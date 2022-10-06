Google Pixel 7 Pro brings refinements across the board, but is it really any better than its predecessor? Read to find out.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro and every detail you need to know about is available across the internet, with the general theme being that it's a refined version of last year's Pixel 6 Pro. Going over the details ourselves, we noticed the device doesn't change much and only chooses to improve on the existing framework. With this article, we take a shot at diving deeper into the trenches and pointing out the real upgrades with this generation and how they will impact your experience.

Technical Specifications

Category Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Build Gorilla Glass Victus Front

Edgeless Gorilla Glass Victus Back

Recycled Polished Aluminum Frame

IP68 Dust & Water Resistance

Fingerprint-resistant Coating Gorilla Glass Victus Front

Edgeless Gorilla Glass Victus Back

Recycled Polished Aluminum Frame

IP68 Dust & Water Resistance

Fingerprint-resistant Coating Dimensions 162.9 height x 76.6 width x 8.9 depth (mm)

height x width x 8.9 depth (mm) 212 g / 7.5 oz 163.9 height x 75.9 width x 8.9 depth (mm)

210 g / 7.41 oz Display 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO 19.5:9 aspect ratio

1440 x 3120-pixel resolution

Smooth Display (adaptive 120Hz refresh rate)

Up to 1000 nits (HDR) and up to 1500 nits (Peak brightness)

>1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR support

Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO 19.5:9 aspect ratio

1440 x 3120-pixel resolution

Smooth Display (adaptive 120Hz refresh rate)

High brightness mode (800 nits typical)

>1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR support

Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors Processors CPU: Google Tensor G2 2 x 2.85GHz Cortex X1

2 x 2.35GHz Cortex A78

4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A55 Security: Titan M2 Security Coprocessor CPU: Google Tensor 2 x 2.80GHz Cortex X1

2 x 2.25GHz Cortex A76

4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A55 Security: Titan M2 Security Coprocessor GPU ARM Mali G710 MP07 ARM Mali G78 MP20 Memory 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear Cameras Wide: 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer Camera 1.2 μm pixel width

ƒ/1.85 aperture

82° field of view

1/1.31" image sensor size

OIS Ultrawide: 12 MP Camera with Autofocus 1.25 μm pixel width

ƒ/2.2 aperture

125.8° field of view

field of view Lens correction Telephoto: 48 MP Quad Bayer PD Camera 0.7 μm pixel width

pixel width ƒ/3.5 aperture

20.6° field of view

field of view 5x optical zoom

Super Res Zoom up to 30x

OIS LDAF (laser detect autofocus) sensor, Spectral and Flicker sensor Wide: 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer Camera 1.2 μm pixel width

ƒ/1.85 aperture

82° field of view

1/1.31" image sensor size

OIS Ultrawide: 12 MP Camera 1.25 μm pixel width

ƒ/2.2 aperture

114° field of view

Lens correction Telephoto: 48 MP Camera 0.8 μm pixel width

ƒ/3.5 aperture

23.5° field of view

4x optical zoom

Super Res Zoom up to 20x

OIS LDAF (laser detect autofocus) sensor, Spectral and Flicker sensor Front Camera 10.8 MP Camera 1.22 μm pixel width

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Fixed focus

92.8° ultrawide field of view 11.1 MP Camera 1.22 μm pixel width

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Fixed focus

94° ultrawide field of view Security Face Unlock, Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G (mmWave on some models), LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC 5G (mmWave on some models), LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Ports USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 Battery 5,000 mAh (typical) 50% charge in about 30 minutes

Extreme Battery Saver mode (up to 72-hour battery life) 5,000 mAh (typical) 50% charge in about 30 minutes

Extreme Battery Saver mode (up to 48-hour battery life) Charging 30W Wired Charging

Fast Qi Wireless Charging

Reverse Wireless Charging 30W Wired Charging

Fast Qi Wireless Charging

Reverse Wireless Charging Operating System Android 13 Updated to Android 13 Colors Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Stormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny Announcement Date October 6, 2022 October 19, 2021 Starting Price $899 (United States) €899 (Europe) £849 (United Kingdom) $899 (United States) €899 (Europe) £849 (United Kingdom)

Design

Source: Google via YouTube

Close

In our eyes, the Pixel 7 Pro took last year's design and improved it by choosing a more mature set of colors and combining them elegantly. The phone-width camera bar —a design statement— is still around but is now merged with the aluminum frame; this removes one fingerprint-attracting element, leaving your phone looking and feeling cleaner for longer. The device still comes in three colors —Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel— but drops the dual-tone glass look. Pixel 7 Pro now uses one color for its back glass panel and a contrasting shade for its polished aluminum frame.

Pixel 7 Pro also sees a slight change in dimensions. Google has reduced it by 1mm in height while increasing its width by almost another. These are minor changes, and the device will still feel large in your hands, but it will be a little more comfortable to hold and use. Apart from this, the Pixel 7 Pro remains practically unchanged. It still features Gorilla Glass Victus protection on its front and back and has the same IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Even the button placement isn't different.

Display

Flip the device over to its front, and you'll see another 6.7-inch display whose primary upgrade is brightness. Google states the Pixel 7 Pro panel gets 25% brighter than the one on the Pixel 6 Pro. Its technical specification page states the display can now hit 1000 nits when viewing HDR content and 1500 nits when used with limited active screen area. In its high brightness mode, the Pixel 6 Pro could only hit a maximum of 800 nits.

The rest of the display specifications remain identical between the two generations. The 6.7-inch panel continues using LTPO technology, which enables Google's Smooth Display (adaptive 120Hz), has a QHD+ resolution, and even the same aspect ratio despite a change in the phone's dimensions.

Processor

While we still don't have our hands on benchmarks for Pixel 7 Pro —and we'll have to wait a while longer— Google promises an improvement in efficiency and performance with its second-generation SoC, monikered Tensor G2. The octa-core cluster on this processor includes the following:

Two Cortex X1 cores clocked at 2.85Ghz.

Two Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.35Ghz.

Four Cortex A58 cores clocked at 1.80Ghz.

There's also the new ARM Mali G710 MP07 GPU on board.

With Pixel 6 Pro, the octa-core Tensor SoC featured a similar setup but did use lower clock speeds for its Cortex X1 cores. And it employed Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.25Ghz instead. The GPU bundled with this processor was the ARM Mali G78 MP20.

The original Tensor ran into some trouble with thermal management, and we hope Google has been able to resolve this for the new generation. Our full review will cover this element to some extent, so keep your eyes on Pocketnow to learn more.

Camera

Source: Pocketnow

Close

For this generation, there's not much to report regarding hardware changes. The 12 MP Ultrawide sees a few improvements, as it can now autofocus, thus enabling macro mode. And Google swapped the 11 MP front camera for a 10.8 MP unit with a different field of view; this change also enables Face Unlock, a feature missing on the Pixel 6 Pro. The 48 MP telephoto is also now capable of 5x optical zoom. The 50 MP wide sees no changes with this generation.

In my summary of the Pixel 7 Pro and its features, I stated that Google now has more data points to utilize and optimize; hence, its decision to stick with the same hardware isn't one to cause a frown. This also means many improvements that you'll notice this year revolve around software features enabled by Tensor G2.

Pixel 7 Pro can now record 4K 60fps footage from all of its cameras, unlike the Pixel 6 Pro, which comes with features like Photo Unblur and Macro Focus.

Battery

Battery specifications also see minimal change this year. Google has chosen to continue with a 5000 mAh cell within the chassis of Pixel 7 Pro and supports the same charging standards with this iteration too. You can use Google's 30W USB-C PD adapter to charge the device up to 50% in 30 minutes.

Like last year, the maximum output accepted via wired or wireless mediums will be 23W (12W over Qi). Lastly, the device still supports Reverse Wireless charging if you want to share power with someone else. Google's Extreme Battery Saver also sees an upgrade, letting the Pixel 7 Pro extend its endurance by up to 72 hours, a day longer than the Pixel 6 Pro (up to 48 hours).

Verdict

As we said at the beginning of this article, the Pixel 7 Pro is a refinement of the Pixel 6 Pro, giving us a device that comes with improvements and possible fixes for everything that went wrong last year. Android 12, on last year's flagship, had trouble with performance issues and bugs, but Android 13 has received lots of positive praise for its consistency. Suppose this experience presents itself on the Pixel 7 Pro, and the device can stay true to Google's claimed efficiency improvements. In that case, we might have a device worth being called a flagship killer in 2022.