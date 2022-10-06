The Google Pixel 7 series are now official, but how does the Google Pixel 7 compare against the Apple iPhone 14? Here's all you need to know!

Google unveiled the Pixel 7 series on October 6, revealing more information about the specifications, design, features, and other general information about the new flagship duo. The new Pixel 7 is now powered by the new Google Tensor G2 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and it comes with a 50MP primary camera, and a 12MP ultrawide. In this article, we decided to compare the Google Pixel 7 against another popular competitor, the Apple iPhone 14. Here’s how they stack up against each other.

Technical Specifications

Category Google Pixel 7 Apple iPhone 14 Build Gorilla Glass front and back

Metal frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Gorilla Glass front and back

Metal frame

IP68 dust and water resistance

MagSafe Dimensions 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm Display 6.3-inch, OLED 6.1-inch, OLED Display Features 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution (416 PPI)

20:9 aspect ratio

90Hz refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

1,400 nits peak brightness 1170 x 2532-pixel resolution (460 PPI)

Ceramic Shield glass

1,200 nits peak brightness Processor Google Tensor G2 (4nm) Apple A15 Bionic (5nm) Memory & Storage Memory : 8GB RAM LPDDR5

: 8GB RAM LPDDR5 Storage: 128/256GB UFS 3.1 Memory : 6GB RAM

: 6GB RAM Storage: 128/256/512GB Rear Cameras Primary : 50MP f/1.9 Dual pixel PDAF Sensor-shift OIS

: Ultra-wide : 12MP f/2.2 114-degree FoV

: Primary : 12MP f/1.5 OIS Dual pixel PDAF Laser AF

: Ultra-wide : 12MP f/2.4 120-degree FoV

: Front Camera 10.8MP

f/2.2

92.8-degree FoV 12MP, f/1.9, PDAF Security Face Unlock, Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password

Titan M2 Secrity chip Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G (mmWave in select regions)

LTE

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS) 5G

LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB Type-C 3.1 Lightning port Battery & Charging 4,355 mAh

20W fast wired charging using Google 30W adapter (0-50% in 30 minutes)

21W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging 3,279 mAh

20W fast wired charging (0-50% in 30 minutes)

15W wireless charging (MagSafe)

7.5W wireless charging (Qi) Operating System Android 13 iOS 16 Colors Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), Lemongrass (Yellow) Blue, Purple, Midnight (Black), Starlight (White), (PRODUCT) RED Announcement date October 6, 2022 September 7, 2022 Starting Price From $599 From $799

Design

The design of the Google Pixel 7 has been shown off the the public for many months, and we’ve been given closer looks and even more official render images of the device’s design, long before it was actually announced. The device features most of the same aesthetics as its predecessor, the Pixel 6, and it comes in different colors, including Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), and Lemongrass (Yellow). The new design matches the camera bumper’s color with the device’s frame, providing a seamless, more toned-down, dual-tone look.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 remained the same exact iPhone we all love and enjoy. Apple changed the dimensions so marginally, that iPhone 13 cases will almost certainly fit all iPhone 14 devices. There are a few new colors introduced, and the iPhone 14 is certainly available in far more options than the Pixel 7, including Blue, Purple, Midnight (Black), Starlight (White), (PRODUCT) RED.

Both of the devices feature a minimalist and modern approach, and they have a metal frame with a glass front and back for a more premium feel. The iPhone has sharper and flat edges, while the Pixel 7 is slightly curved, which only makes sense as it’s a larger device, and it has to be more comfortable in the hands. In terms of which device looks better, that will be a subjective opinion, and both devices have their own pros and cons.

Display

Apple has been well known for optimizing its display panels to the maximum, and it has some of the best screens on the market with the most accurate colors, and higher brightness, and deep blacks. However, the company doesn’t include the new LTPO panels for its more budget-friendly devices, and it keeps it locked for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models. The iPhone 14 features a bright, colorful, and accurate OLED panel, which is still locked at 60Hz.

The Pixel 7 is cheaper, and while it uses a similar OLED panel, it has 90Hz refresh rate, providing an overall smoother and more fluid experience, which is especially noticeable when playing games, or scrolling through social media. In terms of which device is better, that will likely come down to the size.

The Pixel 7 comes with a large 6.3-inch OLED panel, while the iPhone 14 packs a slightly smaller 6.1-inch display. The difference is fairly small, and both can provide an excellent job at showing movies, playing games, and providing a large screen real estate to multitask and use your favorite apps.

Processor, RAM and Storage

The Google Pixel 7 is powered by the new Google Tensor G2 SoC, built on the 4nm process. Google promises that it’s going to perform faster and more reliably, compared to the original Google Tensor chip found in last year’s Pixel 6 series. The company included 8GB of memory and 128/256GB of non-expandable storage, and it’s worth noting that we no longer have unlimited, original quality Google Photos backups, so any media you want to keep and hold on to, will count towards your virtual storage.

Apple’s iPhone 14 isn’t better. If you decide to buy into iCloud, it will instantly cost you more than Google Photos, but fortunately you get the option to use a wide variety of other third-party services, including Google Photos. The iPhone 14 comes with 6GB of memory and 128/256/512GB of storage, each storage tier costing you more as you upgrade.

While it might look like the iPhone 14 is worse with less memory, it’s worth noting that Apple is great at optimizing iOS, and it runs without any problems, and multitasking is fast, and fluid on the platform, even with less RAM. On the Pixel 7, we find 8GB as the bare minimum in 2022, and it’ll provide an excellent performance for running everyday tasks, and your favorite apps and games.

Camera

The iPhone 14 comes with a 12MP f/1.5 primary camera, and a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide. It has excellent low-light and night photography features and quality, and it’s one of the best point-and-shoot smartphone cameras on the market. Google is also up there, and the Pixel 7’s 50MP primary, and 12MP ultrawide camera provides an excellent experience for enthusiasts and casual photographers. Both devices offer the best-in-class experience, and while Google’s camera is often on the more contrasty and sharper side, it can often look slightly more true to life, while the iPhone often likes to apply warmer colors.

It all comes down to preference, and we can easily recommend both new devices for casual users who take photos of important moments, and those who want to step up their Instagram game.

It’s worth noting that while the Pixel series have gotten better at recording video, the iPhone is still the king in this department. If you plan on vlogging, and shooting many videos, we still often recommend the iPhones, as it ultimately has a better quality footage.

Battery

The battery is a challenging topic. Primarily, because we haven’t yet had a chance to take the Pixel 7 for a spin, and we haven’t had any real experience with the device. The Pixel 7 comes with a 4,355 mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 14 sports a 3,279 mAh cell inside.

Both devices are equipped with a reasonably sized battery, and they can comfortably last a full day on a single charge; and some users might even be able to go into the second day, assuming they don’t play a lot of games, and don’t use their devices nearly as much as power users.

When it comes to charging, the Pixel 7 easily wins this one. It supports 20W fast wired charging, and using the Pixel Stand; it can even charge wirelessly at a 21W. The iPhone 14 can only do 20W wired, and 15W using the official MagSafe wirelesscharger, and only 7.5W with Qi-compatible chargers. It’s worth noting that both companies claim that their devices can go from 0-50% in just 30 minutes, which is a big win for consumers who often find themselves low on charge.

Which one should you buy?

At the end of the day, it all comes down to personal preference, and the platform you’re already in. If you prefer Android devices and more customization options, and Google’s ecosystem, then the Google Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro are some of the best devices. If you’re already in the Apple ecosystem, and want to keep the continuity features, then it’s worth sticking with the Apple platform, as it offers a seamless and great benefit.

However, if you’re on the verge of moving platforms, or you don’t mind trying out another ecosystem, it all comes down to the specific features each device offers. The Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 are both excellent devices, and the Pixel might be a better option if you’re looking to save a little bit of money, and want to experience the Pixel camera – which is simply breathtaking. Apple has caught up to the Pixels in recent years, but the Pixel is undeniably one of the best smartphones on the market, offering the best-in-class camera experience.

If you have the budget, love the Apple ecosystem, and already have a few Apple products, we won’t judge you if you decide to stay. However, if you’re happy to switch or are already an Android user, then the Pixel 7 will be a device you likely won’t regret purchasing.

