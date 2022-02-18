Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could feature a new Tensor chip and other upgrades

It seems we have the first details about Google’s new Pixel 7 series. 9to5Google recently managed to get their hands on what appears to be the codenames for the two upcoming devices, along with information about the new Tensor chip and the new modem that allegedly comes from Samsung.

It’s been four months since the official launch of the Google Pixel 6 series, and we are already starting to receive information about its successor. The guys over at 9to5Google, with the collaboration of ‘trusted source and friend of the site’ @Cstark27, managed to get some details about Google’s next flagship device, or at least its new chip, as they believe that the new Pixel 7 series will pack a new GS201 Tensor chip with the codename “Cloudripper.”

Following the release of the Android 13 Developer Preview, we’ve found a bit more information about what Google has in store for 2022. For starters, trusted source and friend of the site Cstark27 spotted that the GS201 chip will feature a – currently unreleased – Samsung modem with the model number “g5300b.” For comparison, the Pixel 6 lists its modem as “g5123b,” which is the Exynos Modem 5123. Given the model number, we believe Google’s second-generation Tensor chip will have the Exynos Modem 5300, details for which have not been announced.

However, Cloudripper wasn’t the only codename associated with the upcoming Exynos Modem 5300, as “Cheetah” and “Panther” were also mentioned, and 9to5Google believes that these may be the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. The reason behind this idea is that both devices will feature the same modem as Cloudripper, which also means that The new Google Tensor GS201 chip could also power Cheetah and Panther.

Another thing that seems interesting is that Google is now opting for feline codenames, which seems strange after a long trajectory of codenames related to fish and sea life. But this isn’t the first time, as the Google Pixel 6 series arrived with codenames Oriole and Raven.

Source: 9to5Google