Today’s Google event was quite interesting, as the company announced great things, including the new Google Pixel 7 series. These new devices start at $599 for the base model and $899 for the higher-end Pixel 7 Pro. However, you don’t need to spend that much to get your hands on one of these new phones, as America’s largest carriers have many options to help you save up to $800 on your new device.

We have great news for Pixel fans. Preorders for the Google Pixel 7 series are live, but the best part is that you can get your new device and save up to $800 after meeting certain conditions.

Let’s say your eyes are set on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. In that case, you can head over to T-Mobile, where you have three ways of saving money. First, you can score up to $800 in savings via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible device on T-Mobile’s Magenta Max plan, but then again, you must be an active user or switch from another company to get this deal. The second option comes with another trade-in discount that will get you up to $300 in savings on an eligible device, and yes, you must be one of T-Mobiles clients or switch to take advantage of this deal.

The third option will help you get a new Pixel 7 Pro for $399, but you will have to activate a new line on an eligible plan. This will get you $500 savings on your new device, which will arrive in 24 monthly bill credits.

AT&T is also getting you up to $800 savings on the Pixel 7 Pro, but these savings will also require an eligible trade-in. After that, you will have to pick or upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan and mail back your old device in the return box. And, of course, the $800 savings will arrive in 36 monthly credits.

Finally, Verizon lets you save up to $900 on your new Pixel 7 Pro. These savings come in two parts, as the first $700 will become available when you trade in your old device. Just make sure that your phone doesn’t come with battery damage, which means that it doesn’t have to show signs of swelling, leaking, or being too hot to touch, and you must also remember to send your phone within 30 days of purchasing the Pixel 7 Pro to get the trade-in promo credit over 36 months. The other $200 savings will only be available for switching users, as they will receive a $200 Verizon gift card per switched line. But remember that this gift card will be sent via email within 8 weeks after receipt of the claim to the submitted email address.

You can also get your new Google Pixel 7 Pro at Amazon.com, where you will find it selling for $899. Unfortunately, no trade-in deals are available now, but you will receive a $200 Amazon.com Gift Card with your purchase, which means you will get this new device for $699. The same offer is available at Best Buy, as you will also receive a $200 gift card when you buy this device.