The Google Pixel 7 Pro and every detail you need to know about is available across the internet, with the general theme being that it's a refined version of last year's Pixel 6 Pro. Going over the details ourselves, we noticed the device doesn't change much and only chooses to improve on the existing framework. With this article, we take a shot at diving deeper into the trenches and pointing out the real upgrades with this generation and how they will impact your experience.
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro, powered by Tensor G2, is an iterative upgrade to 2021's Pixel 6 Pro. It comes with minor changes across the board and an all-new processor that aims to make it stand out in the market and provide one of the best smartphone camera experiences.
Google Pixel 6 Pro
The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first flagship-level offering from Google after it spent a year away with mid-ranged devices. It features a 120Hz 1440p display and a triple camera system with all-new optics.
Technical Specifications
|Category
|Google Pixel 7 Pro
|Google Pixel 6 Pro
|Build
|
|
|Dimensions
|
|
|Display
|6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO
|6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO
|Processors
|CPU: Google Tensor G2
|CPU: Google Tensor
|GPU
|ARM Mali G710 MP07
|ARM Mali G78 MP20
|Memory
|12GB LPDDR5 RAM
|12GB LPDDR5 RAM
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|Rear Cameras
|Wide: 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer Camera
|Wide: 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer Camera
|Front Camera
|10.8 MP Camera
|11.1 MP Camera
|Security
|Face Unlock, Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password
|Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password
|Connectivity
|
|
|Ports
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 2
|USB-C 3.1 Gen 1
|Battery
|5,000 mAh (typical)
|5,000 mAh (typical)
|Charging
|
|
|Operating System
|Android 13
|Updated to Android 13
|Colors
|Obsidian, Snow, Hazel
|Stormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny
|Announcement Date
|October 6, 2022
|October 19, 2021
|Starting Price
|$899 (United States) €899 (Europe) £849 (United Kingdom)
|$899 (United States) €899 (Europe) £849 (United Kingdom)
Design
In our eyes, the Pixel 7 Pro took last year's design and improved it by choosing a more mature set of colors and combining them elegantly. The phone-width camera bar —a design statement— is still around but is now merged with the aluminum frame; this removes one fingerprint-attracting element, leaving your phone looking and feeling cleaner for longer. The device still comes in three colors —Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel— but drops the dual-tone glass look. Pixel 7 Pro now uses one color for its back glass panel and a contrasting shade for its polished aluminum frame.
Pixel 7 Pro also sees a slight change in dimensions. Google has reduced it by 1mm in height while increasing its width by almost another. These are minor changes, and the device will still feel large in your hands, but it will be a little more comfortable to hold and use. Apart from this, the Pixel 7 Pro remains practically unchanged. It still features Gorilla Glass Victus protection on its front and back and has the same IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Even the button placement isn't different.
Display
Flip the device over to its front, and you'll see another 6.7-inch display whose primary upgrade is brightness. Google states the Pixel 7 Pro panel gets 25% brighter than the one on the Pixel 6 Pro. Its technical specification page states the display can now hit 1000 nits when viewing HDR content and 1500 nits when used with limited active screen area. In its high brightness mode, the Pixel 6 Pro could only hit a maximum of 800 nits.
The rest of the display specifications remain identical between the two generations. The 6.7-inch panel continues using LTPO technology, which enables Google's Smooth Display (adaptive 120Hz), has a QHD+ resolution, and even the same aspect ratio despite a change in the phone's dimensions.
Processor
While we still don't have our hands on benchmarks for Pixel 7 Pro —and we'll have to wait a while longer— Google promises an improvement in efficiency and performance with its second-generation SoC, monikered Tensor G2. The octa-core cluster on this processor includes the following:
- Two Cortex X1 cores clocked at 2.85Ghz.
- Two Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.35Ghz.
- Four Cortex A58 cores clocked at 1.80Ghz.
There's also the new ARM Mali G710 MP07 GPU on board.
With Pixel 6 Pro, the octa-core Tensor SoC featured a similar setup but did use lower clock speeds for its Cortex X1 cores. And it employed Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.25Ghz instead. The GPU bundled with this processor was the ARM Mali G78 MP20.
The original Tensor ran into some trouble with thermal management, and we hope Google has been able to resolve this for the new generation. Our full review will cover this element to some extent, so keep your eyes on Pocketnow to learn more.
Camera
For this generation, there's not much to report regarding hardware changes. The 12 MP Ultrawide sees a few improvements, as it can now autofocus, thus enabling macro mode. And Google swapped the 11 MP front camera for a 10.8 MP unit with a different field of view; this change also enables Face Unlock, a feature missing on the Pixel 6 Pro. The 48 MP telephoto is also now capable of 5x optical zoom. The 50 MP wide sees no changes with this generation.
In my summary of the Pixel 7 Pro and its features, I stated that Google now has more data points to utilize and optimize; hence, its decision to stick with the same hardware isn't one to cause a frown. This also means many improvements that you'll notice this year revolve around software features enabled by Tensor G2.
Pixel 7 Pro can now record 4K 60fps footage from all of its cameras, unlike the Pixel 6 Pro, which comes with features like Photo Unblur and Macro Focus.
Battery
Battery specifications also see minimal change this year. Google has chosen to continue with a 5000 mAh cell within the chassis of Pixel 7 Pro and supports the same charging standards with this iteration too. You can use Google's 30W USB-C PD adapter to charge the device up to 50% in 30 minutes.
Like last year, the maximum output accepted via wired or wireless mediums will be 23W (12W over Qi). Lastly, the device still supports Reverse Wireless charging if you want to share power with someone else. Google's Extreme Battery Saver also sees an upgrade, letting the Pixel 7 Pro extend its endurance by up to 72 hours, a day longer than the Pixel 6 Pro (up to 48 hours).
Verdict
As we said at the beginning of this article, the Pixel 7 Pro is a refinement of the Pixel 6 Pro, giving us a device that comes with improvements and possible fixes for everything that went wrong last year. Android 12, on last year's flagship, had trouble with performance issues and bugs, but Android 13 has received lots of positive praise for its consistency. Suppose this experience presents itself on the Pixel 7 Pro, and the device can stay true to Google's claimed efficiency improvements. In that case, we might have a device worth being called a flagship killer in 2022.