Pixel 7 Pro makes its way to the market with a price undercutting its competition without compromises. It comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel, the Google Tensor G2 SoC, and refinements to an already strong camera system —that now offers more features. This article takes the Pixel 7 Pro and pits it against Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra to see how the two devices line up in a head-to-head feature comparison, giving you an overview and assisting in making a purchase decision.

Technical Specifications

Category Google Pixel 7 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Build Gorilla Glass Victus Front

Edgeless Gorilla Glass Victus Back

Recycled Polished Aluminum Frame

IP68 Dust & Water Resistance

Fingerprint-resistant Coating Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Front

Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Back

Armor Aluminum Frame

IP68 Dust & Water Resistance Dimensions 162.9 height x 76.6 width x 8.9 depth (mm)

212 g 163.3 height x 77.9 width x 8.9 depth (mm)

229 g Display 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO 19.5:9 aspect ratio

1440 x 3120-pixel resolution

Smooth Display (adaptive 120Hz refresh rate)

Up to 1000 nits and up to 1500 nits (peak brightness) 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO 19.5:9 aspect ratio

1440 x 3120-pixel resolution

Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (1Hz to 120Hz)

Up to 1200 nits and up to 1750 nits (peak brightness) Processors CPU: Google Tensor G2 2 x 2.85GHz Cortex X1

2 x 2.35GHz Cortex A78

4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A55 Security: Titan M2 Security Coprocessor CPU 1: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1 x 3 GHz Cortex X2

3 x 2.5 GHz Cortex A710

4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A510 CPU 2: Exynos 2200 1 x 2.8 GHz Cortex X2

3 x 2.52 GHz CortexA710

4 x 1.82 GHz Cortex A510 GPU ARM Mali G710 MP07 Adreno 730 GPU; Xclipse 920 Memory 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear Cameras Wide: 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer Camera (f/1.85 aperture 82-degree FOV)

50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer Camera (f/1.85 aperture 82-degree FOV) Ultrawide: 12 MP Camera with Autofocus (f/2.2 aperture, 125.8-degree FOV)

12 MP Camera with Autofocus (f/2.2 aperture, 125.8-degree FOV) Telephoto: 48 MP Quad Bayer PD Camera (f/3.5. 20.6-degree FOV, 5x Optical Zoom) Wide: 108 MP (f/1.8, 85-degree FOV, Dual Pixel Autofocus)

108 MP (f/1.8, 85-degree FOV, Dual Pixel Autofocus) Ultrawide: 12 MP (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV)

12 MP (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV) Telephoto 1: 10 MP Telephoto (f/2.4, 36-degree FOV, 3x Optical Zoom)

10 MP Telephoto (f/2.4, 36-degree FOV, 3x Optical Zoom) Telephoto 2: 10 MP Telephoto (f/4.9, 11-degree FOV, 10x Optical Zoom) Front Camera 10.8 MP (f/2.2, 92.8-degree FOV) 40 MP (f2.2, 80-degree FOV) Security Face Unlock, Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G (mmWave on some models), LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC 5G (mmWave on some models), LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Ports USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 Battery 5,000 mAh (typical) 50% charge in about 30 minutes

Extreme Battery Saver mode (up to 72-hour battery life) 5,000 mAh (typical) 50% charge in about 30 minutes Charging 23W Wired Charging

Fast Qi Wireless Charging

Reverse Wireless Charging 45W Wired Charging

Fast Qi Wireless Charging

Reverse Wireless Charging Operating System Android 13 Android 12 Colors Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green

Design

Over the last year, smartphone design has become unique, with brands ready to experiment by applying different finishes and materials. Google radically changed how its Pixel phones look and feel in hand and continues the trend this year, whereas Samsung adopted the look of its Galaxy Note series for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Delving into the details, the Pixel 7 Pro has curved edges and a narrower design than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which features squared-off top and bottom edges, corners of which might dig into your hands. It's more than likely the curves on the Pixel will make it more comfortable to hold and use.

As for their finishes, the Pixel comes in three colors —Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel— where the aluminum frame has a contrasting shade to the color of the glossy glass panel, giving it a different type of dual-tone look. With Galaxy S22 Ultra, there are four standard options —Black, White, Burgundy, and Green— where the back glass has a satin finish, and the aluminum frame is a shade matching the glass.

Both phones feature all buttons along the right edge. The Pixel places its power button above, leaving space below for its volume rockers. Samsung flips the story, putting its volume rockers above the power button. But if you look at it, your primary point of contact —the power button— is in a similar position on both phones. They feature a USB-C port along the bottom edge and speaker outlets, but on the Samsung, you'll also notice an extra cutout that serves as the silo for the S Pen and its SIM tray. The Pixel places its SIM tray on the left edge, blank on the Samsung. On the top, both phones have a microphone, but the Pixel 7 Pro also has an antennae cutout.

We'll elaborate more on the display features below, but design-wise, both phones have a curved front panel protected by Gorilla Glass. Victus on Pixel 7 Pro and Victus Plus on Galaxy S22 Ultra. The same is true for the back glass. Endurance ratings are also par on the phones, both with IP68 certifications.

Display

The screens of Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra have a lot in common, but the latter does have some advantages. They're both QHD+ panels —6.7-inch on the Pixel and 6.8-inch on the Galaxy— with adaptive 120Hz refresh rates, but the Samsung can go down to 1Hz compared to the Pixel's 10Hz. It also comes with the advantage of stylus support and higher peak brightness.

With Pixel 7 Pro, the main improvement Google says it made is the 25% higher brightness. Last year's devices hit a peak of 800 nits in typical use, so 1000 nits is a decent number; the Samsung goes up to 1200, giving it a slight edge and better outdoor legibility. When lighting up smaller portions of the screen —presumably for AOD-related use cases— Galaxy S22 Ultra has a reported peak of 1750 nits compared to the Pixel's 1500.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes packaged with the Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, promising better performance than the Pixel's Tensor G2 on paper. Though, in day-to-day usage, you're not likely to see any difference. Google says its chipset has bettered efficiency this year, so if anything, we expect to see better battery life than on the Pixel 6 Pro. We've detailed the exact core setup in the table below to give you a better image of how the hardware compares.

Category Google Pixel 7 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Processors CPU: Google Tensor G2 2 x 2.85GHz Cortex X1

2 x 2.35GHz Cortex A78

4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A55 Security: Titan M2 Security Coprocessor CPU 1: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1 x 3 GHz Cortex X2

3 x 2.5 GHz Cortex A710

4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A510 CPU 2: Exynos 2200 1 x 2.8 GHz Cortex X2

3 x 2.52 GHz CortexA710

4 x 1.82 GHz Cortex A510

But if you ask us about specifics, the TPU —Tensor Processing Unit— will bring computation advantages that make the device smarter. Image processing, anti-blurring for images, and better assistant voice typing are all based on the processor's unique makeup and something that increases the value of the Pixel.

Coming to memory, 12GB of RAM is standard on both models, and the devices start with 128GB. There is an option to upgrade to 256GB or 512GB on both phones, but if you go with Samsung, there's also a 1TB SKU for you to pick up.

Camera

Before we delve into the individual features, let's detail the camera specifications on these devices. Pixel 7 Pro has a triple-camera layout —a 50 MP wide, 48 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide— with a 10.8 MP front-facing camera. Galaxy S22 Ultra has four cameras on its back — a primary 108 MP wide, two 10 MP telephotos (with different zoom levels), and a 12 MP ultrawide— with a 40 MP front camera in the central hole punch.

The primary camera on the Pixel showed last year that it could camera great detail, and its post-processing was top-notch. We expect similar results this year and fewer blurry photos owing to Tensor G2. Samsung's 108 MP is no slouch either, but it does have some significant shutter lag that can make capturing moments a tad tricky, especially if you're trying to capture fast-moving objects. When we talk about telephotos, Samsung has showcased its zoom prowess, and while the Pixel 7 Pro can now do 5x optical zoom, it is still behind Samsung's 10x, and we expect the S22 Ultra to trump the Pixel in this situation. Ultrawide performance is something we can dive into deeper once we've collected samples, but clarity and detail are something of assurance with either phone.

Battery

Lastly, we'll focus on battery endurance and charging capabilities. Both phones ship with 5000 mAh cells packaged into their chassis, but reviews indicated the Samsung S22 Ultra doesn't have the endurance that lets it go over a day before needing a charge. While the jury is still out on the Pixel 7 Pro, the first-generation Tensor did prove more efficient than the chips on Samsung's phone, and we expect the newer phone to fare a little better.

But turning your attention to charging speeds, Samsung has an advantage on paper due to its faster 45W charging as the Pixel tops out at 23W. But keep in mind official states that most USB-C chargers will only help them get up to 50% in 30 minutes, tapering off afterward. Wireless and reverse wireless charging are present on both phones, and here the Pixel comes out on top if you use the 2nd gen Pixel Stand, which will provide 23W of power —using Qi chargers will provide S22 Ultra with 15W and Pixel 7 Pro with 12W.

Which one should you buy?

As it stands, the Pixel 7 Pro comes with many "smart" features and accessibility advantages. If you're looking to save some money and get a smartphone that's looking to be pretty much on par with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Pixel 7 Pro is an easy device to recommend. But if you're looking to use your smartphone for more productivity-based tasks, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with its S Pen compatibility and Dex support, is a great buy.

