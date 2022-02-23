This could be the Google Pixel 7 Pro, leakers claim

Google announced the Pixel 6 series in October last year, and while the devices arrived with impressive specifications and hardware, they also came with the typical software and some hardware issues that we’re all familiar with such as screen flickering, slow fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi issues and many more. The Google Pixel 7 series is still months away, but we already have some new render images revealing the design of the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

The upcoming Google Pixel 7 series will go head-to-head with the iPhone 14 series and other Android flagships on the market. OnLeaks and SmartPrix teamed up and released a series of new render images, revealing the similarly designed Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone.

The Pixel 7 Pro is rumored to be slightly thinner than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is 8.9mm thick, the Pixel 7 Pro will reportedly be 8.7mm. The dimensions of the new flagship are reportedly 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm, which means that it could be about 0.1mm wider than the Pixel 6 Pro. The bottom of the device will house the dual stereo speakers and the USB-C port, while the left side will retain the SIM card tray, and as always, the right side has the power button and volume rockers.

The new Pixel 7 Pro renders gives us a closer look at the phone’s hardware, which will likely sport a 6.7 or 6.8-inch curved display with a hole-punch cutout in the center for the selfie camera. The panel will likely stay an LTPO AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and support HDR10+.

At first sight, the Pixel 7 Pro appears to be nearly identical to the Pixel 6 Pro, and it will likely feature the same dual-tone design, and the visor-like camera module on the back. It’s not easy to tell, but the camera module may be more flush with the back surface of the device, although it will still protrude a little. Speaking of the camera module, the device is expected to keep the primary wide-angle camera, have a periscope sensor, and an ultra-wide camera.

