Google Pixel 7 Pro: Here's everything we know

If I ask you about a company that's found it hard to keep almost every one of its products under wraps, I'm sure Google is the first one to come to your mind. It is amusing that its very own tool — Google Search — acts as the medium to spread info about products it probably wants to keep privy. But this time around, like we've seen them do in the past. Instead of waiting for a stream of leaks to continue giving out device information, Google decided to provide some info and a look at the design of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series at Google I/O 2022.

Like last year, the lineup will consist of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro at launch, and we'd bet the Pixel 7a will follow a few months later. Anywho! This article is about the cream of the crop in Google's lineup, so let's focus on what changes and improvements we think the Google 7 Pro will bring and go through a checklist of what we hope it also does!

Price & Availability

Before we delve into the rumored specifications, a key selling point for the Pixel 6 series was its pricing. After consecutive years of having expensive flagships that didn't deliver a complete experience, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro breathed fresh air into the OEM's smartphone lineup. Even leading to a consideration of calling the Pixel 6 Pro a "flagship killer."

We expect the Pixel 7 Pro to continue in a similar vein and believe it will start at $899 for its 12GB RAM and 128GB variant. There could be some factors that may result in a higher cost. We think supply chain constraints could lead to a more expensive SoC, while the display — if it implements an under-display camera — can be another cause for increased costs.

During its presentation, Google mentioned the devices will have a complete announcement in Fall 2022, meaning interested buyers will likely have to wait until the month of October to pick up their devices; this is in line with all of the previous release cycles.

Design

Speaking of design! Brand identity is an essential factor and links with metrics like performance and interactable elements like software and the build of a device. iPhones continue to stand out because of consistent factors in design, be it the Home Button, the Notch, or the move back to flat edges. It creates a sense of familiarity that people recognize. And the design similarities in slab-shaped smartphones have made owning that unique aspect all the more important!

Last year's redesign was a breath of fresh air, especially once compared to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 lineups. And this year, I'm glad Google decided to stick with its camera bar, albeit with a slight change.

While we didn't get a glimpse at the front panel, the company did show a new direction for the back of the device on stage. The camera bar will use only recycled aluminum, leaving cutouts for the camera hardware to peek through.

Apart from this, rumors state the Pixel 7 Pro will size 163mm for its height, 76.6mm for its width, and 8.7mm for depth (a reduction of 0.2mm from the Pixel 6 Pro). These dimensions mean the Pixel 7 Pro will be slightly shorter and a bit wide than the current generation.

Category Pixel 7 Pro

(rumored) Pixel 6 Pro Height 163 mm 163.9 mm Width 76.6 mm 75.9 mm Depth 8.7 mm 8.9 mm

Colors

Like last year, there will be three color options on sale. For Google Pixel 7 Pro, these are called Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel.

While Obsidian and Snow replace last year's Storm Black and Cloud White in an almost 1:1 nature, the Sorta Sunny colorway has been scrapped and replaced with what Google calls Hazel — a combination of a gold frame with an olive-green back glass.

In my eyes, the standard colors are spot on, and I'd pick either without much hesitation. As for Hazel, while not my first choice, it does have its own unique charm and has piqued my interest.

Display

As mentioned earlier, the teasers for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro did not showcase the displays; though, you can expect Google will not make significant changes and continue with a recipe similar to the one they are currently using.

The rumored dimensions peg the Pixel 7 Pro to be a slightly smaller device, but they say nothing about a smaller screen. The decrease in height might lead to some thinking that there could be a reduction in size, but we believe the increased width will allow the display to size in at 6.7-inches.

But focussing on the technical details, Google is likely to adopt a 2nd-generation LTPO OLED panel for the Pixel 7 Pro and we hope it can translate the improved efficiency into better battery life. Apart from this, the Pixel 7 Pro is more than likely to keep its other bells and whistles, like the curved display, 120Hz refresh rate, and QHD+ resolution.

Camera

If you've been a Pixel fanatic, you are more than likely aware of how long it took before Google finally upgraded the optics its smartphones offered. And if that's the ideology in Google's secret labs, we believe the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a set of lenses similar to the ones on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Any improvements that we're bound to notice with the new phone are likely to result from the information Google has collected with the Pixel 6 series, plus the prowess of the 2nd-generation Google Tensor chipset confirmed to be in the works.

Processor

As mentioned above, and as stated by Google, the second-generation Tensor chipset is in the works. While introducing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Brian Rakowski said the chipset will take the personalization-based experience a step further across the photography, video, voice, and security categories. And we believe it will ship with 12GB of RAM to ensure hassle-free performance.

The first-generation Tensor is a backmarker in terms of benchmarks, but it did ensure the Pixel 6 Pro functioned smooth (except for the software bugs) and provided a great overall performance. With this being the rung to clear for "Tensor 2", we bet the next generation will only better the user experience.

We will update this portion of the article as more data becomes available.

Battery

If we talk about battery life, Pixel 6 Pro was neither on the wrong side nor really on the right side of the scale. It more or less lasted through an entire day of use and needed some time on the charger before you could begin the next.

And we believe Google will ship either a 5000 mAh battery once again or a slightly larger unit that will help extend the period between charges. We expect the second-gen Tensor to bring increased efficiency that will make this improvement a possibility.

As for charging hardware, we'd expect Google to bump up charging speeds. Though, it's unlikely to be the case as even the Pixel 6 Pro didn't make the most use of its officially partnered 30W adapter. Wireless charging is also likely to be present with increased performance on the 2nd generation Pixel Stand — just as it is right now.

What we want to see on Pixel 7 Pro!

With the Pixel 7 Pro only a few months away, there are a few expectations we hope Google can meet this time around, and we've listed them below.

A bug-free experience: If you have read or watched any coverage related to the Pixel 6 Pro, you might have come across points mentioning the device having a bucket ton of glitches affecting software and, in some cases, hardware. The Pixel 6 Pro and its fingerprint scanner are the most popular issue. We hope the 7 Pro finds enough time in the oven (literally, not practically) to come out of the shop with a user experience that will not be marred with complaints. It is a necessary step to ensure it nails the flagship killer title perfectly.

If you have read or watched any coverage related to the Pixel 6 Pro, you might have come across points mentioning the device having a bucket ton of glitches affecting software and, in some cases, hardware. The Pixel 6 Pro and its fingerprint scanner are the most popular issue. We hope the 7 Pro finds enough time in the oven (literally, not practically) to come out of the shop with a user experience that will not be marred with complaints. It is a necessary step to ensure it nails the flagship killer title perfectly. Wider availability: Next up, we wish the Pixel 7 Pro has increased availability. While last year's model and its limited geographic targets might have helped Google temper sales, we believe some more consumers wish they had access to official channels. And we hope Google can provide a solution.

Next up, we wish the Pixel 7 Pro has increased availability. While last year's model and its limited geographic targets might have helped Google temper sales, we believe some more consumers wish they had access to official channels. And we hope Google can provide a solution. Faster response: And lastly, faster response to any problems that arise. While Google has a monthly update system that they call Pixel Drops, we feel addressing device-breaking bugs without waiting for a specific day to roll around will help reinforce customer satisfaction.

Apart from this, the Pixel 7 Pro looks to be another adept device that we can't wait to test later this fall.