3 things the Google Pixel 6a retail box reveals about the next Pixel phone

Google is rumored to announce the Google Pixel 6a soon, and although we don’t have a specific date, our best guess is that it will be revealed at Google I/O 2022, which is set to take place in May. The Pixel 6a leaked previously, revealing design renders of the upcoming affordable device, and we’ve also seen the specifications and some of the benchmarks.

A new picture was recently shared by Techxine, which reportedly shows off the Google Pixel 6a’s retail box. The box looks identical to the Google Pixel 6’s retail box, and it features the top back portion of the device. The image confirms the placement of the two camera sensors, the LED flash, and the overall design, which lines up with the previous renders that we’ve seen from more trusted sources.

The image doesn’t tell us anything that we didn’t already know, but it confirms the renders and overall design previously reported. The Pixel 6a will have an unsurprisingly identical design to the Pixel 6 series of flagships, but it will reportedly feature a 12.2MP primary camera, alongside another 12MP ultrawide sensor. The selfie shooter is expected to be an 8MP unit.

The display is rumored to be slightly smaller than other Pixel flagships at 6.2-inches, FHD+, and it will reportedly measure 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm, with the read camera bump protruding by 1.7mm. It will be slightly shorter and narrower than the standard Google Pixel 6, which is good news for those wanting a more compact device.

The Pixel 6a is rumored to pack the same Tensor chip inside as the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, but it will have 6GB or 8GB of RAM, while the storage capacity is currently unknown. We also have no information about the battery capacity or the charging speed, although we expect that it would be just as fast as the Pixel 6, supporting 21W wired charging, and likely having a battery capacity near the 4,600 mAh mark – although it may be slightly smaller, given the more compact size.

With all that being added up, we would recommend you to take all of this with a grain of salt since the image comes from a site that we cannot verify. However, the leak aligns with the previously reported renders and our expectations, and it may be legitimate.

