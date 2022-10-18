Google’s latest Pixel smartphones were launched less than two weeks ago with great new features, a couple of design changes, and tons of savings from some of America’s largest carriers. These deals let you save up to $800 on the higher-end Google Pixel 7 Pro or get the base model free of charge after you meet certain conditions. However, we have just spotted new ways for you to save on the new Google Pixel 7 Pro, thanks to the guys over at Mint Mobile.

Mint Mobile is currently letting you get a new Google Pixel 7 Pro for just $499 and six months of free service when you bundle your new device with a six-month plan, which means that you must also bring your phone number to Mint. This deal will get you $400 in savings, which is perfect if you don’t want to cough up $899 for one. And the best part is that you can also choose between Mint's four different data plans, where you can start with 4GB, which is currently going for $90, or get the unlimited option that will cost you $180.

Google Pixel 7 Pro The Google Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the new Google Pixel Tensor sensor, providing even more powerful graphics and computing power to let you play all of your favorite games. The device will also have a powerful new camera setup, and it'll be available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colors. View at Mint Mobile

Suppose you want the most affordable data plan. In that case, the 4GB option will have you paying $50 monthly, or a total of $589 if you have money to spare. The 10GB and 15GB options come at $52 and $55, respectively. But you can get your new phone with unlimited data for just $57 a month, and remember that you get six free months of service while supplied last.

If you’re looking for other options, I recommend you head over to Amazon.com, where the same device with 128GB storage space comes with a $200 Amazon.com Gift Card for $899. The best part is that this model comes fully unlocked, so you can use it later anywhere you want. And if that’s too much for your budget, remember that you can still get your hands on the Google Pixel 6, which sells for just $399 after scoring a 33 percent discount.