Google Pixel 6a rumored to come with 6GB RAM, same Tensor chip as Pixel 6

It's been known for a few weeks that Google has been developing a budget Pixel 6 series device, possibly called Pixel 6a, behind the scenes. First, renders and a few key specs of the upcoming Google Pixel 6a surfaced last year, and now we have some more information thanks to a benchmark that has appeared on the Geekbench 5's website.

Although benchmarks are not a reliable source of information, since the numbers can be forged easily, some key numbers suggest that this is indeed the benchmark of the Pixel 6a. The motherboard shown in the benchmark is "bluejay" whereas the chip’s Governor is listed as “sched_pixel” which is in line with Tensor-powered Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Moreover, the CPU information section also matches to that of the other two Pixel 6 devices. It shows the Pixel 6a rocking two high-performance ARM Cortex-X1 cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, two ARM Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.25 GHz, and four A55 cores clocked at 1.80 GHz. This seemingly confirms that the Pixel 6a will come with the same chipset as the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

Moreover, the leak also reveals that the Pixel 6a will come with 6GB of RAM. This is sad news for those looking for a RAM upgrade same as the RAM has remained the same as the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5a. For those unaware, Pixel 6 comes with 8GB of RAM, and Pixel 6 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM. This move might have been taken to keep the price of the Pixel 6a low.

It seems that Google is struggling to deliver Pixel 6a on time. Previous rumors suggested that we will get the Pixel 6a alongside the Pixel Watch later this month. However, it seems that Google will have to delay the Pixel 6a to July 2022. However, it's only a rumor for now. We expect more to hear from Google about the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch in the coming days. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for more coverage on the latest Google devices.

Via: MySmartPrice