Google is ready to launch the Pixel 7 Pro on October 6 after previewing it earlier in the summer of 2022. Here's everything we know so far.

It's official: Google's 'Made by Google' event will take place on Thursday, October 6 at 10 AM ET (7 AM ET), where it will officially launch new Pixel and Nest hardware products. While the Pixel 7 series will be the main attraction, Google will also launch its first-ever Pixel Watch and some Nest and Chromecast products along with it. And like every other smartphone launch nowadays, many leaks, rumors, and news about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro series have surfaced ahead of its official announcement next week.

This article is about the cream of the crop in Google's lineup — the Pixel 7 Pro — and you can find all the related information, including its expected release date, price, design, features, and specs, here in one place. Without further ado, let's take a look at what the Google Pixel 7 Pro will bring and go through a checklist of what we hope it also does!

Price & Availability

Before we delve into the rumored specifications, it's worth remembering that a key selling point for the Pixel 6 series was its pricing. After consecutive years of having expensive flagships that didn't deliver a complete experience, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro breathed fresh air into the OEM's smartphone lineup. Even leading to a consideration of calling the Pixel 6 Pro a "flagship killer."

It seems as if Google wants to retain the "flagship killer" with its Pixel 7 Pro, as a leak from Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii has revealed that the Pixel 7 will start at $599 and the Pixel 7 Pro will start at $899 in the United States. While we're expecting to see some sort of price increase due to supply chain constraints and inflation, it seems that the company has decided not to raise the price, and the Pixel 7 will be available at the same price as the Pixel 6 series.

Based on this, we expect that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will have the same pricing as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro for other regions as well. And while we're on the topic of discussing the regions the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in, Google is reportedly planning to launch the new smartphone series in more markets than the Pixel 6. While the 2021 phones were only available in a handful of markets, Google will release the Pixel 7 series in more markets than ever before, including India.

Regarding the availability, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 7 will be available for pre-order starting October 6. However, the company has not yet confirmed the shipping and open-sale dates. According to the leaker Roland Quandt, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available for purchase two weeks after their announcement on October 6th.

Colors

Source: Google

Like last year, there will be three color options on sale. For Google Pixel 7 Pro, these are called Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel.

While Obsidian and Snow replace the last year's Storm Black and Cloud White in an almost 1:1 nature, the Sorta Sunny colorway has been scrapped and replaced with what Google calls Hazel — a combination of a gold frame with an olive-green back glass.

In our opinion, the Obsidian and Snow colors are absolutely spot on, and we would pick either without much hesitation. While Hazel isn't our preferred choice, it does have many unique characteristics and has caught our attention. Which one's is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!

Specifications (Rumored)

Along with its announcement date of October 6, Google confirmed that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro would be powered by the second-generation custom chipset called the Tensor G2 processor. While the company didn't reveal anything officially, popular leaker Kuba Wojciechowski has since revealed a lot of interesting information about Google's new custom silicon. According to the leaker, the Tensor G2 SoC won't feature any upgrades in the CPU department as it will come with the same core architecture as the first-generation chipset.

This means the Tensor G2 should include two Core Cortex-X1 processors (2.85GHz), two Cortex-A76 cores (2.35GHz), and four Cortex-A55 cores. Moreover, it has been reported that the new chipset will provide 10% better CPU performance, 20% better graphics performance, and 35% better machine learning and AI capabilities — resulting in an improved Google Camera.

Additionally, the leaker has revealed that Google is adding a much more efficient thermal process to the new chip, enabling the Pixel 7 Pro to run at higher frequencies for longer. In addition to this, a recent leak from tipster Yogesh Brar suggested that the Pixel 7 Pro will come with a 5,000mAh battery that will support 30W fast charging and wireless charging. It will reportedly run Android 13 out of the box and also feature Google's Titan security chipset. We'll have to wait and see what Google has in store for us. In the meantime, check out the rumored specs of the Pixel 7 Pro.

Category Google Pixel 7 Pro Build Gorilla Glass front and back

Metal frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Display 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO Display Features 1440 x 3120-pixel resolution

120Hz refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Google Tensor G2, Titan Security Chip Memory & Storage Memory: 12GB RAM LPDDR5

12GB RAM LPDDR5 Storage: 128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB No SD Card Slot Rear Cameras Primary : 50 MP wide, OIS, HDR

: 50 MP wide, OIS, HDR Ultra-wide : 12 MP, 114-degree FoV, HDR

: 12 MP, 114-degree FoV, HDR Telephoto: 48 MP, f/3.5, PDAF, OIS, 4x optical zoom Front Camera 11 MP, HDR Security Face Unlock, Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C, No 3.5mm Headphone Jack IP IP68 Battery 5,000 mAh Wired Charging 30W Wireless Charging Yes Operating System Android 13 Colors Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), Hazel (Dark Green) Announcement date 6 October 2022 Starting Price (rumored) $899

Design

Speaking of design! Brand identity is an essential factor and links with metrics like performance and interactable elements like software and the build of a device. iPhones continue to stand out because of consistent factors in design, be it the Home Button, the Notch, or the move back to flat edges. It creates a sense of familiarity that people recognize. And the design similarities in slab-shaped smartphones have made owning that unique aspect all the more important!

Last year's redesign was a breath of fresh air, especially once compared to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 lineups. And this year, we're glad Google has decided to stick with its camera bar, albeit with a slight change. While we didn't get a glimpse at the front panel, the company did show a new direction for the back of the device on stage. The camera bar will use only recycled aluminum, leaving cutouts for the sensors to peek through.

Apart from this, rumors state the Pixel 7 Pro will size 163mm for its height, 76.6mm for its width, and 8.7mm for depth (a reduction of 0.2mm from the Pixel 6 Pro). These dimensions mean the Pixel 7 Pro will be slightly shorter and a bit wide than the current generation.

Category Pixel 7 Pro (rumored) Pixel 6 Pro Height 163 mm 163.9 mm Width 76.6 mm 75.9 mm Depth 8.7 mm 8.9 mm

Display

At the I/O, when Google previewed the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, it didn't showcase the front of the devices. While the company still hasn't revealed it officially, it posted a picture showcasing the front of the Pixel 7 Pro on its “Pixel Superfans” page on Facebook (via 9to5Google). While the image (attached above) itself doesn't reveal a lot, it suggests that the sides of the Pixel 7 Pro display will be ever so slightly less curved compared to the previous generation.

Other than that, the rumored dimensions peg the Pixel 7 Pro to be a slightly smaller device, but they say nothing about a smaller screen. The decrease in height might lead to some thinking that there could be a reduction in size, but the leaked rumors still claim that the display of the Pixel 7 Pro will be 6.7-inch.

But focussing on the technical details, Google is likely to adopt the second-generation LTPO OLED panel for the Pixel 7 Pro, and we hope it can translate the improved efficiency into better battery life. Apart from this, the Pixel 7 Pro is more than likely to keep its other bells and whistles, like the curved display, 120Hz refresh rate, and QHD+ resolution.

Camera

Moving on to the cameras, rumors suggest that the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a similar camera setup as the Pixel 6 Pro. This means the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a 50MP Samsung GN1 f/1.9 sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. Though this time, Google is rumored to use Samsung's GM1 sensor for the telephoto lens instead of Sony's IMX586.

And like the Google Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro could come with an upgraded 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor that will enable face unlock capabilities — something Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro missed out on. While the setup is (more or less) going to remain the same, improvements are expected in the camera software segment, and the Pixel 7 Pro is reportedly going to have even better image processing, thanks to the Tensor G2 chipset.

Battery

In terms of battery size, a leaker claims the Pixel 7 Pro will come with the same 5,000 mAh battery as the Pixel 6 Pro. While we're looking for an upgrade in this segment, it seems Google has settled for the same amount of battery as the Pixel 6 Pro. Thankfully, the smartphone will support true 30W fast charging this time around.

Though there is no official word on this yet, the Google Pixel 7 Pro won't come with a USB-C charger in the box like its predecessor. Moreover, it is likely that the Pixel 7 Pro will support the Google Pixel Stand unless it releases a new one at the October 6 event, but we hope that Google will boost charging speeds to at least 45W, as many competitors do.

What we want to see on Pixel 7 Pro

With the Pixel 7 Pro only a few months away, there are a few expectations we hope Google can meet this time around, and we've listed them below.

A bug-free experience: If you have read or watched any coverage related to the Pixel 6 Pro, you might have come across points mentioning the device having a bucket ton of glitches affecting software and, in some cases, hardware. The Pixel 6 Pro and its fingerprint scanner are the most popular issue. We hope the 7 Pro finds enough time in the oven (literally, not practically) to come out of the shop with a user experience that will not be marred with complaints. It is a necessary step to ensure it nails the flagship killer title perfectly.

If you have read or watched any coverage related to the Pixel 6 Pro, you might have come across points mentioning the device having a bucket ton of glitches affecting software and, in some cases, hardware. The Pixel 6 Pro and its fingerprint scanner are the most popular issue. We hope the 7 Pro finds enough time in the oven (literally, not practically) to come out of the shop with a user experience that will not be marred with complaints. It is a necessary step to ensure it nails the flagship killer title perfectly. Wider availability: Next up, we wish the Pixel 7 Pro has increased availability. While last year's model and its limited geographic targets might have helped Google temper sales, we believe some more consumers wish they had access to official channels. And we hope Google can provide a solution.

Next up, we wish the Pixel 7 Pro has increased availability. While last year's model and its limited geographic targets might have helped Google temper sales, we believe some more consumers wish they had access to official channels. And we hope Google can provide a solution. Faster response: And lastly, faster response to any problems that arise. While Google has a monthly update system that they call Pixel Drops, we feel addressing device-breaking bugs without waiting for a specific day to roll around will help reinforce customer satisfaction.

Apart from this, the Pixel 7 Pro looks to be another adept device that we can't wait to test later this fall.