Google is ready to launch the Pixel 7 on October 6 after previewing it earlier in the summer of 2022. Here's what we know so far.

This summer, Google got tired of seeing its devices leak months before the official announcement and went ahead and gave us a preview of the Pixel 7 series along with the Pixel Watch. While the company didn't reveal much information about the upcoming flagship, it revealed that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro would be available for purchase this fall. And now, the company has scheduled its 'Made by Google' event for October 6, where it plans to launch the new Pixel and Nest devices.

Ahead of the event, a lot of information about the Pixel 7, including its specs, price, features, and availability, has leaked. Thanks to numerous leaks, we now have a clearer idea of what to expect from the new Google smartphone. So, in this article, we collected our thoughts, official information, and the leaks that we have of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 flagship device. We have a separate article for the Google Pixel 7 Pro that we encourage you to check out.

Price & Availability

The Google Pixel 6 launched at $599 in the US, while the Pixel 6 Pro started at $899. Even though Google didn’t reveal the pricing for the Pixel 7, Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii revealed earlier this month that the Pixel 7 will start at $599 and the Pixel 7 Pro will start at $899 in the United States. This means Google Pixel 7 will be available at the same price as the Pixel 6 series, and even in the midst of inflation and chip shortages, Google won't raise the prices of its flagship models.

As far as pricing for other regions is concerned, we expect it to remain the same as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. On a good note, though, Google is reportedly looking to launch the Pixel 7 in more markets than the Pixel 6. While the 2021 phones were only available in a handful number of markets, Google will launch the Pixel 7 series in more regions than before, including India.

Finally, talking about the availability, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 7 will be available to pre-order from October 6. The company has, however, not confirmed the shipping and open-sale date. Popular leaker Roland Quandt has since reported that the Pixel 7 series will hit store shelves on October 18th, i.e., two weeks after the announcement.

Colors

Google Pixel 7 series in different colors

Google confirmed that the Google Pixel 7 will be available in three color options: Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), and Lemongrass (Yellow). The Google Pixel 6 was available in Sorta Seafoam (Yellow and Green), Kinda Coral (Red and Pink), and Stormy Black options.

Even though Google is going for more toned-down colors this year and dropping the dual-tone finish, we’re a fan of the new Snow and Lemongrass configurations. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!

Specifications (Rumored)

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be powered by the second-generation custom chipset called the Tensor G2 SoC. While the company didn't reveal anything officially, popular leaker Kuba Wojciechowski has revealed that the Tensor G2 SoC will use the same CPU as the first-generation chipset.

This means the Tensor G2 will likely feature two Core X1 (2.85GHz), two Cortex A76 (2.35GHz), and four Cortex A55 cores as last year. In addition, the leaker has revealed that the new chipset will offer 10% better CPU performance, 20% higher graphics performance, and 35% higher ML and AI capabilities — resulting in a significantly improved Google Camera.

Additionally, the leaker has revealed that Google is adding a much more efficient thermal process to the new chip, enabling it to run at higher frequencies for longer. Another leak from Yogesh Brar has revealed that the Pixel 7 will come with a 4,700mAh battery that will support 30W fast charging and wireless charging. It remains to be seen what Google has in store for us. Until then, you can check out the rumored specs of the Pixel 7 down below.

Category Google Pixel 7 Build Gorilla Glass front and back

Metal frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Display 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display Features 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution

90Hz refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Processor Google Tensor G2, Titan Security Chip Memory & Storage Memory: 8 GB RAM LPDDR5

GB RAM LPDDR5 Storage: 128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB No SD Card Slot Rear Cameras Primary: 50 MP wide, OIS, HDR

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, 114-degree FoV, HDR Front Camera 11 MP, HDR Security Face Unlock, Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C, No 3.5mm Headphone Jack IP IP68 Battery 4,700 mAh Wired Charging 30W Operating System Android 13 Colors Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), Lemongrass (Yellow) Announcement date 6 October 2022 Starting Price (rumored) $599

Design

The Google Pixel 6 series introduced a brand new design language for the Pixel smartphones, and the Pixel 7 series will follow suit with nearly identical aesthetics. Based on the images that Google shared at I/O 2022, the software giant isn’t trying to make any significant changes this year; instead, build on top of an already unique and premium blueprint.

The front of the device wasn’t shown on any of the render images, but we assume it’ll look nearly identical to the Pixel 6 series with a selfie camera cutout on the top center. As for the back, the colors are different, but it still comes with a massively raised camera visor.

The strip, however, will be a differentiator this time around, and it won’t be painted in black; instead, it appears to be made out of aluminum. The raised edge will back the camera sensors, and the cutout for the camera, microphone, and LED flash will be clearly visible, giving the device an R2D2 look, in my opinion. And that’s about it; we haven’t noticed any other major design changes apart from the camera module.

According to the leaks and previous rumors, the Pixel 7 may be slightly narrower than the Pixel 6, which is a welcome change given how wide the device felt. We also expect to see IP68 water and dust resistance certificate to keep the device safe in all environments. There isn’t much else that we know so far, so keep an eye out for this page, as we’ll update it regularly with more information.

Display

Shifting our focus to the display, the Pixel 7 is rumored to come with a slightly smaller 6.2- or 6.3 -inch than the Pixel 6's 6.4-inch panel. In terms of overall dimensions, the Pixel 7 will reportedly be 1mm narrower and 2mm shorter than the Pixel 6. While it won't make a world of difference, we're glad to know that Google is reducing the width of the smartphone to make it easier to use.

The rest of the features are expected to remain the same, which means the Pixel 7 will rock a flat 1080x2400 resolution AMOLED panel with support for up to a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ playback. The company is reportedly switching to a new 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor for the front camera, which could finally bring face unlock capabilities to the Pixel 7. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

Camera

Rumors indicate that the Pixel 7 will keep the same set of cameras as the Pixel 6 series. It means the Pixel 7 will feature a 50MP Samsung GN1 f/1.9 sensor and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. The telephoto sensor is reserved for the Pixel 6 Pro, and the renders confirm the same setup for the next generation. Nevertheless, improvements are expected in the camera software segment, and the Pixel 7 is reportedly going to have even more impressive image processing, thanks to the Tensor G2 chipset.

The front-facing camera, as mentioned above, will be upgraded from an 8MP sensor to an 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor. While you won't notice much of a difference, the new sensor will enable 4K video recording from the selfie camera — something that was possible on the Pixel 6 Pro, but not the Pixel 6. With the Pixel 7 series, all the devices will have a 4K recording feature when using the front camera.

Battery

Finally, onto the battery department, a leaker claims that the Pixel 7 will come with a 4,700mAh battery. Compared to the Pixel 6's 4,616mAh battery, that's a small improvement, but it's actually a much-needed one. The smartphone will also support 30W fast charging and wireless charging. While there is no official word on this yet, the Google Pixel 7 won't come with a USB-C charger in the box.

The Pixel 7 series will likely support the already existing Google Pixel Stand, but we hope that Google will increase the charging speeds to at least 45W, like on many other competing smartphones. We also would love to see a 0 to 80% charge in 30 minutes.

What we want to see

A problem-free smartphone, is that too much to ask?

A smartphone without problems: Google hasn’t had a smooth ride ever since it launched its first Google Pixel-branded smartphone back in 2016. Nearly all Pixel smartphones were flawed with software and hardware issues affecting the charging, user experience, battery, fingerprint sensor, and display. It’s fair to say that Google’s quality control is equal to none, and it’s about time that Google steps up its game and releases a device without any issues. We understand that releasing a device and testing it can be difficult. Still, if Google wants to take on Samsung, and especially Apple, it has to invest in a more sophisticated method to ensure its devices are working properly the moment customers open them.

Google hasn’t had a smooth ride ever since it launched its first Google Pixel-branded smartphone back in 2016. Nearly all Pixel smartphones were flawed with software and hardware issues affecting the charging, user experience, battery, fingerprint sensor, and display. It’s fair to say that Google’s quality control is equal to none, and it’s about time that Google steps up its game and releases a device without any issues. We understand that releasing a device and testing it can be difficult. Still, if Google wants to take on Samsung, and especially Apple, it has to invest in a more sophisticated method to ensure its devices are working properly the moment customers open them. Better support: Samsung revealed that its existing and future flagship devices are eligible for four major Android updates, and they’ll all receive five years of security updates. Google still offers only three major Android updates, and five years of security updates. Given that Google is also the one developing Android, we’d expect at least the same support as Samsung, or even better, and it has no excuse not to provide it.

Samsung revealed that its existing and future flagship devices are eligible for four major Android updates, and they’ll all receive five years of security updates. Google still offers only three major Android updates, and five years of security updates. Given that Google is also the one developing Android, we’d expect at least the same support as Samsung, or even better, and it has no excuse not to provide it. Better display: Although the display was great on the Pixel 6, we would love to see a 120Hz panel on the Pixel 7.

Although the display was great on the Pixel 6, we would love to see a 120Hz panel on the Pixel 7. Improved battery life: The Google Pixel 6 already had a great battery life, and we hope that Google maintains and improves it for the Pixel 7.

The Google Pixel 6 already had a great battery life, and we hope that Google maintains and improves it for the Pixel 7. Fast charging speeds: In a world where 60W+ charging speeds are more common, we have to ask Google to up its charging game by providing 0-80% charge in about 30 minutes.