begun. If the information is accurate (and there are quite a few reasons to believe so), the Pixel 7a could be a significant upgrade over the Pixel 6a.

The leak comes from popular tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, who claims that Google has already started to work on the Pixel 7a. The leaker says that the device is internally being referred to as "Lynx" and will feature support for wireless charging, brand-new camera sensors, and a better screen compared to its predecessor.

90Hz 1080p Display

One of the biggest complaints about the Pixel 6a was that the smartphone came with a 60Hz OLED display, while many smartphones in this price range, such as the Nothing Phone (1), feature 120Hz display. Google could be looking to address this issue as Kuba says that the company is sourcing a 90Hz 1080p OLED panel from Samsung for the Pixel 7a.

In this day and age when even social media apps are resource-intensive, having a high refresh rate display ensures that customers have a smooth experience. With a Full HD 90Hz display the Pixel 7a would provide a major upgrade over Pixel 6a and even make the recently announced Pixel 7 a tough sell next summer.

Improved Camera Sensors

One of our cons about the Pixel 6a is that it comes with the same camera sensors as the four-year-old Pixel 3. And even though we were overall satisfied with performance of the camera —thanks to the new ISP of the Google Tensor chipset — it lacked the 'wow' factor and failed to excite us.

Kuba Wojciechowski now reports that Google is (thankfully) looking to switch to new camera sensors on the Pixel 7a. The company will reportedly use the Sony IMX787 sensor for the primary camera and the IMX712 sensor for the ultra-wide lens. While it may not come with the GN1 sensor, that Google used in the Pixel 6 series, the IMX787 will certainly give the Pixel 7a a much-needed upgrade in terms of quality.

Support for Wireless Charging

Last, but not the least, Kuba says that the Pixel 7a will support wireless charging. However, the wireless charging speed might be limited to 5W only. While 5W wireless charging may sound slow, it's better to have it than to not have it at all. Additionally, using the battery share feature, you will be able to charge your smartphone's accessories, including earbuds, and this may prove to be useful in some situations.

And on top of all this, the Pixel 7a is expected to feature the same Tensor G2 chipset as the recently announced Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This means that the Pixel 7a could also get the same software features, including the Guided Frame, Clear Calling, and Face Unlock, as its pricier siblings. Moreover, the new chipset will not only help with AI-related features but also bring in improved performance and better efficiency.

The Pixel 7a is Coming Next Year

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 7a next year. The company would (most likely) reveal the smartphone at the I/O 2023 conference, just like it did with the Pixel 6a this year. If Google manages to maintain the $449 price tag, the Pixel 7a might be the real deal. If it carries all the features mentioned above, there's no doubt the Pixel 7a will offer even better value than its predecessors.

What are your thoughts on the Google Pixel 7a leaks? Let us know in the comments section below!