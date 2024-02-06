When Google launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in 2022, the two smartphones impressed us in a unique way. The devices featured everything we loved about the revamped Pixel lineup but further dialed up the notch while keeping the same pricing.

In 2024, while the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro sits at the top of the smartphone chain for Google, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are still available for purchase — while supplies last — so are the two phones still worth buying? Let's analyze.

Having launched in 2022, alongside a promise of three years of version upgrades and five years of security patches, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be first in line to receive Android 15 (in 2024) and Android 16 (in 2025), having already received the update to Android 14.

While this falls short of the seven years of version upgrades that Google has promised for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, it's still a respectable number of iterations, matching almost every Android device manufacturer that launched a flagship phone in 2022.

How do the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro perform in 2024?

The Google Tensor G2, which powers the Pixel 7 series, is a minor upgrade when it comes to a performance comparison with the first-generation Google Tensor chipset, but where it shone was an improvement in efficiency, improving battery endurance; this makes either phone a great choice for day-to-day tasks. Most users can run through most of the day without looking for a charger.

Before we move forward, note that while the Tensor G2 is a flagship processor and can handle some of the best mobile games, it's notorious for heating up under intense workloads. So, playing games on the go may not always be the best choice.

But suppose your usage revolves around capturing images and using the smartphone in a traditional sense. In that case, it will lead to a snappy user experience, and its focus on integrating machine learning will mean features like text-to-speech conversion and image processing pipelines will be a cut above the competition.

Do Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have great cameras in 2024?

When Google Pixel phones first made their way to the market, the imaging experience they provided quickly became a key selling point. So, if you're considering the 2022 Pixel lineup, rest assured that your camera experience will be satisfactory.

Coming to the actual hardware itself, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro feature similar primary and ultrawide cameras — 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide — though the Pro phone also has an additional 48MP telephoto shooter. The images out of these lenses, even in 2024, will continue to feel full of detail with accurate color and contrast representation.

Plenty of smart features are available, too, like Face Unblue, Real Tone, Magic Erase, and more that complete the experience.

Should you buy the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro in 2024?

With that, we come to the main question: Is it worth buying the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro in 2024, and should you? The first factor affecting this is the price at which you can buy the device, while the second is the available competition.

In the United States, the devices are available via the Google Store at their 2022 launch prices, i.e., $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro. At these levels, it's easy to identify that upgrading to the Pixel 8 ($699) or Pixel 8 Pro ($999) for $100 more is the right choice. But if you can find the phones at a third-party retailer for less, say around $400-$500 for the Pixel 7 and $700-$800 for the Pixel 7 Pro, these devices aren't a tough sell.

If you're confident going the refurbished route or pre-owned, you can save even more on these devices. At the time of writing, we've seen both phones float between $300-$400 via Amazon Renewed and between $250-$450 on BestBuy.

Next, we determine whether you're looking to access the latest when it comes to performance and something different than what the Pixel offers. In this case, the 2024-launched OnePlus 12R, which retails for $499, or the OnePlus 12, available for $799, might seem appealing. In our OnePlus 12 first impressions, we've already hinted at the incredible battery life it seems to hold in store.

Then, there's even the Nothing Phone 2, a well-rounded device that explores new horizons regarding smartphone design and an ecosystem of features plus products.

Overall, if you can find the Pixel 7 devices at the prices we've detailed earlier, they are well worth it in 2024. They still pack many features and capable hardware that make them a great daily driver. But be sure to consider some of the other competition.

