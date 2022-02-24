After Pixel 7 Pro, regular Google Pixel 7 leaks on renders

As if it already didn't feel illegal to talk about Google Pixel 7 Pro yesterday, the first renders of its sibling, the Google Pixel 7, have leaked online. Even though the Pixel 6 series is fairly new and the Pixel 6a isn't even here, we have got design renders of the Pixel 7. This leak also comes from the reliable source OnLeaks who gave our first look at the Pixel 7 Pro yesterday.

As it can be seen in the renders, the vanilla Pixel 7 is also said to come with the camera visor. The camera visor now extends to the side of the frame, giving the phone a more seamless look. The phone appears to be carrying two cameras and a dual-LED flash. The display, just like the current Pixel 6 series, is said to come with a punch-hole camera cut out.

Just like the current-gen Pixel series, the SIM tray is said to be on the left and the power and volume buttons are said to be on the right-hand side of the Pixel 7. According to the report, the Pixel 7 will measure 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm (or 11.44 mm in thickness if you include the rear camera visor bump). If you look closely, Pixel 7 is slightly smaller and slimmer than the current-gen Pixel series.

There's no word on the specs but a recent report claimed that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will feature next-gen Google Tensor chipset and a new modem from Samsung. Of course, the design and specs still might change as we are quite a few months away from the next Pixel launch. What are your thoughts on the Pixel 7 design? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: CARHP | Via: XDA Developers