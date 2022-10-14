Google Pixel 7 vs. OnePlus 10T: Which One Should You Buy?

Announced at the Made By Google event on October 6, 2022, Google Pixel 7 brings refinements across the board while maintaining its competitive $599 price; this means several devices on the market now have a contender to beat. Namely, Motorola's Edge 2022 and OnePlus 10T. This article compares the latter—which costs $649—against the Pixel 7 to tell you more about the devices and help form an opinion on which might be a better fit for you.

Google Pixel 7 The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors. View at Google View at Best Buy View at Amazon

OnePlus 10T OnePlus 10T is an affordable smartphone powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and RAM options going up to 16GB. It also has a 4800 mAh battery that supports up to 150W fast wired charging. If performance is what you're looking for, it's one of the best on the market. View at OnePlus View at Amazon View at Best Buy

Technical Specifications

Category Google Pixel 7 OnePlus 10T Build Gorilla Glass Victus Front

Edgeless Gorilla Glass Victus Back

Recycled Polished Aluminum Frame

IP68 Dust & Water Resistance

Fingerprint-resistant Coating Gorilla Glass 5 Front and Back

Plastic Frame

IP54 Dust & Water Resistance (only United States) Dimensions 155.6 height x 73.2 width x 8.7 depth (mm)

197 g 163 height x 75.37 width x 8.75 depth (mm)

203.5g Display 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio

1080 x 2400-pixel resolution

Smooth Display (adaptive 90Hz refresh rate)

Up to 1000 nits and up to 1400 nits (peak brightness) 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED 20.1:9 aspect ratio

1080 x 2412-pixel resolution

Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz) Processors CPU: Google Tensor G2 2 x 2.85GHz Cortex X1

2 x 2.35GHz Cortex A78

4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A55 Security: Titan M2 Security Coprocessor CPU 1: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex X2

3 x 2.8 GHz Cortex A710

4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex A510 GPU ARM Mali G710 MP07 Adreno 730 GPU Memory 8GB LPDDR5 RAM 8/12/16GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Rear Cameras Wide: 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer Camera (f/1.85 aperture 82-degree FOV)

50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer Camera (f/1.85 aperture 82-degree FOV) Ultrawide: 12 MP Camera (f/2.2 aperture, 114-degree FOV) Wide: 50 MP (f/1.8, Phase Detection Autofocus)

50 MP (f/1.8, Phase Detection Autofocus) Ultrawide: 8 MP (f/2.2, 119.9-degree FOV)

8 MP (f/2.2, 119.9-degree FOV) Macro: 2MP (2-4cm Effective Shooting Distance) Front Camera 10.8 MP (f/2.2, 92.8-degree FOV) 16 MP (f2.4) Security Face Unlock, Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-Display, Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G (mmWave on some models), LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC 5G, LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Ports USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C 2.0 Battery 4,355 mAh (typical) 50% charge in about 30 minutes

Extreme Battery Saver mode (up to 72-hour battery life) 4,800 mAh (typical) 100% charge in about 20 minutes Charging 23W Wired Charging

Fast Qi Wireless Charging

Reverse Wireless Charging 125W Fast Charging (150W Global) Operating System Android 13 Android 12 Colors Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass Moonstone Black, Sage

Design

There's no arguing that the Pixel 7 will feel more premium and better built, as the smartphone shares several build characteristics with its pricier sibling, the Pixel 7 Pro. It comes with the now not-so-standard glass-metal build and retains the phone-wide camera bar—first seen with the Pixel 6 series. The device also looks nicer due to its aluminum frame seamlessly merging from the side into the camera bar. The back keeps its glossy finish but uses a single tone instead of two. Overall, the device has received an all-around upgrade, making it feel more premium, even in comparison with the Google Pixel 6.

On the other hand, as we said in our OnePlus 10T review, it borrows some aspects from the OnePlus 10 Pro but feels less premium because it uses a plastic frame. Its Moonstone Black finish features a texture, while its Sage colorway keeps things plain. The camera array is present in a housing that's one with back glass and brings contrast.

Speaking of other elements, the OnePlus distributes its buttons on both sides; the left has its volume rockers, while the right has its power button. On Pixel 7, you'll find them all along the right. Both phones have a stereo pair of speakers formed by the earpiece and downward-facing unit. The USB-C ports are along the bottom edge, but there are notable differences between the specifications. OnePlus 10T features a USB 2.0 Type C port, while Pixel 7 has a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C port, allowing for much faster transfer speeds (480 Mbps vs. 10 Gbps).

Turn the devices around to the front, and you'll see that both devices feature flat displays and very different sizes. Pixel 7 falls near the compact end of the spectrum, while the OnePlus 10T is larger. We'll delve more into details, but before that, we'll focus on endurance factors. Both devices feature a form of Gorilla Glass Protection. OnePlus 10T uses Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, but the Pixel 7 outdoes it by using Gorilla Glass Victus on both sides. The latter even has the better IP68 rating — irrespective of who and where the device is selling. The OnePlus 10T limits its IP54 rating to units from the United States.

Display

2 Images Source: Pocketnow

Close

Google Pixel 7 ships with a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz. OnePlus 10T has a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel that can refresh at 120Hz. As mentioned earlier, the panels feature Gorilla Glass protection — Gorilla Glass 5 on the OnePlus 10T and Gorilla Glass Victus on Pixel 7.

An improvement Google marketed with Pixel 7 is 25% higher brightness. According to reviews, last year's panel peaked at 800 nits, meaning we will see Pixel 7's display nearing 1000 nits. OnePlus 10T has a claimed peak brightness of 950 nits, meaning the Pixel will have a slight edge, but overall you should see them perform on a similar wavelength.

Each device has a centered hole-punch cutout for its front-facing camera, which we will touch upon ahead in this article.

Performance

2 Images

Close

When it comes to processing prowess, OnePlus is known to offer the most bang for the buck, and the 10T delivers. It ships with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which has a core makeup that outdoes the Pixel 7 in both single-core and multi-core performance. The Pixel 7 isn't a slouch, but it does fall behind since its internal configuration is only comparable to the Snapdragon 888, a processor that's over a year old.

But the Pixel makes up for this backlog with its AI and ML performance, handled by the TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) cores. These components enable many unique features like Magic Eraser, Cinematic Blur, and Photo Unblur, which add to the uniqueness of the Pixel.

As for memory and internal storage, the Pixel 7 comes packaged with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. OnePlus 10T outdoes the Pixel by offering SKUs that go up to 16GB. Storage tiers remain similar between the two devices; you can choose between 128GB or 256GB.

Camera

2 Images

Close

Google Pixel 7 keeps the same rear camera hardware found on the Pixel 6, while the front sees an upgrade to a 10.8 MP sensor that also enables Face Unlock. The primary rear camera remains the 50 MP Quad Bayer Wide Camera, and the secondary is a 12 MP Ultrawide. This year's improvements come with the changes made to image processing software enabled by Tensor G2.

OnePlus 10T features a triple camera array of a 50 MP Sony IMX 766, an 8 MP Ultrawide, and a 2 MP Macro camera. Changes brought by the Hasselblad co-branding do not trickle down from the OnePlus 10 Pro. Located within the hole punch is a 16 MP shooter, a spec that's been a staple on OnePlus phones for several years.

Category Google Pixel 7 OnePlus 10T Rear Camera Wide: 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer, f/1.85, OIS, 1.2 µm

50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer, f/1.85, OIS, 1.2 µm Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2, 114-degree FoV, 1.25 µm Wide: 50 MP, Sony IMX766, f/1.8, OIS, 1.0 µm

50 MP, Sony IMX766, f/1.8, OIS, 1.0 µm Ultrawide: 8 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV, 1.12 µm

8 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV, 1.12 µm Macro: 2MP Front Camera 10.8 MP, f/2.2, 1.22 µm 16 MP, f/2.4, 1.0 µm

Google Pixel 7 vs. OnePlus 10T: Battery

Touching upon battery endurance, the Pixel 7 comes with a 4355 mAh cell, compared to the 4800 mAh one found in the OnePlus 10T. The OnePlus comes out with an advantage in this section due to its more efficient yet powerful processor and faster-charging capability. OnePlus 10T can go from 0 to 100% in about 20 minutes due to its 125W charging support in North America (and 150W in global units). Pixel 7 supports 20W charging and has a claim of boosting up to 50% capacity in 30 minutes.

If you prefer wireless charging, the Pixel 7 supports the feature, while the OnePlus 10T skimps out on including the hardware.

Google Pixel 7 vs. OnePlus 10T: Which One Should You Buy?

Like our previous comparison between the Pixel 6 and the OnePlus 10T, it remains true that the Pixel 7 is the device to add to your daily carry if you enjoy the latest Android has to offer and prioritize photography. The device has many unique features that help its image-taking experience stand out in the crowd. The aggressive pricing for the second year running is also an advantage.

The OnePlus 10T, with its $649 price tag, positions itself as a device that values performance over imaging. So, if you're inclined towards gaming on smartphones, it's a hard device to beat, but if it's the general smartphone experience you're looking for, the Pixel 7 will be more up your alley.