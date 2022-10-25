The Google Pixel 6a was released on May 22, 2022, which means that it is a relatively new device on the market, as it has only been available for less than six months. It arrived with a 12MP camera, 24-hour battery life, a Google Tensor chip, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a $449 price tag. However, it seems that Amazon believes that $449 is too much, which is why it lets you get one for $299 after giving it a whopping 33 percent discount.

Amazon is currently letting you score $150 instant savings on the Google Pixel 6a, and the best part is that there are no hidden fees, no trade-in required, nothing. It’s as simple as that. Want a new Pixel 6a? Hurry, and get yours before they run out of stock, as they are now available for $299 on its Charcoal color option. The best part is that this device comes with the same processor found on the Pixel 6 series, fast and snappy navigation, and other great features. It is also an excellent alternative for those who don’t want to pay that much for the latest Pixel flagship, which starts at $599 for the base model and $899 for the Pro variant.

Google Pixel 6a If you don't care about high refresh rate, wireless charging, a glass back and a few other tidbits, this should be your phone. It's a Pixel, but less expensive. It comes with a Google Tensor chip, 6GB RAM, as 128GB storage under the hood. View at Amazon

If you want more storage space, I suggest you check out the Google Pixel 6, as this device is now available for $499 on its 256GB storage variant, thanks to the latest $200 discount that represents 29 percent savings. And the best part is that you can use these savings to get your hands on the Google Pixel Buds Pro, which are now available for just $150 after receiving a 25 percent discount. This means you can pick up a new pair of these amazing headphones with noise canceling technology, up to 31 hours of battery life, and other great features while still keeping $50 in your pocket.